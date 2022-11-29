Kique Reveals the Crazy Way ‘The Voice’ Kept Him in the Competition After He Tested Positive for COVID

Miley Cyrus got candid while at her latest concert in Mexico, admitting she too has her own problems she needs to deal with. "Has anyone here ever felt anxious, like really f**king anxious for no reason? And insecure and uncertain? Yeah, I feel that right now, and I don't know why. Maybe because doing what I do sometimes it feels like I skydive for a living," the 30-year-old star said in a TikTok video. "I do something that is rare — this is why we treat people that are artists on stage like they are special. We're not really special,...

7 DAYS AGO