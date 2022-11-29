As the digital transformation of consumer payments continues at a rapid pace, business-to-business (B2B) payments often remain mired in legacy systems and manual practices. Small businesses, in particular, need easier payment experiences and help with cash management, but their path to this goal may be fraught with hurdles — not the least of which is an inherent dilemma: While suppliers would rather have immediate access to their funds, buyers look to hold on to their funds longer. PYMNTS research found that 38% of SMB buyers prefer to pay suppliers via automated clearing house (ACH) or check, but more than half of small to mid-sized business (SMB) suppliers would rather receive payments through faster channels, such as real-time payments or same-day ACH.

