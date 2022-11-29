ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Taste of Country

Did ‘Yellowstone’ Leak a Huge Season 5 Tragedy?

This Yellowstone theory video comes with an apology for something we said in our last video that might not only prove to be wrong, but offensive. When Yellowstone released the Season 5 trailer, fans noticed several things that seemed to predict certain events on the Paramount Network drama. One was that John Dutton becomes governor of Montana. Another was that the Dutton Ranch is hosting live events to boost revenue. Neither of those are too wild or controversial, but another of our five observations proved to be.
Outsider.com

John Dutton Is Leaving the ‘Yellowstone’ Ranch in Season 5: Here’s Why

“John Dutton has proven time and again that there’s nothing he won’t do to save the ranch,” Kevin Costner begins of his Yellowstone patriarch. “He’s more than ready to make a decision that doesn’t land popularly,” Costner adds, his commentary peppered throughout the new ‘Inside Yellowstone Season 5′ featurette. Alongside, we hear his character growl: “You’re all fired. I’ll advise myself on policy” to the pre-existing gubernatorial cabinet of Yellowstone‘s Montana. If anything, the rancher’s first days as the new Governor of Montana are going about as we’d expect.
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’s Kevin Costner Reveals ‘The Moment’ He’ll Leave the Show

“It all depends on the writing,” Kevin Costner says before delving deeper into the subject of when – if ever – he’d leave Yellowstone behind. “What you do needs to stand up. And that’s what I’m watching constantly,” the Western icon continues of the scripts he’s given by series mastermind Taylor Sheridan. Though, so far, those scripts speak for themselves.
Quick Country 96.5

Where Have We Seen the New ‘Yellowstone’ Villain Before?

Yellowstone's much anticipated Season 5 premiere introduced a deliciously villainous new character, and sharp-eyed fans of the franchise may be wondering where they've seen her before. Did you recognize Sarah Atwood from another show?. Who Is the New Character on Yellowstone?. Sarah Atwood is a brand new character joining Yellowstone...
NewsTalk 95.5

Montanans Point Out This Funny, Major Flaw in the Show ‘Yellowstone’

With the arrival of the new season of Yellowstone, Montanans are pointing out the (blatant) flaws of the show. It's no secret Hollywood inflates reality when producing entertainment for us. But people in Montana very much dislike the TV show and LOVE to bash it on the internet. I personally think it's comedy to hear what people in Montana say about this dramatic TV show.
Looper

Yellowstone Fans Are Divided Over Beth's Violent Bar Scene In Season 5 Episode 3

Beth Dutton (Kelly Reilly) is certainly the most feisty and ruthless offspring of John Dutton (Kevin Costner) in the popular Paramount television show "Yellowstone." Among the Dutton children, Beth is probably the biggest wildcard among Jamie (Wes Bentley), Kayce (Luke Grimes), and Lee (Dave Annable). As there the sons of John tend to stay on his good side, Beth has no qualms about being exceptionally direct and brash towards their father. This tends to grant her a fair amount of fans and haters, depending on how one views the character.
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ Star Luke Grimes Reveals He Was Afraid of Horses in Early Seasons

Yellowstone star Luke Grimes wasn’t always an expert horseman. He just played one on TV. While horses are now a “huge part” of his life, Grimes didn’t feel confident around them when he first began Kayce Dutton. The actor had only been in a saddle a few times before attending Taylor Sheridan’s famed “cowboy boot camp.” So throwing himself into the role was a daunting task.
AOL Corp

Kevin Costner reflects on mortality during trip to Yellowstone: 'Sometimes I think about the things I'm going to miss most in my life'

Kevin Costner reflected on his mortality during a recent visit to Yellowstone. The star of Paramount Network’s Yellowstone made the trip the show's' namesake national park in honor of the 150th anniversary of its founding. He camped, hiked and took it all in, capturing the experience for a four-part docuseries on Fox Nation that retraces its history and shows what it's like today.
