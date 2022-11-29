Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Little girl waits for big sisters to get off school bus ever since she could walkAmy ChristieSellersburg, IN
Indiana witness wants explanation for hovering bright lightRoger MarshNew Albany, IN
Kaitlin Armstrong: Judge sets trial date after tossing defense motions to suppress evidenceLavinia ThompsonAustin, TX
Popular discount retail chain opening another location in Indiana this monthKristen WaltersIndiana State
Related
wbiw.com
Detectives investigate the death of a child as a homicide
BEDFORD – On Wednesday, November 23, 2022, at approximately 12:13 p.m. Lawrence County Central Dispatch received a call from Bedford Police Department dispatch advising that their officers responded to IU Health Bedford Emergency Department regarding a possible case of child abuse or neglect. It was determined by those responding...
Wave 3
4-year-old child seriously injured following southern Indiana head-on crash
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ind. (WAVE) - A 4-year-old child was rushed to the hospital on Wednesday morning after an early morning crash in Washington County. Indiana State Police was contacted by the Washington County Sheriff’s Department around 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday to respond to a head-on crash in Pierce Township.
wdrb.com
Kentucky authorities capture fugitive wanted on several felonies
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities said they captured a man who was wanted for several felonies and led officers on a chase. According to a news release from the Meade County Sheriff's Office, officers from both the Meade County Sheriff's Office and the Breckinridge County Sheriff's Office arrested 33-year-old Randall Greenwell Jr. around 4 p.m. Tuesday.
wdrb.com
Woman arrested for Jacobs neighborhood murder will need $500,000 to get out of jail
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A woman accused of taking part in the murder of a 32-year-old man in Louisville's Jacobs neighborhood earlier this year appeared before a judge for the first time Wednesday morning. Rickenya Wilson, 25, faced Jefferson District Judge Amber Wolf for her initial court appearance Wednesday morning,...
salemleader.com
Shop With A Cop Saturday
The annual Shop With A Cop event will take place at Walmart in Salem. Local law enforcement officers will take time to shop with and for local children in need. There is still time to make donations. Even though the event will be Saturday, Shop With A Cop will continue to shop for children all the way up to the Christmas holiday.
wdrb.com
Former Louisville day care employee indicted, accused of criminally abusing 10 kids
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A former Louisville day care employee is now accused of abusing 10 children. Racheal Flannery was arrested in early October when she worked at Vanguard Academy in Norton Commons. On Wednesday, a Jefferson County Grand Jury indicted her, charging her with 10 counts of criminal abuse.
wbiw.com
Updated information released after teen takes BB gun to school
BEDFORD – A child who took a BB gun to Lincoln Elementary School said he was having a difficult time and was being bullied. The administration quickly notified the authorities and placed the school on lockdown for the safety of those in the building. When police arrived at 10:37...
WLKY.com
LMPD investigating 2 shootings in west and south Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police Department is investigating two shootings in west and south Louisville. Both shootings took place around 8 p.m., police said. The first one happened in the 2900 block of Wilson Avenue in the Park Duvalle neighborhood. Police said they found a man with gunshot wounds and he was transported with non-life-threatening injuries to UofL Hospital.
wdrb.com
2 men taken to hospital in separate shootings in Louisville, police say
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two men were taken to the hospital after two separate shootings in Louisville around the same time on Tuesday night, according to Louisville Metro Police. LMPD Officer Beth Ruoff said police responded to a shooting in the 2900 block of Wilson Avenue in the Park DuValle...
wbiw.com
Orange County pursuit ends in cornfield near Crawford County line early Wednesday morning
PAOLI – Early Wednesday morning, Officers with the Paoli Police Department attempted to stop a vehicle on West Main Street that was driving a vehicle with what appeared to be false plates. The vehicle fled at a high rate of speed and the officer pursued it. The driver, identified...
Wave 3
Victim of workplace accident identified
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The name of a man who died after a Southern Indiana workplace accident has been released. Emmanuel Martinez Moran, 22, was injured November 28 while working inside a trench in the 700 block of McKinley Ave. in Clarksville. The work was being done as part of a sewer project.
WLKY.com
2 people on the run after police chase, crash and drug bust in Clarksville
CLARKSVILLE, Ind. — Phyllis Wicker was driving to the grocery store on Saturday night when she got roped into a crazy situation. She was getting ready to turn right on Lewis and Clark Parkway when a car came out of nowhere and slammed into her Ford and another vehicle on Greentree Boulevard.
wvih.com
Meade County Man On-the-run Arrested
A Meade County man who was wanted on multiple felonies and on the run from police for a week has been arrested. Randall Greenwell Jr. was arrested on Tuesday for multiple felony charges, according to the Meade County Sheriff’s Office. Police began pursuing Greenwell on November 22 in the...
wdrb.com
Worker dies after trench collapse in Clarksville, Indiana
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities are investigating after a construction worker died after an incident in southern Indiana Monday morning. The worker from Dan Cristiani Excavating — identified Wednesday by the Jefferson County Coroner's Office as 22-year-old Emmanuel Martinez Moran — was trapped when a trench collapsed around 9:20 a.m.
wdrb.com
Police say argument over car keys led to man's murder in Louisville's Phoenix Hill neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 21-year-old man charged with the murder of another 21-year-old man in Louisville's Phoenix Hill neighborhood earlier this month faced a judge Wednesday morning. A not guilty plea was entered on behalf of Montez Anthony. Jefferson District Judge Amber Wolf set his bond at $750,000. On...
WLKY.com
22-year-old man dies in Clarksville 'workplace accident'
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man is dead after what a coroner called a "workplace accident" in southern Indiana. According to a coroner's report, Emmanuel Martinez Moran, 22, died Monday after an accident in the 700 block of McKinley Avenue in Clarksville, Indiana. Moran was reportedly in a trench when...
wamwamfm.com
Daviess County Arrest Report (11/28)
Jennifer Miley, 40, of Washington, was charged with OVWI endangerment and OVWI greater than.15%. Bond was set at $2,000. Aben Saintyl, 44, of Washington, was arrested on two counts of driving while intoxicated > or = to.15% and driving without a license. No bond set. Sean Monroe, 35, of Vincennes,...
Wave 3
Worker with Indiana contracting company killed after trench collapses
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Work on a Clarksville sewer project was postponed Tuesday following a trench collapse that killed a worker Monday morning. The work had just begun when, around 9:20 a.m, 911 calls came flooding in saying a worker was trapped in a six to seven-foot hole after the trench had collapsed up to the man’s chest.
WLKY.com
Mother expresses frustration, outrage over violence near apartments off Fegenbush Lane
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — After deadly violence near the apartments she and her children call home near Beuchel, one mother said she is fed up and frustrated. Jaymisha Green and her three children have lived at the apartments off of Fegenbush Lane and Norbrook Drive for just over a year and said gun shots, crime scene tape and flickering police lights are an unsettling normal for her family.
Train accident leaves one dead in Dubois County
DUBOIS CO., Ind. (WEHT) — The Huntingburg Police Department tells us an investigation has been opened after a person was hit by a train. The Dubois County Coroner says they were called to the hospital after the person was struck, and police tell us the incident was fatal. We’re told it happened near Highway 231 […]
Comments / 0