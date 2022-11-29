Read full article on original website
Related
weather.gov
Winter Storm Warning issued for Grant Grove Area, Kaiser to Rodgers Ridge, Kings Canyon NP by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-03 03:21:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-05 04:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Grant Grove Area; Kaiser to Rodgers Ridge; Kings Canyon NP; Sequoia NP; South End of the Upper Sierra; Upper San Joaquin River; Yosemite NP outside of the valley WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST MONDAY ABOVE 7000 FEET * WHAT...Heavy snow expected above 7000 feet. Total snow accumulations of two to four feet above 8,000 feet. Total snow accumulation of one to three feet between 7,000 and 8,000 feet. Winds gusting as high as 60 mph along the crest and through canyons. * WHERE...The Sierra Nevada from Yosemite to Tulare County, mainly above 7,000 feet. * WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 4 AM PST Monday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible.
weather.gov
Winter Storm Warning issued for West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-03 04:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-05 04:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada; Western Plumas County, Lassen Park WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST MONDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of up 1 to 3 feet. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Western Plumas County/Lassen Park and West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada Counties, including Interstate 80 over Donner Pass and Highway 50 over Echo Summit. * WHEN...From 4 AM Saturday to 4 AM PST Monday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow levels will initially be between 6,000 to 8,000 feet Saturday, dropping to 4,000 to 6,000 feet by Sunday morning. Mountain travel impacts will mainly be at pass level today, but will become more extensive on Sunday as those snow levels lower.
Comments / 0