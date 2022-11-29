Read full article on original website
Mobile Checkout Brings Ease of eCommerce Payments Into Stores
Payments innovators are pushing past omnichannel retailing to meld POS-capable channels tied to databases. It’s a unified commerce approach that brings capabilities like checkout anywhere on the sales floor. By creating digital environments in physical retail spaces, new customer interactions are enabled that not only allow consumers to skip...
How Digital Payments Solve Bad Retail Experiences
Some of the world’s biggest retailers are experiencing a paradigm shift. They are focusing on user experience in-store as a key feature of their competitiveness not only against each other but against the threat of online shopping. According to a recent PYMNTS and ACI survey, 66% of online grocery shoppers used digital channels because they found it easier and more convenient than shopping in-store. Now retailers are mandated to make physical shopping as easy and convenient as eCommerce.
LatAm’s Booming Digital Economy Gets Lift From New Payments Models
Sometimes coming late to the game has advantages. Latin America provides an ideal use case. As applied to payments, Michael Bilotta, global head of digital goods and services at Worldline told PYMNTS’ Karen Webster that digital growth in LatAm countries follows familiar tech paths. So-called “first-iteration platforms” get added...
Stripe Launches Fiat-to-Crypto Widget for Web3 Developers
Payments processor Stripe now offers a widget that provides a fiat-to-crypto onramp. When the new customizable widget is embedded into a decentralized exchange (DEX), non-fungible token (NFT) platform, wallet or decentralized application (dApp), Stripe handles know-your-customer (KYC), payments, fraud and compliance, according to a Thursday (Dec. 1) blog post on the company’s website.
Thales Intros Voice Payment Card for Visually Impaired
Thales has introduced a Voice Payment Card for the visually impaired. First revealed in September, the assistive technology has now been certified by Visa and Mastercard, Thales announced on Thursday (Dec. 1). Setting the stage for Thales’ bank and FinTech clients to start issuing the cards, a press release stated...
Monetization and Real-time Payments Define EU Open Banking API Innovation
Bank APIs are the foundation of European open banking. Since the EU’s second payment services directive (PSD2) came into force, regional banks have created application programming interfaces (APIs) that enable third parties to access account data and initiate payments. But while open banking highlighted numerous consumer benefits, the business...
Does Crypto Still Have a Role in the Evolving Payments Landscape?
Even with all the questions swirling around the cryptocurrency industry after the staggering implosion of Sam Bankman-Fried’s once-heralded FTX exchange, customers and merchants are still keen on the ability to easily and securely accept and send cryptocurrency payments. It bears repeating that FTX is not, by any means, a...
An Insider’s Checklist for All-in-One Payments Success
--- The appeal of all-in-one platforms is well-known, but there is an important distinction to make about what they can do. Many platforms claim to handle both accounts payable (AP) and accounts receivable (AR), but few do this in actuality, according to O’Neill. If the platform is not providing end-to-end servicing of transactions, it is not really a comprehensive solution. To make cash flow move quickly, the entire transaction cycle must be addressed, and that happens most efficiently with one integration, as opposed to a patchwork of niche or incomplete solutions.
DoorDash Staff Cuts Underscore Consumer Delivery Pullback
DoorDash is the latest casualty of surging costs and changing consumer tastes. As reported Wednesday (Nov. 30), the food delivery aggregator said it was laying off 1,250 staffers, which equates to about 14% of its worldwide roster. In the announcement posted on its site, CEO Tony Xu noted that the...
NYDFS Proposes Charging Virtual Currency Businesses Admin Costs
A New York regulator has proposed charging licensed cryptocurrency businesses for its costs. The New York State Department of Financial Services (DFS) said in a Thursday (Dec. 1) press release that the collection of these supervisory costs would be similar to what is done with other licensed financial institutions in the state and would enable the department to continue adding top talent.
Unbanked Launches Crypto Card in Europe
Unbanked has expanded its cryptocurrency card program to Europe. The New York-based crypto FinTech announced on Wednesday (Nov. 30) that eligible residents in the U.K., Norway and all EU member states except Austria and the Netherlands will be able to apply for an Unbanked crypto card. The European expansion is...
Virtual Cards and Super Apps' Big Future in B2B Payments
With an increasing number of businesses going digital, virtual cards are fast becoming the preferred method of payments in various markets across the world, thanks to their ability to help curb overspending and crack down on the mismanagement of funds. As PYMNTS reported earlier this year, the worldwide value of...
American Express Launches New Digital B2B Payments Ecosystem
American Express has launched a new digital B2B payments ecosystem for its network participants. The new Amex Business Link enables third-party issuers and acquirers to provide their business customers with more efficient payments, both domestic and across borders, American Express said in a Thursday (Dec. 1) press release. “As B2B...
Brazil Lawmakers OK Crypto as Payment Method
Lawmakers in Brazil have approved a bill making cryptocurrency a legal payment method. This week, the country’s legislative body voted on a regulatory framework that legalizes the use of cryptocurrencies as a payment method within the country, according to published reports. This legislation comes as crypto advocates in Brazil...
PYMNTS Intelligence: How Technology Can Align SMB Buyers’ and Suppliers’ Payment Priorities
As the digital transformation of consumer payments continues at a rapid pace, business-to-business (B2B) payments often remain mired in legacy systems and manual practices. Small businesses, in particular, need easier payment experiences and help with cash management, but their path to this goal may be fraught with hurdles — not the least of which is an inherent dilemma: While suppliers would rather have immediate access to their funds, buyers look to hold on to their funds longer. PYMNTS research found that 38% of SMB buyers prefer to pay suppliers via automated clearing house (ACH) or check, but more than half of small to mid-sized business (SMB) suppliers would rather receive payments through faster channels, such as real-time payments or same-day ACH.
US Lawmakers Say FinTechs in PPP Acted ‘Recklessly’
A U.S. House subcommittee said FinTech companies facilitated fraud in the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP). A staff report of the Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis said the companies were tasked with processing PPP applications and screening out those with signs of fraud, but failed to do so, “in many cases recklessly,” according to a Thursday (Dec. 1) press release.
Instacart Offers Coupon Solution to Drive Ad Sales Amid Inflation
With brands noting consumers’ pricing anxieties, Instacart is turning to coupons to drive ad sales. The grocery aggregator announced Wednesday (Nov. 30) the launch of its Promotions suite of advertising offerings for consumer packaged goods (CPG) brands, offering self-service options for showing consumers personalized deals, promotions and coupons. “With...
From bitcoin to 'spit coin,' cryptocurrency sure to spawn other forms of money: Blundo
Well, this cryptocurrency thing seems to have a few flaws. I never have been too keen on it. Pouring my life savings into an unregulated hipster enterprise endorsed by Larry David and Gwyneth Paltrow somehow doesn’t strike me as a particularly astute financial move. ...
Zventus Launches FinTech-in-a-Box for Lenders
Zventus has launched a solution designed to help lenders better compete with FinTech companies. The global business services provider said in a Friday (Dec. 2) press release that its new FinTech-in-a-Box enables lenders of all types to simplify lending processes, improve the borrower experience, reduce costs and add new technologies.
Neobank Monzo Will Be Profitable in 2023, CEO Says
British neobank Monzo will soon become profitable, CEO TS Anil said. Speaking at a Financial Times (FT) event, Anil said, “We will be profitable in the next financial year,” FT reported Thursday (Dec. 1). The report noted that Monzo has faced several challenges, including auditors questioning its ability...
