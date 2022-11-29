ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Comments / 0

Related
Power 93.7 WBLK

Popular Pizzeria In Western New York Responds To Complaints

After getting blitzed over the weekend with complaints, one popular pizzeria in Western New York is responding to the issues. When a locally-owned restaurant is known for constantly giving back to its community whenever it can, it is shocking to see how many people are quick to complain over something that does not involve the food quality or customer service.
LOCKPORT, NY
2 On Your Side

Grieving Families Act now on Gov. Hochul's desk

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Grieving Families Act is on the Governor of New York's desk. It hasn't been signed. The bill would update an 1847 law in New York on how families can be financially compensated if a loved one is wrongfully killed. Buffalo attorney John Elmore said when...
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Wow! Here’s How Many Coyotes Are In New York State

The heavy wet snow that covered Western and Central New York last week has become a sloppy muddy mess this week. The warmer weather has brought in rain and the melting snow has revealed a mixture of busted curbs and torn up lawns and driveways. With more than 80 inches of snow on the ground, it became tricky trying to figure out how to maneuver and where to pile it!
NEW YORK STATE
NBC New York

NJ Man Run Over Multiple Times, Killed in Parking Lot Following Argument: Cops

A 36-year-old man was killed in New Jersey after being run over multiple times following an altercation in a parking lot, police said. Old Bridge police responded to a parking lot on Perrine Road on Tuesday shortly after 5 p.m. following a report of some sort of altercation that ended with an individual getting into his vehicle and running over another man multiple times before fleeing.
OLD BRIDGE TOWNSHIP, NJ
94.3 Lite FM

New York State Traffic Law, Is It Legal to Turn Left On Red? Yes!

Would you be able to pass the New York State Driver's Test today? I have had my license for 40 years and I'd like to think I know the rules of the road and would pass with flying colors. One question stumped me recently and I wonder how many would answer this correctly. Here are a couple to get you warmed up.
94.3 Lite FM

What Is The Most Dangerous Animal In New York State?

When you tell someone to think of a dangerous animal, chances are that they think of an animal that is a predator. One that has sharp fangs or teeth, one that is always on the hunt, the one that you would be afraid to run into the middle of the night.
96.9 WOUR

The Biggest Snowmobile County In New York State

The snow has stopped flying in the heaviest hit areas of New York State. At least for now. The 81 inches of lake effect snow that some areas got is still being moved out of roads and driveways and parking lots in and around Buffalo and areas near Syracuse. But the snow will be back and there are some who can't wait.
ERIE COUNTY, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Why New York State Does Not Have The Death Penalty

No matter how terrible the crime is, the most serious penalty the New York State Criminal Justice system can give someone is life in state prison without the possibility of parole. Some people in Western New York are asking why the government can not go father to punish the most heinous of offenses.
BUFFALO, NY
manhassetpress.com

New Bill Ensures Reserved Beds For Veterans In All New York State Veterans’ Homes

Last week, Governor Kathy Hochul signed legislation (A.6551/S.2238) to establish a reserved bed day policy for people residing in New York State Veterans’ Homes. The legislation, sponsored by Assemblymember Michaelle Solages (D-Elmont), will ensure that veterans do not lose their spot in New York State Veterans’ Homes during medical leave.
96.9 WOUR

New York State Man Accused of Cutting Power To Ex’s House

Relationships can turn ugly sometimes, and people will resort to desperate measures. While there aren't too many available details of what spurred this alleged incident, we do know that one man has been arrested, according to police. The Sheriff's Office says his crime is rather unusual. Was this man trying to force an ex from her home?
DELAWARE STATE
NBC New York

Here's How Much More You May Soon Have to Pay for NYC Subway and Bus Fare

An MTA fare hike may soon be unavoidable, as the transit agency detailed the financial dire straits they find themselves in as a result of the pandemic. On Wednesday, top transit officials showed MTA board members just how bad the situation was in regards to their deficits — billion-dollar deficits, that is. And it is expected to grow even larger, approaching $3 billion by 2026, according to MTA Chief Financial Officer Kevin Willens.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
KISS 104.1

Is It Legal To Order Gun Ammunition Online In New York State?

There have been lots of lawsuits and debates over gun control since the Supreme Court ruled on New York State's concealed carry licenses, which might lead to some confusion as to what exactly is legal...and what isn't. New York Attorney General Letitia James busted illegal ammunition sales in New York...

Comments / 0

Community Policy