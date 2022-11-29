ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Christmas parade is Wednesday

ZANESVILLE − Muskingum County is holding A Storybook Christmas again with stops in Zanesville, Dresden and New Concord with businesses decorated in a storybook theme for the holiday season.

Drive or stroll through the three towns from Nov. 30 to Jan. 1 to view decorated streetlights and various stores and window fronts decked out in a favorite storybook theme. There are patriotic decorations on display at Courthouse Park, giant snowmen throughout Downtown Zanesville, vintage holiday decorations and hundreds of lights at Zane’s Landing Park and Ohio’s only 28-foot ornament tree at the John McIntire Library.

A light and music show will be from 5 to 9 p.m. Sunday to Thursday and 5 to 10 p.m. Friday to Saturday starting Nov. 30 and running the through the holidays at the Muskingum County Courthouse.

A Storybook Christmas parade will be at 6 p.m. Nov. 30 in Downtown Zanesville. Lineup starts at 5 p.m. at Secret Auditorium. Schools and non-profits can enter the parade for free, businesses are $25.

A Storybook Christmas 5K and 1 mile fun run and walk is at 5 p.m. Dec. 3 starting at the Welcome Center. The finish is at the Muskingum County Courthouse. Cost is $30 for the 5K and $10 for the fun run and walk through Nov. 30, then go up $5 each through race day. The first 250 registered participants will receive a custom finishers medal and also a custom Christmas ornament. Awards will be given to the top three overall men and women finishers and by age group. Proceeds benefit the Storybook Christmas program.

Santa Claus will visit with children at Santa's House at Secrest Auditorium following the parade and then from 5 to 8 p.m. Dec. 2, 3, 9, 10, 16, 17 and 23.

One can get a Selfie with an Elfie with a giant Elf on the Shelf that will be be moved to a new location every Wednesday in Downtown Zanesville from Nov. 30 to Dec. 21. Email photos of yourself with the elf to jchurch@zmchamber.com to enter a prize drawing.

Letters to Santa can be dropped off at North Pole Express Mailboxes at each branch of the Muskingum County Library System, Secrest Auditorium, the Welcome Center and Texas Roadhouse.

A teddy bear coloring contest for children is from Nov. 30 to Dec. 14. Coloring sheets are at every branch of Park National Bank, the Welcome Center and John McIntire Library. Sheets are to be dropped off by Dec. 15 at the library. Two winners per age group from ages 4 to 12 will receive teddy bears.

A copy of A Storybook Christmas Booklet can be viewed and downloaded at visitzanesville.com. It's also available at the Welcome Center, 205 N. Fifth St. For more information, call the Zanesville-Muskingum County Convention and Visitors Bureau at 740-455-8282.

Submitted by the Zanesville-Muskingum County Chamber of Commerce.

