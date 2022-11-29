Read full article on original website
u.today
Ripple Ally and SEC Unable to Reach Resolution with Respect to Remedies
Cryptocurrency start-up LBRY has filed a status report in which it says that it has failed to reach an agreement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) regarding the remedies the agency is seeking. LBRY has now requested a briefing schedule for the court to make a decision. James...
zycrypto.com
Speculations Mount On Coinbase’s Move To Remove XRP From Its Wallet Amid Ripple vs SEC Lawsuit
Native tokens of Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum Classic, XRP Ledger, and Stellar will no longer be available on the Coinbase wallet. The Crypto community is speculating on the move and what it could mean in the ongoing SEC case against Ripple. The US Cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase has announced that from January...
bitcoinist.com
Breaking: CFTC Chair Behnam Shifts Stance, Says Only Bitcoin Is A Commodity, Not Ethereum
Curiously, the crypto industry was watching Sam Bankman-Fried’s (SBF) interview at the Dealbook summit a few hours ago. In the meantime, however, an extremely important shift in regulatory stance has occurred in the question of which other cryptocurrencies are commodities besides Bitcoin. The U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC)...
bitcoinist.com
The 7 Best Cryptocurrencies to Invest in for 2023
After a painful downturn, the cryptocurrency market is looking to stage a rebound and investors need to get focused on the right opportunities for a rally. When looking at the best coins to buy, it is important to target those with the potential for large growth and big revenue gains.
