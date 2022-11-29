Read full article on original website
Accounting FinTech Decimal Buys Bookkeeping Service KPMG Spark
Accounting FinTech company Decimal has acquired assets of KPMG-owned KPMG Spark. The purchase will add KPMG Spark’s cloud-based bookkeeping service to Decimal’s suite of automated accounting solutions for small to medium-sized businesses (SMBs), the companies said in a Wednesday (Nov. 30) press release. “We will now be able...
How eCommerce Can Unlock the Latin American Retail Scene
PYMNTS talks with Karen Bruck, vice president of commerce and strategic initiatives at Mercado Libre, about the unique opportunities and challenges in Latin American eCommerce. --- Latin America’s eCommerce market is expanding rapidly, especially as the pandemic has radically altered consumers’ shopping habits. Brick-and-mortar shopping was previously the...
Spain’s Bizum Banks on Point of Sale Expansion to Drive Growth
Since its launch in 2016, Bizum has become an integral part of Spain’s payment ecosystem. But although the mobile payment system boasts over 22 million users, about 47% of Spain’s total population, initial adoption has been largely limited to eCommerce transactions, with cash payments still proving to be a strong local contender.
PYMNTS Intelligence: Challenges and Opportunities For eCommerce in Latin America
Latin America is a burgeoning market for eCommerce, with a recent report pegging its value at $382 billion, representing a 35% growth from 2021. Some experts are even projecting a 25% growth in volume between 2021 and 2025, including B2C commerce, cross-border purchases, travel and digital goods, for a final total of more than $700 billion. This growth is due in large part to the rise of real-time payments across the region, as well as eCommerce marketplaces’ emergence as winners in the pandemic-fueled competition for a convenient shopping and payments experience.
Planet and NomuPay Team to Help Asia’s Hotel Industry
Planet and NomuPay have teamed to help Southeast Asia’s hospitality industry expand its services. Planet, an Irish payments software provider, announced the collaboration Thursday (Dec. 1), saying its work with payment platform NomuPay would help hotels and food and beverage companies in the region. “Consumer expectations have changed significantly...
Mobile Checkout Brings Ease of eCommerce Payments Into Stores
Payments innovators are pushing past omnichannel retailing to meld POS-capable channels tied to databases. It’s a unified commerce approach that brings capabilities like checkout anywhere on the sales floor. By creating digital environments in physical retail spaces, new customer interactions are enabled that not only allow consumers to skip...
Stripe Launches Fiat-to-Crypto Widget for Web3 Developers
Payments processor Stripe now offers a widget that provides a fiat-to-crypto onramp. When the new customizable widget is embedded into a decentralized exchange (DEX), non-fungible token (NFT) platform, wallet or decentralized application (dApp), Stripe handles know-your-customer (KYC), payments, fraud and compliance, according to a Thursday (Dec. 1) blog post on the company’s website.
Dollar General Says Value and Convenience Bring Customers to Stores
Value and convenience are continuing to draw consumers to dollar stores. Dollar General said in a Thursday (Dec. 1) press release that during the quarter ended Oct. 28, its same-store sales increased 6.8% year over year, driven by a higher average transaction amount and a modest increase in customer traffic.
Green FinTech TreeCard Raises $23M
Environmentally conscious money app TreeCard is $23 million richer following a Series A funding round. According to published reports Wednesday (Nov. 30), the British company will use the funding to expand its staff, with the goal of doubling the size of its team. The round was led by Valar Ventures, owned by billionaire Peter Thiel.
Instacart Offers Coupon Solution to Drive Ad Sales Amid Inflation
With brands noting consumers’ pricing anxieties, Instacart is turning to coupons to drive ad sales. The grocery aggregator announced Wednesday (Nov. 30) the launch of its Promotions suite of advertising offerings for consumer packaged goods (CPG) brands, offering self-service options for showing consumers personalized deals, promotions and coupons. “With...
Neobank Monzo Will Be Profitable in 2023, CEO Says
British neobank Monzo will soon become profitable, CEO TS Anil said. Speaking at a Financial Times (FT) event, Anil said, “We will be profitable in the next financial year,” FT reported Thursday (Dec. 1). The report noted that Monzo has faced several challenges, including auditors questioning its ability...
Unbanked Launches Crypto Card in Europe
Unbanked has expanded its cryptocurrency card program to Europe. The New York-based crypto FinTech announced on Wednesday (Nov. 30) that eligible residents in the U.K., Norway and all EU member states except Austria and the Netherlands will be able to apply for an Unbanked crypto card. The European expansion is...
American Express Launches New Digital B2B Payments Ecosystem
American Express has launched a new digital B2B payments ecosystem for its network participants. The new Amex Business Link enables third-party issuers and acquirers to provide their business customers with more efficient payments, both domestic and across borders, American Express said in a Thursday (Dec. 1) press release. “As B2B...
Komgo Acquires GTC in Major Trade Finance Tech Merger
U.S.-based GlobalTrade Corporation (GTC) announced it has been acquired by Swiss-headquartered Komgo. Terms of the deal, which sets the stage for a merger of two of the biggest names in trade finance software, were not disclosed. The two companies provide trade finance digitization solutions to over 120 multinational clients, helping...
Former FTX US President Aims to Build Crypto Trading Software
FTX US’s former president is reportedly seeking to raise money for a new cryptocurrency startup. Brett Harrison wants to build crypto trading software for big investors and told a venture capital (VC) firm that he’s looking to raise $6 million at a valuation of $60 million, The Information reported Friday (Dec. 2).
Allegro Slashes Value of Czech Acquisition Despite 25% YoY Growth
Allegro has written down the value of Mall Group and WE|DO by 56%. In a third-quarter (Q3) earnings statement released on Wednesday (Nov. 30), the Polish eCommerce company noted a 2.3 billion zlotych ($510 million) write-down on the value of the Czech online retailer and logistics company it acquired in a 867 million euro ($899 million) takeover earlier this year.
Virtual Cards and Super Apps' Big Future in B2B Payments
With an increasing number of businesses going digital, virtual cards are fast becoming the preferred method of payments in various markets across the world, thanks to their ability to help curb overspending and crack down on the mismanagement of funds. As PYMNTS reported earlier this year, the worldwide value of...
76% of Grocers Say Delivery Is Key to Customer Loyalty
Grocers believe that delivery options are essential to securing lasting relationships with their customers. Research from PYMNTS’ study “Big Retail’s Innovation Mandate: Convenience and Personalization,” created in collaboration with ACI Worldwide, which drew from a survey of 300 U.S. and U.K. retailers, found that three-quarters of grocers think that consumers would be very or extremely likely to switch merchants if the ability to order products for delivery were not provided.
Grocers Turn to Retail Media to Supplement Consumer Revenue
This week in grocery, grocers tapped retail media, and a U.K. grocer tested robotic delivery. BJ’s Wholesale Club, for one, a membership-only warehouse club chain with 234 locations across 18 states, announced Thursday (Dec. 1) that it is launching BJ’s Media Edge, a Microsoft PromoteIQ-powered advertising initiative offering analytics-informed web, mobile and social media marketing solutions to brands.
Brazil Lawmakers OK Crypto as Payment Method
Lawmakers in Brazil have approved a bill making cryptocurrency a legal payment method. This week, the country’s legislative body voted on a regulatory framework that legalizes the use of cryptocurrencies as a payment method within the country, according to published reports. This legislation comes as crypto advocates in Brazil...
