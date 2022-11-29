Read full article on original website
Related
Modernizing Merchants Look to Boost Experience With Payments and Data
Easier payments and smarter customer data use will anchor the retail industry’s experiential modernization efforts. This, as new PYMNTS research involving major retailers shows a reprioritization of resources toward more seamless omnichannel experiences, especially the largest players. According to “Navigating Big Retail’s Digital Shift: The New Payments Strategy Evolution,”...
Stripe Launches Fiat-to-Crypto Widget for Web3 Developers
Payments processor Stripe now offers a widget that provides a fiat-to-crypto onramp. When the new customizable widget is embedded into a decentralized exchange (DEX), non-fungible token (NFT) platform, wallet or decentralized application (dApp), Stripe handles know-your-customer (KYC), payments, fraud and compliance, according to a Thursday (Dec. 1) blog post on the company’s website.
Accounting FinTech Decimal Buys Bookkeeping Service KPMG Spark
Accounting FinTech company Decimal has acquired assets of KPMG-owned KPMG Spark. The purchase will add KPMG Spark’s cloud-based bookkeeping service to Decimal’s suite of automated accounting solutions for small to medium-sized businesses (SMBs), the companies said in a Wednesday (Nov. 30) press release. “We will now be able...
NYDFS Proposes Charging Virtual Currency Businesses Admin Costs
A New York regulator has proposed charging licensed cryptocurrency businesses for its costs. The New York State Department of Financial Services (DFS) said in a Thursday (Dec. 1) press release that the collection of these supervisory costs would be similar to what is done with other licensed financial institutions in the state and would enable the department to continue adding top talent.
Temenos and Mbanq Look to Capture $7T BaaS Market
Temenos and Mbanq expanded their partnership to speed U.S. Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) adoption. The companies announced their deeper collaboration Thursday (Dec. 1), saying it continues a relationship that began last year when the companies joined forces to develop a Credit-Union-as-a-Service tool. "This partnership opens up the opportunity to target mid-sized banks...
An Insider’s Checklist for All-in-One Payments Success
--- The appeal of all-in-one platforms is well-known, but there is an important distinction to make about what they can do. Many platforms claim to handle both accounts payable (AP) and accounts receivable (AR), but few do this in actuality, according to O’Neill. If the platform is not providing end-to-end servicing of transactions, it is not really a comprehensive solution. To make cash flow move quickly, the entire transaction cycle must be addressed, and that happens most efficiently with one integration, as opposed to a patchwork of niche or incomplete solutions.
Monetization and Real-time Payments Define EU Open Banking API Innovation
Bank APIs are the foundation of European open banking. Since the EU’s second payment services directive (PSD2) came into force, regional banks have created application programming interfaces (APIs) that enable third parties to access account data and initiate payments. But while open banking highlighted numerous consumer benefits, the business...
DoorDash Staff Cuts Underscore Consumer Delivery Pullback
DoorDash is the latest casualty of surging costs and changing consumer tastes. As reported Wednesday (Nov. 30), the food delivery aggregator said it was laying off 1,250 staffers, which equates to about 14% of its worldwide roster. In the announcement posted on its site, CEO Tony Xu noted that the...
Insiders Reveal How Telecom Payments Can Boost Banking Access
Individuals with mobile phones outnumber those with bank accounts in the most underbanked regions of the world, offering the telecom industry a prime opportunity to fulfill a vital role. In this month’s “Telecommunications Payments Tracker®,” four telecom providers tell PYMNTS how the industry is ideally positioned to provide financial access to unbanked households.
Green FinTech TreeCard Raises $23M
Environmentally conscious money app TreeCard is $23 million richer following a Series A funding round. According to published reports Wednesday (Nov. 30), the British company will use the funding to expand its staff, with the goal of doubling the size of its team. The round was led by Valar Ventures, owned by billionaire Peter Thiel.
Shelved Projects Show Blockchain’s Hype Can Fall Short of Reality
With the crypto industry under fire, some blockchain projects are also on the chopping block. It wasn’t supposed to be this way. After all, blockchains — distributed ledgers whose promise has been to transform business models — do not necessarily need cryptos. Public blockchains do; private ones don’t.
Neobank Monzo Will Be Profitable in 2023, CEO Says
British neobank Monzo will soon become profitable, CEO TS Anil said. Speaking at a Financial Times (FT) event, Anil said, “We will be profitable in the next financial year,” FT reported Thursday (Dec. 1). The report noted that Monzo has faced several challenges, including auditors questioning its ability...
Does Crypto Still Have a Role in the Evolving Payments Landscape?
Even with all the questions swirling around the cryptocurrency industry after the staggering implosion of Sam Bankman-Fried’s once-heralded FTX exchange, customers and merchants are still keen on the ability to easily and securely accept and send cryptocurrency payments. It bears repeating that FTX is not, by any means, a...
Teampay Nets $47M for Purchasing Platform Expansion
All-in-one purchasing platform Teampay has raised $47 million in a Series B funding round. The firm will leverage the new capital to expand the accounts payable (AP) solution and cross-border payments functionality that are included in its enterprise offering, TeamPay said in a Wednesday (Nov. 30) press release. It will...
Buckzy Raises $14M to Expand X-Border Payment Offerings
Buckzy Payments has raised $14.5 million to expand its cross-border payment offerings. The Toronto-based company said the Series A funding — in the form of all-equity financing — will help it improve on its product and expand into new regions, according to a Thursday (Dec. 1) news release.
FTX Collapse Brings Crypto Investment Assets to 2-Year Low
Cryptocurrency investment-product assets are at a two-year low thanks to the collapse of FTX. That’s according to a Thursday (Dec. 1) report from Bloomberg, which said the figure fell 15% to $19.6 billion last month compared to November 2021. The report cited both the FTX implosion and a reduction in token prices.
DeFi Could Herald End of Centralized Exchange, Binance Exec Says
Binance is reportedly working on “proof of reserves” to reassure customers after FTX’s collapse. Also, a company executive said that with the emergence of decentralized finance (DeFi), Binance’s centralized exchange may not exist in 10 years. With rival cryptocurrency exchange FTX having gone bankrupt, Binance wants...
US Lawmakers Say FinTechs in PPP Acted ‘Recklessly’
A U.S. House subcommittee said FinTech companies facilitated fraud in the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP). A staff report of the Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis said the companies were tasked with processing PPP applications and screening out those with signs of fraud, but failed to do so, “in many cases recklessly,” according to a Thursday (Dec. 1) press release.
FTX Collapse Renews Microscope on Tether Stablecoin Backing
Tether, an asset-backed cryptocurrency stablecoin, has been lending its coins to customers. That’s according to a new report by the Wall Street Journal (WSJ) today (Dec. 1). Tether, which is also known as USDT, is a stablecoin, or a cryptocurrency that, rather than fluctuating in value, is “pegged” to the U.S. Dollar (USD) stablecoin, meaning that each Tether is supposedly backed in value 1:1 with one USD or the equivalent.
American Express Launches New Digital B2B Payments Ecosystem
American Express has launched a new digital B2B payments ecosystem for its network participants. The new Amex Business Link enables third-party issuers and acquirers to provide their business customers with more efficient payments, both domestic and across borders, American Express said in a Thursday (Dec. 1) press release. “As B2B...
PYMNTS
Boston, MA
17K+
Followers
27K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Online coverage of payments news and top industry trends. Insight and reporting on payments, commerce, FinTech and innovation.https://www.pymnts.com
Comments / 0