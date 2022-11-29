ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wayne, NJ

Adults with special needs feel welcome, find purpose at Foundabilities in Wayne

By Philip DeVencentis, NorthJersey.com
The Bergen Record
The Bergen Record
 4 days ago

WAYNE — Aileen Rivera often had to scramble in search of a suitable program for her adult son with special needs.

This went on for years, she said. She never found a truly perfect fit for Daniel, now 37 — a place where he could feel accepted, occupied and safe.

But in June 2021, a new organization opened its doors at 30 Woodridge Terrace. Foundabilities is not only suitable, Rivera said, but almost, well — almost magical. That she finally had such a place to take her son in their hometown was a relief. It was like the princess trying on the glass slipper for the first time, she said.

“He feels loved,” said Rivera, a former councilwoman. “He’s happy that they understand him.”

Daniel, who has autism and other developmental disabilities, is among more than 20 clients of Foundabilities, a volunteer-led nonprofit that runs activities three days per week.

THE UNSUNG: 'The Voice of Wayne' remains steadfast in spite of heartbreak

ELECTIONS '22: 'Children First' duo triumphs in school board race in Wayne

Lisa Minervini, also of Wayne, described a similar experience in trying to engage her adult son with autism. At 24, Matthew is the nonprofit’s youngest client. “It was just a godsend to be able to go there,” she said. “It feels like a second family.”

Foundabilities is in a township-owned building — a former sewage treatment plant that for more than 50 years accommodated the Foundation for the Handicapped. That organization provided much of the same joy for the adults with special needs who went there, though it was structured as a workshop.

At the time the foundation was established, its workers were paid according to the number of units they produced, an amount that usually came to less than minimum wage.

The piece-rate system was abolished as labor laws became stricter. The adults then performed tasks at minimum wage, a requirement that ultimately contributed to the foundation's demise.

The workshop, which relied heavily on donations and sponsorships, was already hurting financially at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020.

Thomas Rose, who sat on the foundation’s board of directors, recalled that the outbreak dealt the workshop its final blow. “If COVID hadn’t happened,” he said, “we may have been able to hang on.”

Rose, a retired special education teacher for the K-12 district, said he approached the township to see if officials were interested in reopening the facility, but on an all-volunteer basis.

Foundabilities was established in a matter of months, and Rose is now its board chairman. “Everyone is just happy — that’s the best way I can describe it,” he said. “It makes me feel great to provide something that, in many cases, wasn’t available to these adults.”

Michele Cornell of Lincoln Park said her 37-year-old daughter, Danielle, who has Down syndrome, used to go to the foundation and that she missed it terribly when it shut down. “She was very upset,” Cornell said. “She doesn’t deal with change well, and that was a big change.”

Cornell, a special education teacher at Wayne Hills High School, said she did not hesitate to register Danielle for the program at Foundabilities as soon as it was available.

“She likes the fellowship,” Cornell said. “It’s a good friend zone.”

The facility was humming on a recent Monday morning. On the Friday before, the group visited Pennings Orchard in Warwick, New York, and Danielle and the other clients were allowed to fill 10-pound bags with apples. The volunteer supervisor instructed them on how to make applesauce, while in an adjacent room, one of the adults was completing a jigsaw puzzle.

But most of the clients were working — bagging plastic combs or shredding paper documents, which were dropped off at the facility by local businesses.

The combs come from a Paterson-based manufacturer of beauty care products; the company donates money to Foundabilities in exchange for the labor. The clients slide the pieces into plastic sheaths, then use an impulse heat sealer to shut the bags.

Collectively, the clients can turn around tens of thousands of units per month.

But Rose said there are no hard deadlines that the clients are pressured to meet. “We don’t work for pay,” he said. “We work for donations. We just do what we can.”

Foundabilities provides other community services.

For example, the clients label and use wafer seals to prepare delivery of newsletters to residents of the Packanack Lake Club Association. They are also responsible for stuffing envelopes with tax bills and utility bills for the entire township.

When the clients are not working, the volunteer supervisors treat them to bingo nights, birthday celebrations and pizza parties.

Rivera said she has discovered inner peace, knowing that Daniel is happy. “He feels that he has worth,” she said. “From the moment he stepped foot at Foundabilities, it was like we hit home. We found our home.”

Philip DeVencentis is a local reporter for NorthJersey.com. For unlimited access to the most important news from your local community, please subscribe or activate your digital account today.

