u.today

Ripple Ally and SEC Unable to Reach Resolution with Respect to Remedies

Cryptocurrency start-up LBRY has filed a status report in which it says that it has failed to reach an agreement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) regarding the remedies the agency is seeking. LBRY has now requested a briefing schedule for the court to make a decision. James...
bitcoinist.com

Breaking: CFTC Chair Behnam Shifts Stance, Says Only Bitcoin Is A Commodity, Not Ethereum

Curiously, the crypto industry was watching Sam Bankman-Fried’s (SBF) interview at the Dealbook summit a few hours ago. In the meantime, however, an extremely important shift in regulatory stance has occurred in the question of which other cryptocurrencies are commodities besides Bitcoin. The U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC)...
bitcoinist.com

The 7 Best Cryptocurrencies to Invest in for 2023

After a painful downturn, the cryptocurrency market is looking to stage a rebound and investors need to get focused on the right opportunities for a rally. When looking at the best coins to buy, it is important to target those with the potential for large growth and big revenue gains.

