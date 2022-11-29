ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Northwestern's Kylee Purdy named Times Gazette Girls Golfer of the Year

By Barry Fortune
The Times-Gazette
 4 days ago

2022 All-TG Girls Golf

Player of the Year

Kylee Purdy , Northwestern. Competing on the boys roster all season, Purdy averaged an 82.2 during boys competitions, a 78.2 for girls events and finished the fall tops in the area with a 40.1 9-hole average. She won the Pines Sectional Tournament with a 74 and shot an 81 at the Sable Creek Districts.

Coach of the Year

Mason Berry , Ashland. Berry led the Arrows to an overall record of 103-55 in 2022 as Ashland was once again the Ohio Cardinal Conference champion. Ashland finished second at districts and third at sectionals.

First Team

Emma Packard, Ashland. Packard was first team All-OCC with a 43 average.

Makaree Chapman, Ashland. Averaged a 44.5 and was first team All-OCC.

Kyah Huckleberry, Ashland. Averaged a 47 and was named to the OCC first team.

Lydia Wells, Ashland, Averaged a 48.5 and named to the OCC second team.

Elyse Belcher, Crestview. Belcher averaged a 50.7 and was in the top 10 at sectionals.

Second Team

Laney McNamara, Elleni Miller, Ashland; Kalee Hamman, Kennedy Snyder, Crestview; Dallie Meek, Hillsdale

This article originally appeared on Ashland Times Gazette: Northwestern's Kylee Purdy named Times Gazette Girls Golfer of the Year