Email: devencentis@northjersey.com

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Adults with special needs feel welcome, find purpose at Foundabilities in Wayne

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Renna Media

Gift and Thrift Boutique to host Christmas Sale

The Gift and Thrift Boutique will host a great Christmas Sale on Saturday, Dec. 10th from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. The Holiday Sale includes All Things Christmas with hundreds of items at great prices. Also, the church will present a grand display of over 50 Nativities created in...
LINDEN, NJ
paramuspost.com

New Jersey Sisters Share Their Experiences Growing Up Black and Jewish

TEANECK, NJ (November 29) - The National Council of Jewish Women Bergen County Section (NCJW BCS), a grassroots organization of volunteers and advocates who turn progressive ideals into action,. will host a discussion on the intersection of Jewish and Black identity with Bergen County Section member Lois Katz Brown and...
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
105.7 The Hawk

Learning loss could be catastrophic in NJ schools

Education experts have been warning for months about the severe toll nearly two years of remote and hybrid learning has taken on New Jersey school kids. Gov. Phil Murphy's administration has refused to release the results of standardized testing done in Spring of 2022 without explanation. However, the Newark Public...
NEWARK, NJ
Daily Voice

Iconic Guerriero Gelato Announces Expansion To Morristown

It’s official — the iconic and award-winning Guerriero Gelato is coming to Morristown. The announcement came in a Thanksgiving post on the beloved brand’s Facebook page. “This Thanksgiving we want to give thanks to YOU!” reads the post. “It’s because of you, we made it 21 years. From me taking over as owner, thru name changes, pandemic, inflation, recession, you have supported us, voted for us, and helped us get some of the biggest awards and honors there are.”
MORRISTOWN, NJ
roi-nj.com

Newark’s New Community Corp. selects former United Way COO as new CEO

Newark’s New Community Corp., one of the nation’s largest community development organizations, on Wednesday said it appointed Simone Gagneron as its CEO, effective Thursday. She succeeds Richard Rohrman, who retired in 2021. Gagneron most recently served as chief operating officer at United Way of Northern New Jersey, where...
NEWARK, NJ
Renna Media

Westfield Appoints New School Safety and Security Specialist

Former Westfield Police Captain Frank Padovano has been appointed School Safety and Security Specialist for the Westfield Public School District. Padovano was approved for the 10.5-month position by the Board of Education on October 18, 2022. “We reallocated existing safety and security funds within the school budget to create this...
WESTFIELD, NJ
theobserver.com

Situation at Oakwood and Kearny Avenue — what we know

Here is what we know about police activity at 78 Oakwood Ave., Kearny. We’ve spoken to Chief George King and Capt. Timothy Wagner. This is an aggregation of their information. This morning police received reports of a suicidal woman at the Oakwood Avenue address. She was reported to have...
KEARNY, NJ
94.5 PST

This Is New Jersey’s Most Beautiful Street During Christmas

TikTok and Instagram are always the home to finding out the best life hacks and secret locations that you didn’t even know existed. I swear while I scroll through my For You Page for hours every day, I always find out about the coolest things that are going on in the area at the time and I think I stumbled across the cutest Christmas street in NJ!
CRANFORD, NJ
New Jersey Globe

Group wants Black woman to replace Cunningham

A coalition of Black leaders want a Black woman to replace State Sen. Sandra Cunningham (D-Jersey City), who is facing significant cognitive health issues and is expected to resign before the end of her current term. “Whoever is picked to replace Senator Cunningham—whether temporary or permanent—must be a Black woman,”...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
baristanet.com

After 50 Years, It’s Last Call as DLV Lounge Goes Dark

Montclair, NJ – In May, DLV Lounge celebrated 50 years. On Thursday night, instead of music and the sound of glasses clinking, DLV was dark and on Facebook came the announcement that it had closed its doors, closing a chapter that started back in 1972. The liquor license, per this resolution, has been transferred to Sayola Restaurant at 38 Valley Road, but memories of DLV will surely endure.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
winsightgrocerybusiness.com

Wegmans lines up its next new store locations

Further expanding its regional footprint, Wegmans Food Markets aims to open two new stores in 2023 and has another five locations in its brick-and-mortar pipeline. Plans call for an 85,000-square-foot supermarket to open in Reston, Virginia, on Feb. 1, the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic grocer said Wednesday. The location will house a Market Café serving up fresh sushi, poke bowls, pizza, chef-made salads, sandwiches and packaged subs, among other items. The mixed-use site, accessible via the Reston Town Center Metro station, will have residential units above and parking below the store.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily Voice

'PORTNOY EFFECT': Pizza Sales Triple At Grant Street Cafe After Barstool CEO's Visit

Business is booming at a North Jersey restaurant, thanks to a recent visit from Barstool Sports CEO Dave Portnoy. A manager from Grant Street Cafe in Dumont tells Daily Voice pizza sales have tripled this week, with patrons coming from as far as Pennsylvania and Connecticut, after the popular joint earned a high review — an 8.2 — from the self-proclaimed pizza connoisseur.
DUMONT, NJ
The Bergen Record

The Bergen Record

12K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest news, information, sports, food, entertainment, real estate, video and opinion in Bergen, Passaic, Morris and Essex counties in NJ.

 http://northjersey.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy