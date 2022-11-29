Kique Reveals the Crazy Way ‘The Voice’ Kept Him in the Competition After He Tested Positive for COVID

Read full article on original website
Gwen Stefani Slammed For 'The Voice' Look: 'The Lengths You’ll Go To Grasp For Attention Is Remarkable'
Eek! Gwen Stefani's outfit choice for the Halloween installment of The Voice had fans talking for all the wrong reasons. On Monday, October 31, the “Hollaback Girl” artist hit the stage of the long-running NBC singing competition series sporting a unique look, pairing what appears to be a patent leather crop tank top with a pair of blue jeans that freatured several flowy, cream-colored details — including a second ruched waistband.
Kique (‘The Voice’) eliminated from Team Gwen Stefani: ‘I’m walking out a little bit less unruly’
The November 29 episode of “The Voice” proved to be the end of the road for Kique. This 19-year-old member of Team Gwen Stefani ended up being eliminated after fighting for his life in Tuesday’s Instant Save. To make matters worse, he had to endure his departure while in private isolation, as he’d tested positive for Covid-19 earlier in the week. (That means he’s only accepting virtual hugs from fans, not real hugs!) Kique, age 19, began his “The Voice” journey by singing “Beautiful Girls” in the blind auditions. He earned two chair-turns from Gwen and Blake Shelton, joining Team Gwen....
Blake Shelton Reveals the Array of Gifts He ‘Demands’ for His ‘The Voice’ Retirement
Blake Shelton expects to be showered with gifts when he officially leaves his chair on The Voice. The country music star announced that he’s retiring from the long-running competition show last month. And after putting 23 seasons of hard work into training the next generation of singers, he believes someone should give him an All Terrain Vehicle, at the very least.
'The Voice': Kique Delivers a 'Flawless' Performance Despite Missing Top 10 Live Show
Kique was the winner of last week's Instant Save on season 22 of The Voice -- but he had to miss Monday's Top 10 live show!. The pre-taped package showed the 19-year-old Miami native and coach Gwen Stefani rehearsing for his big live show moment, but when it came time for his performance of The Weeknd's "Call Out My Name," host Carson Daly told the crowd that, "Unfortunately, Kique could not be with us in person tonight."
Is Gwen Stefani OK? ‘The Voice’ Coach Concerns Fans After Seeing This
Gwen Stefani shared a highly controversial image on Twitter this week, causing concern among her followers. The platinum-blonde beauty posted a selfie with her chin resting in her hand, showcasing her full lips and full-glam makeup. Blake Shelton's wife posted the sultry picture, "waiting 4 thxgiving dinner like...gx." Per OK...
'She's Reevaluating Her Life': Why Miley Cyrus Has Cut Off Family Members & Gone MIA During Parents' Messy Divorce
On September 27, Miley Cyrus hit the stage at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles to pay tribute to her good friend, Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins, who passed away at the age of 50 in March, to belt out out a rousing version of Photograph with Def Leppard."I miss Taylor so much," she wrote on Instagram the following day. "It was such an honor to celebrate him last night." It was a rousing performance — and a surprise to fans, who haven't seen much of the 29-year-old star in recent months. According to sources, the Wrecking Ball singer was...
‘The Voice’ season 22: Bryce Leatherwood leads Team Blake going into live playoffs
The knockouts round of “The Voice” season 22 concluded on November 7 after three nights of a series first ever three-way matchups. Beginning November 14, the coaches will send their teams of four into the live playoffs for the Top 16 performances. In this final stretch of the competition, artists will sing live each Monday for audience votes. On Tuesday evenings, the artists with the lowest votes will sing once more to be saved in a real-time vote. The competition will narrow down week by week, culminating in the two-part finale on December 12 and 13. SEE ‘The Voice’ Season 22 predictions:...
The Fate of ‘The Kelly Clarkson Show' Revealed
Looks like Kelly Clarkson is booked and busy for the next few years. Not only is the music superstar returning as a coach on season 23 of "The Voice," but her daytime series "The Kelly Clarkson Show" has been renewed for two more seasons through 2025, as announced on Nov. 7.
Why Did Miranda Lambert and Blake Shelton Break Up? See a Timeline of Their Tumultuous Divorce
Country stars Blake Shelton and Miranda Lambert have been divorced for a while, but their split will go down as one of the most tumultuous in A-list history. Their feud lasted for years...
Miley Cyrus Admits She Felt 'Anxious' & 'Scared' While On Stage In Mexico After Billy Ray Cyrus Gets Engaged
Miley Cyrus got candid while at her latest concert in Mexico, admitting she too has her own problems she needs to deal with. "Has anyone here ever felt anxious, like really f**king anxious for no reason? And insecure and uncertain? Yeah, I feel that right now, and I don't know why. Maybe because doing what I do sometimes it feels like I skydive for a living," the 30-year-old star said in a TikTok video. "I do something that is rare — this is why we treat people that are artists on stage like they are special. We're not really special,...
‘The Voice’ Season 22 Episode 20 Recap: Bodie Delivers the Best Performance Blake Shelton Has Ever Seen
'The Voice' Season 22 Episode 20 featured a Fan Week theme as viewers all around the globe chose music for the Top 10 artists to perform.
‘A step beyond incredible.’ Kansas singer Justin Aaron captivates ‘The Voice’ coaches
“Justin Aaron just gave the best performance I have EVER witnessed on ‘The Voice,’” one fan said.
Wardrobe Breakdown: Gwen Stefani On ‘The Voice Live Top 10 Performances’
I think that this is one of my all-time favorite looks on Gwen Stefani as far as makeup and hair looks! It’s just screaming glam to me! I don’t know if she used a different makeup artist this time but I really love it! The outfit is adorable too, she was rocking a crystal embellished nylon bomber jacket and matching dress for The Voice, Live Top 10 Performances tonight and I must say, so cute! It’s “fan week” so the singers perform songs selected by the fans in front of all the coaches which include, Gwen, Camila Cabello and John Legend.
Kique Appeared Virtually on 'The Voice' Live This Week — Here's Why
For the most part, contestants on The Voice perform live on the show, especially as the competition enters its later rounds. This week, though, one of Gwen Stefani's contestants had to pre-record their performance. Kique Gomez, who recently got an instant save to stay in the competition, couldn't join the competition in person on Nov. 28.
Watch 'The Voice' Country Crooner That John Legend Says Belongs on an Awards Show!
Country singer Morgan Myles had her best performance to date on The Voice during Top 10 night with her rendition of “Tennessee Whiskey,” which most recently had been on the charts as performed by Chris Stapleton. It was the night that fans selected songs for the artists to...
Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton Pose in Matching Camo Outfits for Thanksgiving Photo
The "No Doubt" songstress is making it known that she is thankful for her husband–today and every day. Stefani took to Instagram on Thanksgiving to share a sweet selfie of her and her hubby as they smiled for the camera. The black and white photo captured the pair, who both donned camouflage outfits while Stefani wore a white cowboy hat and Shelton opted for a trucker hat.
Gwen Stefani Looks Forward to Blake Shelton’s Upcoming Hallmark Christmas Movie
Most fans know Blake Shelton for his stack of country hits. Others know him as a successful coach on The Voice. So far, Shelton has notched 8 wins and is looking for two more before he leaves the show. Some may know him as Gwen Stefani’s husband. However, many may not realize that Blake has more on his plate than that. He has appeared in movies and television shows and served as an executive producer on several Hallmark Christmas movies.
Anthony Kiedis Says This Band Shaped His Life: 'Became A Lifestyle'
The Red Hot Chili Peppers frontman "absolutely freaked out" when he heard the band for the first time.
Blake Shelton and Carson Daly Bring 'Barmageddon' 'Keg Kurling' to 'The Voice' : Watch the Coaches Compete
Blake Shelton and Carson Daly are bringing their new show Barmageddon to their current show The Voice. To get fans excited about Barmageddon's upcoming premiere on USA Network on Dec. 5, the two friends got their Voice cast mates Gwen Stefani, John Legend and Camila Cabello to go head-to-head in one of the game show's classic competitions, "keg kurling." The game is a version of shuffleboard that uses empty beer kegs in place of discs.
Lionel Richie Says His First Country Album Is 'Coming' After Decades of Songwriting in the Genre
"I am so vested in country music, you have no idea," Richie — who wrote Kenny Rogers' 1980 hit "Lady" — told Billboard at the 2022 CMAs Hello country music — is it Lionel Richie you're looking for? At last night's 2022 CMA Awards in Nashville, the legendary singer-songwriter announced plans to craft and release his first-ever country album — decades after scoring his first hit in the genre with Kenny Rogers' "Lady," written by Richie, 73. "The answer is soon. It has to be soon, because later is not in the option right now," the...
