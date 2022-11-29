Read full article on original website
Popular Pizzeria In Western New York Responds To Complaints
After getting blitzed over the weekend with complaints, one popular pizzeria in Western New York is responding to the issues. When a locally-owned restaurant is known for constantly giving back to its community whenever it can, it is shocking to see how many people are quick to complain over something that does not involve the food quality or customer service.
Grieving Families Act now on Gov. Hochul's desk
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Grieving Families Act is on the Governor of New York's desk. It hasn't been signed. The bill would update an 1847 law in New York on how families can be financially compensated if a loved one is wrongfully killed. Buffalo attorney John Elmore said when...
NBC New York
Defendant in 1994 Killing of NY Girl Gave Written Confession — But Was it Coerced?
A written confession is at the center of a 25-year-old murder case, as the latest twist in a horrific crime that has polarized a New York county brings the question: Did the defendant really write it, or was he coerced?. Andrew Krivak wants his retrial stopped before it begins in...
New York State Thruway Decorated with Teepees, Where Can You See Them?
The New York State Thruway stretches nearly 500 miles taking you from the Big Apple to the State Capital and eventually to Pennsylvania. Along the way you will see everything from mountains to cities and farmland. You might even see some surprises as well, like teepees. If you have traveled...
Wow! Here’s How Many Coyotes Are In New York State
The heavy wet snow that covered Western and Central New York last week has become a sloppy muddy mess this week. The warmer weather has brought in rain and the melting snow has revealed a mixture of busted curbs and torn up lawns and driveways. With more than 80 inches of snow on the ground, it became tricky trying to figure out how to maneuver and where to pile it!
NBC New York
NJ Man Run Over Multiple Times, Killed in Parking Lot Following Argument: Cops
A 36-year-old man was killed in New Jersey after being run over multiple times following an altercation in a parking lot, police said. Old Bridge police responded to a parking lot on Perrine Road on Tuesday shortly after 5 p.m. following a report of some sort of altercation that ended with an individual getting into his vehicle and running over another man multiple times before fleeing.
New York State Traffic Law, Is It Legal to Turn Left On Red? Yes!
Would you be able to pass the New York State Driver's Test today? I have had my license for 40 years and I'd like to think I know the rules of the road and would pass with flying colors. One question stumped me recently and I wonder how many would answer this correctly. Here are a couple to get you warmed up.
What Is The Most Dangerous Animal In New York State?
When you tell someone to think of a dangerous animal, chances are that they think of an animal that is a predator. One that has sharp fangs or teeth, one that is always on the hunt, the one that you would be afraid to run into the middle of the night.
Battery recycling company Li-Cycle brings almost 270 jobs to Monroe County
Representatives with the governor's office said that the spoke operation currently can shred up to 5,000 tons of lithium-ion batteries a year.
NBC New York
Several Students Injured in Yeshiva Bus Crash in Spring Valley, Police Say
Several students were injured after a yeshiva bus crashed into a car in Spring Valley, the local police chief tells News 4 New York. Chief Marty Reilly from the Ramapo Police Department said the incident was reported just before 9 a.m. at Southgate Drive near Ivy Lane in Spring Valley.
The Biggest Snowmobile County In New York State
The snow has stopped flying in the heaviest hit areas of New York State. At least for now. The 81 inches of lake effect snow that some areas got is still being moved out of roads and driveways and parking lots in and around Buffalo and areas near Syracuse. But the snow will be back and there are some who can't wait.
Act now and get your money: Kathy Hochul to give millions to NY residents to buy food
You could get up to $939. SNAP aims to provide food to deserving and needy families. Money is given to buy healthy and nutritious meals and to ensure self-sufficiency to an extent.
Why New York State Does Not Have The Death Penalty
No matter how terrible the crime is, the most serious penalty the New York State Criminal Justice system can give someone is life in state prison without the possibility of parole. Some people in Western New York are asking why the government can not go father to punish the most heinous of offenses.
NBC New York
Jersey City's 1st Female Deputy Chief Becomes NJ's Highest-Ranking Female Fire Officer
Fire Deputy Chief Constance Zapella has made history -- once again!. As the first female firefighter to join the Jersey City Fire Department, Zapella has become the first female deputy chief in the department -- making her New Jersey's highest-ranking professional female officer. Jersey City officials have made history Tuesday...
manhassetpress.com
New Bill Ensures Reserved Beds For Veterans In All New York State Veterans’ Homes
Last week, Governor Kathy Hochul signed legislation (A.6551/S.2238) to establish a reserved bed day policy for people residing in New York State Veterans’ Homes. The legislation, sponsored by Assemblymember Michaelle Solages (D-Elmont), will ensure that veterans do not lose their spot in New York State Veterans’ Homes during medical leave.
New York State Man Accused of Cutting Power To Ex’s House
Relationships can turn ugly sometimes, and people will resort to desperate measures. While there aren't too many available details of what spurred this alleged incident, we do know that one man has been arrested, according to police. The Sheriff's Office says his crime is rather unusual. Was this man trying to force an ex from her home?
NBC New York
Woman Arrested for Trying to Board Flight at LaGuardia With Loaded Revolver: TSA
A woman from Louisiana was arrested after Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers prevented her from carrying her loaded handgun onto a flight at LaGuardia Airport on Monday, the agency said -- a day when many people are returning back home after the long Thanksgiving Day weekend. A TSA officer spotted...
This Upstate New York Airport Was Deemed USA’s “Most Stressful”
It's one of the most stressful times of year for many reasons, but one being that many are doing a lot of traveling during the upcoming holiday season. Crowded airport terminals, long lines at security, delays and cancellations are coming. Wouldn't it be nice to know what airports you should AVOID during this busy time of year?
NBC New York
Here's How Much More You May Soon Have to Pay for NYC Subway and Bus Fare
An MTA fare hike may soon be unavoidable, as the transit agency detailed the financial dire straits they find themselves in as a result of the pandemic. On Wednesday, top transit officials showed MTA board members just how bad the situation was in regards to their deficits — billion-dollar deficits, that is. And it is expected to grow even larger, approaching $3 billion by 2026, according to MTA Chief Financial Officer Kevin Willens.
Is It Legal To Order Gun Ammunition Online In New York State?
There have been lots of lawsuits and debates over gun control since the Supreme Court ruled on New York State's concealed carry licenses, which might lead to some confusion as to what exactly is legal...and what isn't. New York Attorney General Letitia James busted illegal ammunition sales in New York...
