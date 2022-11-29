ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

San Antonio takes on Oklahoma City on 8-game slide

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

San Antonio Spurs (6-15, 14th in the Western Conference) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (8-13, 12th in the Western Conference)

Oklahoma City; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: San Antonio is looking to stop its eight-game slide with a victory over Oklahoma City.

The Thunder are 3-8 in conference matchups. Oklahoma City ranks eighth in the league with 44.4 rebounds led by Josh Giddey averaging 7.1.

The Spurs are 2-13 against conference opponents. San Antonio is 1-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

TOP PERFORMERS: Luguentz Dort is shooting 30.6% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Thunder, while averaging 13.7 points. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is shooting 50.6% and averaging 29.5 points over the last 10 games for Oklahoma City.

Keldon Johnson is shooting 40.4% and averaging 20.4 points for the Spurs. Devin Vassell is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for San Antonio.

LAST 10 GAMES: Thunder: 4-6, averaging 120.4 points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks per game while shooting % from the field. Their opponents have averaged 121.7 points per game.

Spurs: 1-9, averaging 108.1 points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks per game while shooting % from the field. Their opponents have averaged 121.5 points.

INJURIES: Thunder: Chet Holmgren: out for season (foot), Mike Muscala: out (pinky).

Spurs: Jakob Poeltl: day to day (quad), Jeremy Sochan: day to day (quad), Josh Richardson: day to day (ankle), Blake Wesley: out (knee), Keita Bates-Diop: day to day (ankle).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

