Marion County, OH

Briefs: CWD testing continues in surveillance area

By Marion Star
 4 days ago
One positive CWD case confirmed this fall in Marion County

UPPER SANDUSKY — The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife has confirmed that three white-tailed deer tested positive for Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) following the collection of 637 samples in the fall of 2022. During the 2022 deer hunting season, testing has been performed in the disease surveillance area of Hardin, Marion and Wyandot counties on hunter-harvested and road-killed deer, as well as through targeted sampling.

The three positive CWD cases confirmed this fall were all deer harvested by hunters in October. Two of the deer were confirmed in Wyandot County and one in Marion County. An early deer gun hunting season was held Oct. 8-10 in the disease surveillance area to limit the spread of CWD and monitor its prevalence.

Since the fall of 2020, 14 wild deer have tested positive for CWD, all in Marion and Wyandot counties. CWD is a fatal neurological disease that affects white-tailed deer and other similar species.

Within Hardin, Marion and Wyandot counties, hunters are required to submit deer harvested during the seven-day gun season, Nov. 28-Dec. 4, for testing, and hunters can voluntarily submit deer for testing until the close of the deer archery season on Feb. 5, 2023. Sampling locations can be found at ohiodnr.gov/cwd.

Palace Theatre gearing up for several big events

"Christmas at the Palace 40th Anniversary Celebration" returns to the Marion Palace Theatre stage this Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Since 1982, the Palace has staged 54 festive shows, cast more than 4,000 local performers, and sold an estimated 42,000 tickets.

On Dec. 17 it's Ernie Haase & Signature Sound "A Jazzy Little Christmas." With true, four-part harmony and a three-piece jazz band, the live show will be reminiscent of the sounds of The Four Freshmen with the jazz of Tony Bennett.

On Jan. 20, it's Chicks with Hits, featuring country music legends Terri Clark, Pam Tillis and Suzy Bogguss.

For a complete list of Palace events, visit marionpalace.org.

Patrol announces regional recruitment initiative

COLUMBUS — Each of the Ohio Highway Patrol’s nine districts now have a designated recruitment team as the division is looking for women and men to become the next generation of Ohio state troopers. Composed of troopers who are serving as local recruitment liaisons, these recruitment teams are the point of contact for potential applicants in communities across the state.

Patrol applicants go through a selective process to become cadets, including knowledge and physical fitness testing, polygraph, and psychological and medical reviews. Applicants selected for cadet training receive college-level instruction at the Patrol’s Training Academy. Cadets are paid during their tenure of residential training.

For more information, visit statepatrol.ohio.gov.

