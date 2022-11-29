Latin America is a burgeoning market for eCommerce, with a recent report pegging its value at $382 billion, representing a 35% growth from 2021. Some experts are even projecting a 25% growth in volume between 2021 and 2025, including B2C commerce, cross-border purchases, travel and digital goods, for a final total of more than $700 billion. This growth is due in large part to the rise of real-time payments across the region, as well as eCommerce marketplaces’ emergence as winners in the pandemic-fueled competition for a convenient shopping and payments experience.

