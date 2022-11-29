Effective: 2022-12-03 04:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-05 04:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada; Western Plumas County, Lassen Park WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST MONDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of up 1 to 3 feet. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Western Plumas County/Lassen Park and West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada Counties, including Interstate 80 over Donner Pass and Highway 50 over Echo Summit. * WHEN...From 4 AM Saturday to 4 AM PST Monday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow levels will initially be between 6,000 to 8,000 feet Saturday, dropping to 4,000 to 6,000 feet by Sunday morning. Mountain travel impacts will mainly be at pass level today, but will become more extensive on Sunday as those snow levels lower.

ALPINE COUNTY, CA ・ 3 HOURS AGO