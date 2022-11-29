ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamilton County, OH

wvxu.org

Santa celebrates 20 years of swimming at the Newport Aquarium

There’s a large colorful mass swimming around at the Newport Aquarium and it’s not a fish. It’s Santa Claus, complete with fins, an oxygen tank and a mask. One of Santa’s little-known secrets is that he likes to swim with fish in all climates. “The coral...
NEWPORT, KY
dayton.com

Waynesville’s Christmas in the Village starts tonight

Waynesville’s Christmas in the Village will be celebrated this weekend, starting tonight. Experience small town charm as historic downtown Waynesville transforms into an old-time quaint shopping district ... just like a scene taken out of a Hallmark movie, said Kelly Miller, executive director of the Waynesville Area Chamber of Commerce.
WAYNESVILLE, OH
Fox 19

Forest Fair Mall closed following fire and safety inspection

FAIRFIELD, Ohio (WXIX) - Forest Fair Mall has been shut down due to possible safety hazards, according to Forest Park Fire Chief Alfie Jones. Chief Jones says they found several issues during a fire and safety inspection on Nov. 23. The mall’s owner was told to bring the property into...
FAIRFIELD, OH
cincinnatirefined.com

The new Cincinnati Christkindlmarkt is pure German magic

In German culture, the annual Christkindlmarkt is a focal point of joy, holiday magic, and everything that makes a local community special. That's the idea behind the inaugural Servatii Cincinnati Christkindlmarkt, located adjacent to Moerlein Lager House on the Schmidlapp Event Lawn at Smale Park. It's happening every weekend, Thursday to Sunday, from now until Dec. 31, when they'll end the season with a New Years Eve celebration.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Over-the-Rhine restaurant to permanently close

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A stalwart Over-the-Rhine restaurant that prided itself on its natural wine program and seasonal food is closing its doors by the end of the year. Daniel Souder and Joanna Kirkendall, who opened Pleasantry at 118 W. 15th St. in Over-the-Rhine in May 2016, announced in...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

'Adopt a Senior' program provides Christmas presents for elderly

CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio — A local organization will provide nearly 600 seniors with Christmas gifts this holiday season. Clermont Senior Services, with the support of the community, said it has reached its goal for the 2022 season. Presents will be delivered to seniors starting Dec. 1. Clermont Senior Services...
CLERMONT COUNTY, OH
Fox 19

Clermont County residents can get free surgeries for their pets

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - FOX19 NOW has reported that Tri-State animal shelters are overwhelmed with dogs and cats hitting record numbers month after month. Shelter officials encourage you to spay or neuter your pets to control the pet population. Next week, some people in Clermont County can get that procedure done...
CLERMONT COUNTY, OH
WKRC

Thieves steal homeless woman's tent while she's at work

COVINGTON, Ky. (WKRC) – A homeless woman working two jobs returned from work to find her tent, and all its contents, had been stolen. Kelli Spray said she and her fiancé have been camping at various points along the Ohio River since losing their home in April. “It...
COVINGTON, KY
cincinnatirefined.com

A peek inside the new Martin's Gate neighborhood in Newport

Martin's Gate is a new urban neighborhood in Newport, KY, just minutes from downtown Cincinnati with breathtaking views of the city, a rooftop terrace and perfect spaces for entertainingoh, and surprise, it’s also the site of Homearama 2023!. That’s right, The Home Builders Association of Cincinnati and BIA of...
NEWPORT, KY
countynewsonline.org

Two new dogs are available for adoption at the Darke County Animal Shelter

The Darke County Animal Shelter has two new dogs for adoption. They got the Bordatella and Parvo/Lepto/Distemper vaccines and are heartworm negative, dewormed and microchipped. The Shelter’s adoption fees are $90 cash/check. Their visiting hours are Monday-Friday 8am-11:45 am and 1 pm-4pm. Saturday 9am-11:30 am. The Shelter is located at...
GREENVILLE, OH
wvxu.org

Your Culture Fix for Nov. 30-Dec. 6

A sprinkling of holiday-themed events awaits this week, among a truly interesting smorgasbord of experiences. The key is finding the ones that will transport you where you’d like to go. Wednesday, Nov. 30. Behringer-Crawford Museum, NKY History Hour: “Oldest Northern Kentucky“ | 6:30 p.m. Virtual. 859-491-4003. DETAILS:...
CINCINNATI, OH
WDTN

Strong Winds Tonight and Early Saturday, Turning Colder

***WIND ADVISORY FOR MERCER, AUGLAIZE, LOGAN, DARKE, SHELBY, MIAMI, CHAMPAIGN AND WAYNE CO., INDIANA, FROM 10 PM TO 10 AM SATURDAY***. It will be windy tonight with gusts 40-50 mph possible. Showers continue into early Saturday morning before ending. Clouds start to clear out, and we expect sunshine but falling temperatures during the day as colder air moves in behind a strong cold front.
DARKE COUNTY, OH

