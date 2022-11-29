ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bucyrus, OH

IB Tech adds equipment, employees at Crossroads plant

By Special to the Telegraph-Forum
Telegraph-Forum
Telegraph-Forum
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bbt7Z_0jQpumCX00

The addition of new equipment will allow a local manufacturer to create 70 additional full time positions, according to a news release from the Crawford Partnership.

Imasen Bucyrus Technology, IB-Tech, has completed a capital investment project for additional welding and automated assembly equipment at its plant in the Crossroads Industrial Park. The project creates 70 full-time positions in addition to the 230 positions the company retained.

A company representative said IB-Tech has experienced continuous growth and success at its Ohio location, according to the news release.

Imasen Electrical Industrial Co., headquartered in Japan, began mass production of auto seat components at the Bucyrus facility in 1998, after breaking ground at the 27-acre site in 1997. The company manufacturers a variety of seat rails, recliners and car components for automakers including Honda, Subaru, Nissan, Acura, Tesla, Mazda and Jeep, as well as ATV manufacturers including Honda and Yamaha, according to the news release.

The new manufacturing equipment allocated to Bucyrus allows parts to be produced on-site while creating an opportunity for additional business for Imasen in the United States.

“It is excellent news to have manufacturing growth in the U.S., especially Bucyrus, and strengthen a local division of an international company while creating jobs,” Bucyrus Mayor Jeff Reser said in the news release. “Our community looks forward to celebrating IB-TECH’s 25th anniversary in the near future.”

Imasen manufactures about 28.8 million automobile seat reclining adjusters in one month, accounting for around 7.2 million vehicles. The company has nearly 25% of the market share for seat adjusters and seat recliners in Japan.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Farm and Dairy

Ohio family continues to fight pipeline construction on their farmland

LIMA, Ohio — A Union County farm family is continuing to oppose construction of a natural gas pipeline across their preserved farmland in a case before Ohio’s Third District Court of Appeals. Meanwhile, administrative changes at the Ohio Department of Agriculture, as well as proposed changes to Ohio’s eminent domain laws, could affect similar cases in the future.
OHIO STATE
Government Technology

Columbus, Ohio, Garbage Trucks Collect Critical City Data

In the smart city world, the often-overlooked trash truck and its humble sanitation worker are emerging as prime sources of data collection, application and insight. Data-driven enhancements can range from better trash pickup itself to a set of ancillary services that include snow removal, recycling and inspections. If one considers sanitation workers as the collectors of not just trash, but also of data, one can see even more opportunity.
COLUMBUS, OH
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Ohio

If you live in Ohio and you like to try new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Ohio that are highly praised for their delicious food and impeccable service, so pay them a visit next time you are around, if you have never been to any of the steakhouses mentioned below.
OHIO STATE
Ty D.

Dollar General Store Violates Federal Law - Endangers Workers Safety

INSPECTION AT DOLLAR GENERAL STORE IN COLUMBUS FINDS FAMILIAR HAZARDS, DANGERS AS COMPANY CONTINUES TO EXPOSE WORKERS, VIOLATE FEDERAL LAW. The sentence above is the actual title of a Nov 22, 2022 news release by the US Department of Labor. Dollar General is again found to be in violation of federal law. It seems that Dollar General just won't quit putting its workers' safety at risk.
COLUMBUS, OH
whbc.com

Escaped Mink a Headache for Poultry Farmers Near Lima

FILE - In this Dec. 6, 2012, file photo, minks look out of a cage at a fur farm in the village of Litusovo, northeast of Minsk, Belarus. (AP Photo/Sergei Grits, File) VAN WERT, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Those 40,000 mink released from a farm just outside of Van Wert west of Lima are making life miserable for local poultry farmers.
LIMA, OH
NBC4 Columbus

3,300 blighted units demolished under Franklin County land bank, report shows

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Franklin County’s land bank demolished more than 3,300 blighted residential units and funded or financed 350 homes for low to moderate-income families throughout the last decade, a new report shows.  Since 2012, the Central Ohio Community Improvement Corporation has bolstered Franklin County by creating stable homes, reclaiming commercial property and restarting […]
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
morrowcountysentinel.com

Mt. Gilead SRO, MC detectives investigate threat

MOUNT GILEAD- The Mount Gilead Police Department School Resource Officer and Morrow County Detectives investigated a threat against the Mount Gilead School District on Wednesday, Nov. 30. The threat was determined to have been made against a past date and without the means to carry it out. The student has...
MOUNT GILEAD, OH
WCPO

LGBTQ+ Ohioans anxious as same-sex marriage bill passes Senate

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A bill to protect marriage equality passed the U.S. Senate Tuesday evening, but LGBTQ+ Ohioans are worried the legislation doesn't do enough, especially with the added exceptions. The Respect for Marriage Act would make sure that every legal marriage would be considered legitimate and would prohibit...
OHIO STATE
columbusunderground.com

Local Hate Group Plans to Disrupt Children’s Event in Clintonville

The Proud Boys, a far right extremist group, has announced that they will be gathering at a drag queen story time event in Columbus on December 3rd. The Holi-drag Storytime event is slated to be held at the First Unitarian Universalist Church of Columbus and is described as “a new family-friendly, LGBTQ+ holiday tradition in Central Ohio.”
COLUMBUS, OH
Delaware Gazette

Endangered species found in Olentangy

COLUMBUS, Ohio – In the first survey of its kind in more than three decades, the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR), Division of Natural Areas and Preserves (DNAP) Scenic Rivers Program has discovered two federally endangered mussel species in the Olentangy State Scenic River. The survey, funded by the Scenic Rivers Program, was conducted this summer.
OHIO STATE
Telegraph-Forum

Telegraph-Forum

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
205K+
Views
ABOUT

The Bucyrus Telegraph-Forum is the number one source for Bucyrus, Crawford County and Ohio breaking news, sports, photos and videos.

 http://bucyrustelegraphforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy