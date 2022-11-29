ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salem, IN

wbiw.com

Detectives investigate the death of a child as a homicide

BEDFORD – On Wednesday, November 23, 2022, at approximately 12:13 p.m. Lawrence County Central Dispatch received a call from Bedford Police Department dispatch advising that their officers responded to IU Health Bedford Emergency Department regarding a possible case of child abuse or neglect. It was determined by those responding...
BEDFORD, IN
wdrb.com

Kentucky authorities capture fugitive wanted on several felonies

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities said they captured a man who was wanted for several felonies and led officers on a chase. According to a news release from the Meade County Sheriff's Office, officers from both the Meade County Sheriff's Office and the Breckinridge County Sheriff's Office arrested 33-year-old Randall Greenwell Jr. around 4 p.m. Tuesday.
MEADE COUNTY, KY
salemleader.com

Shop With A Cop Saturday

The annual Shop With A Cop event will take place at Walmart in Salem. Local law enforcement officers will take time to shop with and for local children in need. There is still time to make donations. Even though the event will be Saturday, Shop With A Cop will continue to shop for children all the way up to the Christmas holiday.
SALEM, IN
wbiw.com

Updated information released after teen takes BB gun to school

BEDFORD – A child who took a BB gun to Lincoln Elementary School said he was having a difficult time and was being bullied. The administration quickly notified the authorities and placed the school on lockdown for the safety of those in the building. When police arrived at 10:37...
BEDFORD, IN
WLKY.com

LMPD investigating 2 shootings in west and south Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police Department is investigating two shootings in west and south Louisville. Both shootings took place around 8 p.m., police said. The first one happened in the 2900 block of Wilson Avenue in the Park Duvalle neighborhood. Police said they found a man with gunshot wounds and he was transported with non-life-threatening injuries to UofL Hospital.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Victim of workplace accident identified

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The name of a man who died after a Southern Indiana workplace accident has been released. Emmanuel Martinez Moran, 22, was injured November 28 while working inside a trench in the 700 block of McKinley Ave. in Clarksville. The work was being done as part of a sewer project.
CLARKSVILLE, IN
wvih.com

Meade County Man On-the-run Arrested

A Meade County man who was wanted on multiple felonies and on the run from police for a week has been arrested. Randall Greenwell Jr. was arrested on Tuesday for multiple felony charges, according to the Meade County Sheriff’s Office. Police began pursuing Greenwell on November 22 in the...
MEADE COUNTY, KY
wdrb.com

Worker dies after trench collapse in Clarksville, Indiana

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities are investigating after a construction worker died after an incident in southern Indiana Monday morning. The worker from Dan Cristiani Excavating — identified Wednesday by the Jefferson County Coroner's Office as 22-year-old Emmanuel Martinez Moran — was trapped when a trench collapsed around 9:20 a.m.
CLARKSVILLE, IN
WLKY.com

22-year-old man dies in Clarksville 'workplace accident'

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man is dead after what a coroner called a "workplace accident" in southern Indiana. According to a coroner's report, Emmanuel Martinez Moran, 22, died Monday after an accident in the 700 block of McKinley Avenue in Clarksville, Indiana. Moran was reportedly in a trench when...
CLARKSVILLE, IN
wamwamfm.com

Daviess County Arrest Report (11/28)

Jennifer Miley, 40, of Washington, was charged with OVWI endangerment and OVWI greater than.15%. Bond was set at $2,000. Aben Saintyl, 44, of Washington, was arrested on two counts of driving while intoxicated > or = to.15% and driving without a license. No bond set. Sean Monroe, 35, of Vincennes,...
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
Wave 3

Worker with Indiana contracting company killed after trench collapses

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Work on a Clarksville sewer project was postponed Tuesday following a trench collapse that killed a worker Monday morning. The work had just begun when, around 9:20 a.m, 911 calls came flooding in saying a worker was trapped in a six to seven-foot hole after the trench had collapsed up to the man’s chest.
CLARKSVILLE, IN
WLKY.com

Mother expresses frustration, outrage over violence near apartments off Fegenbush Lane

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — After deadly violence near the apartments she and her children call home near Beuchel, one mother said she is fed up and frustrated. Jaymisha Green and her three children have lived at the apartments off of Fegenbush Lane and Norbrook Drive for just over a year and said gun shots, crime scene tape and flickering police lights are an unsettling normal for her family.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Train accident leaves one dead in Dubois County

DUBOIS CO., Ind. (WEHT) — The Huntingburg Police Department tells us an investigation has been opened after a person was hit by a train. The Dubois County Coroner says they were called to the hospital after the person was struck, and police tell us the incident was fatal. We’re told it happened near Highway 231 […]
DUBOIS COUNTY, IN

