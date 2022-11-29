Read full article on original website
NYDFS Proposes Charging Virtual Currency Businesses Admin Costs
A New York regulator has proposed charging licensed cryptocurrency businesses for its costs. The New York State Department of Financial Services (DFS) said in a Thursday (Dec. 1) press release that the collection of these supervisory costs would be similar to what is done with other licensed financial institutions in the state and would enable the department to continue adding top talent.
Former FTX US President Aims to Build Crypto Trading Software
FTX US’s former president is reportedly seeking to raise money for a new cryptocurrency startup. Brett Harrison wants to build crypto trading software for big investors and told a venture capital (VC) firm that he’s looking to raise $6 million at a valuation of $60 million, The Information reported Friday (Dec. 2).
Spreadsheet Mistakes Create Costly Consequences for CFOs
New findings show the 35-year-old digital spreadsheet is proving to be error prone and costly. A widespread tool, Microsoft’s Excel spreadsheet product is ubiquitous across industries and still widely relied upon by governments, law firms, investment banks, research labs, academic organizations, nonprofits and more, with a list that goes on to span nearly every organization that deals with the application, or manual entry, of data.
PYMNTS Intelligence: How Technology Can Align SMB Buyers’ and Suppliers’ Payment Priorities
As the digital transformation of consumer payments continues at a rapid pace, business-to-business (B2B) payments often remain mired in legacy systems and manual practices. Small businesses, in particular, need easier payment experiences and help with cash management, but their path to this goal may be fraught with hurdles — not the least of which is an inherent dilemma: While suppliers would rather have immediate access to their funds, buyers look to hold on to their funds longer. PYMNTS research found that 38% of SMB buyers prefer to pay suppliers via automated clearing house (ACH) or check, but more than half of small to mid-sized business (SMB) suppliers would rather receive payments through faster channels, such as real-time payments or same-day ACH.
Modernizing Merchants Look to Boost Experience With Payments and Data
Easier payments and smarter customer data use will anchor the retail industry’s experiential modernization efforts. This, as new PYMNTS research involving major retailers shows a reprioritization of resources toward more seamless omnichannel experiences, especially the largest players. According to “Navigating Big Retail’s Digital Shift: The New Payments Strategy Evolution,”...
Accounting FinTech Decimal Buys Bookkeeping Service KPMG Spark
Accounting FinTech company Decimal has acquired assets of KPMG-owned KPMG Spark. The purchase will add KPMG Spark’s cloud-based bookkeeping service to Decimal’s suite of automated accounting solutions for small to medium-sized businesses (SMBs), the companies said in a Wednesday (Nov. 30) press release. “We will now be able...
DoorDash Staff Cuts Underscore Consumer Delivery Pullback
DoorDash is the latest casualty of surging costs and changing consumer tastes. As reported Wednesday (Nov. 30), the food delivery aggregator said it was laying off 1,250 staffers, which equates to about 14% of its worldwide roster. In the announcement posted on its site, CEO Tony Xu noted that the...
DOJ Charges 21 in Cross-Border Crypto Money Laundering Network
Twenty-one people have been charged with using cryptocurrency to launder money stolen through fraud schemes. The individuals were involved with transnational money laundering networks that helped foreign criminal gangs move fraud proceeds stolen from U.S. victims, the U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Eastern District of Texas said in a Wednesday (Nov. 30) press release.
Teampay Nets $47M for Purchasing Platform Expansion
All-in-one purchasing platform Teampay has raised $47 million in a Series B funding round. The firm will leverage the new capital to expand the accounts payable (AP) solution and cross-border payments functionality that are included in its enterprise offering, TeamPay said in a Wednesday (Nov. 30) press release. It will...
Stripe Launches Fiat-to-Crypto Widget for Web3 Developers
Payments processor Stripe now offers a widget that provides a fiat-to-crypto onramp. When the new customizable widget is embedded into a decentralized exchange (DEX), non-fungible token (NFT) platform, wallet or decentralized application (dApp), Stripe handles know-your-customer (KYC), payments, fraud and compliance, according to a Thursday (Dec. 1) blog post on the company’s website.
DeFi Could Herald End of Centralized Exchange, Binance Exec Says
Binance is reportedly working on “proof of reserves” to reassure customers after FTX’s collapse. Also, a company executive said that with the emergence of decentralized finance (DeFi), Binance’s centralized exchange may not exist in 10 years. With rival cryptocurrency exchange FTX having gone bankrupt, Binance wants...
Does Crypto Still Have a Role in the Evolving Payments Landscape?
Even with all the questions swirling around the cryptocurrency industry after the staggering implosion of Sam Bankman-Fried’s once-heralded FTX exchange, customers and merchants are still keen on the ability to easily and securely accept and send cryptocurrency payments. It bears repeating that FTX is not, by any means, a...
Green FinTech TreeCard Raises $23M
Environmentally conscious money app TreeCard is $23 million richer following a Series A funding round. According to published reports Wednesday (Nov. 30), the British company will use the funding to expand its staff, with the goal of doubling the size of its team. The round was led by Valar Ventures, owned by billionaire Peter Thiel.
Fed Report Spotlights Main Street SMB Labor and Lending Pressures
Slowing rate hikes cheer investors, but on Main Street the damage has already been done. Stocks surged about 3% by Wednesday’s close, on the heels of signals from Fed Chair Jerome Powell that — after four consecutive 0.75% rate increases — a 0.5% rate hike would be in the works next month.
US Lawmakers Say FinTechs in PPP Acted ‘Recklessly’
A U.S. House subcommittee said FinTech companies facilitated fraud in the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP). A staff report of the Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis said the companies were tasked with processing PPP applications and screening out those with signs of fraud, but failed to do so, “in many cases recklessly,” according to a Thursday (Dec. 1) press release.
Komgo Acquires GTC in Major Trade Finance Tech Merger
U.S.-based GlobalTrade Corporation (GTC) announced it has been acquired by Swiss-headquartered Komgo. Terms of the deal, which sets the stage for a merger of two of the biggest names in trade finance software, were not disclosed. The two companies provide trade finance digitization solutions to over 120 multinational clients, helping...
Monetization and Real-time Payments Define EU Open Banking API Innovation
Bank APIs are the foundation of European open banking. Since the EU’s second payment services directive (PSD2) came into force, regional banks have created application programming interfaces (APIs) that enable third parties to access account data and initiate payments. But while open banking highlighted numerous consumer benefits, the business...
Temenos and Mbanq Look to Capture $7T BaaS Market
Temenos and Mbanq expanded their partnership to speed U.S. Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) adoption. The companies announced their deeper collaboration Thursday (Dec. 1), saying it continues a relationship that began last year when the companies joined forces to develop a Credit-Union-as-a-Service tool. "This partnership opens up the opportunity to target mid-sized banks...
Instacart Offers Coupon Solution to Drive Ad Sales Amid Inflation
With brands noting consumers’ pricing anxieties, Instacart is turning to coupons to drive ad sales. The grocery aggregator announced Wednesday (Nov. 30) the launch of its Promotions suite of advertising offerings for consumer packaged goods (CPG) brands, offering self-service options for showing consumers personalized deals, promotions and coupons. “With...
Buckzy Raises $14M to Expand X-Border Payment Offerings
Buckzy Payments has raised $14.5 million to expand its cross-border payment offerings. The Toronto-based company said the Series A funding — in the form of all-equity financing — will help it improve on its product and expand into new regions, according to a Thursday (Dec. 1) news release.
