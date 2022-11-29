Read full article on original website
kentuckytoday.com
About half of Kentucky in medium or high levels of COVID
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – Data released Friday by the Kentucky Department for Public Health shows an increase in the number of counties showing medium and high COVID-19 Community Levels, while just over half of the state remains at a low level. The COVID Community Levels map, which is generated...
kentuckytoday.com
Panel picks finalists for New Mexico regulatory commission
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico’s governor will have nine candidates to choose from as she fills a powerful regulatory commission that oversees utility rates and will help chart the state’s course toward more renewable energy development. A nominating committee voted unanimously Friday to forward the finalists’...
kentuckytoday.com
Kentucky Baptist leaders say Respect for Marriage Act threatens religious liberty
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (KT) -- Kentucky Baptist leaders expressed both disappointment and concern at the U.S. Senate’s passage of the Respect for Marriage Act (RMA) that would enshrine same-sex marriage into federal law. The Senate voted 61-36 for the bill, with 12 Republicans joining all Democrats present. The chamber defeated...
kentuckytoday.com
2 plead guilty in federal bid-rigging case
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (KT) – Two Kentucky real estate professionals have pleaded guilty to federal charges of violating the Sherman Anti-Trust Act, for their roles in a conspiracy to rig bids at an estate auction for farmland and timber rights. According to a plea agreement filed at the U.S. District...
