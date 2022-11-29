Read full article on original website
dayton.com
Holly Jolly Hamilton returns with series of festive events, including laser lights show
A series of holiday events and festivities are taking place across the City of Hamilton, where dozens of businesses are decorated and open extended hours through the big shopping season. All of the activities are wrapped up under the “Holly Jolly Hamilton” event title, which is in its third year....
wvxu.org
Santa celebrates 20 years of swimming at the Newport Aquarium
There’s a large colorful mass swimming around at the Newport Aquarium and it’s not a fish. It’s Santa Claus, complete with fins, an oxygen tank and a mask. One of Santa’s little-known secrets is that he likes to swim with fish in all climates. “The coral...
dayton.com
Waynesville’s Christmas in the Village starts tonight
Waynesville’s Christmas in the Village will be celebrated this weekend, starting tonight. Experience small town charm as historic downtown Waynesville transforms into an old-time quaint shopping district ... just like a scene taken out of a Hallmark movie, said Kelly Miller, executive director of the Waynesville Area Chamber of Commerce.
Fox 19
Forest Fair Mall closed following fire and safety inspection
FAIRFIELD, Ohio (WXIX) - Forest Fair Mall has been shut down due to possible safety hazards, according to Forest Park Fire Chief Alfie Jones. Chief Jones says they found several issues during a fire and safety inspection on Nov. 23. The mall’s owner was told to bring the property into...
‘Puppypalooza’ to be hosted at new adoption center over the weekend; Adoption fees drop $100
CINCINNATI — For the first time ever, Cincinnati Animal CARE will reduce adoption fees for puppies at the new Pet Adoption Center, according to a spokesperson with Cincinnati Animal CARE. Cincinnati Animal CARE (CAC) is hosting ‘Puppypalooza’ on Dec. 3rd through Dec. 4th from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m....
dayton.com
New entertainment center with mini-golf, bowling, self-pour taps, more coming to Beavercreek
A one-of-a-kind entertainment center is coming to Beavercreek across from The Greene Town Center. On Par Entertainment will be located in the space that previously housed FITWORKS along with the vacant space next to it in the Greene Crossing shopping center on Indian Ripple Road. “I’m trying to come up...
wvxu.org
Clintonville school refuses to cancel drag-themed holiday event despite Proud Boys protest
A fundraiser for a local, independent community school has drawn the attention of a group known for hateful rhetoric against the LGBTQ community, but the school’s leadership said they won’t be bullied into canceling Saturday’s family-friendly story hour featuring performances from drag queens. This won’t be the...
cincinnatirefined.com
The new Cincinnati Christkindlmarkt is pure German magic
In German culture, the annual Christkindlmarkt is a focal point of joy, holiday magic, and everything that makes a local community special. That's the idea behind the inaugural Servatii Cincinnati Christkindlmarkt, located adjacent to Moerlein Lager House on the Schmidlapp Event Lawn at Smale Park. It's happening every weekend, Thursday to Sunday, from now until Dec. 31, when they'll end the season with a New Years Eve celebration.
Fox 19
Door-to-door energy contractor accused of stealing NKY woman’s wedding bands
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Police are searching for a woman they say stole jewelry from inside an Elsmere home while working as a contractor. The victim, Denise Rice, says she hired the contractors to make her home more energy efficient, but in the process, she says they robbed her of irreplaceable items.
WKRC
Over-the-Rhine restaurant to permanently close
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A stalwart Over-the-Rhine restaurant that prided itself on its natural wine program and seasonal food is closing its doors by the end of the year. Daniel Souder and Joanna Kirkendall, who opened Pleasantry at 118 W. 15th St. in Over-the-Rhine in May 2016, announced in...
WLWT 5
'Adopt a Senior' program provides Christmas presents for elderly
CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio — A local organization will provide nearly 600 seniors with Christmas gifts this holiday season. Clermont Senior Services, with the support of the community, said it has reached its goal for the 2022 season. Presents will be delivered to seniors starting Dec. 1. Clermont Senior Services...
wvxu.org
Dr. O'dell Owens remembered as obstetrician, father, and community advocate
A memorial service to honor the life and legacy of Dr. O'dell Owens was held at Corinthian Baptist Church on Friday. Owens, a renowned obstetrician and community leader, died unexpectedly last week. His service was attended by family, friends, and many local officials and community members who knew him or...
Fox 19
Clermont County residents can get free surgeries for their pets
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - FOX19 NOW has reported that Tri-State animal shelters are overwhelmed with dogs and cats hitting record numbers month after month. Shelter officials encourage you to spay or neuter your pets to control the pet population. Next week, some people in Clermont County can get that procedure done...
WKRC
Thieves steal homeless woman's tent while she's at work
COVINGTON, Ky. (WKRC) – A homeless woman working two jobs returned from work to find her tent, and all its contents, had been stolen. Kelli Spray said she and her fiancé have been camping at various points along the Ohio River since losing their home in April. “It...
cincinnatirefined.com
A peek inside the new Martin's Gate neighborhood in Newport
Martin's Gate is a new urban neighborhood in Newport, KY, just minutes from downtown Cincinnati with breathtaking views of the city, a rooftop terrace and perfect spaces for entertainingoh, and surprise, it’s also the site of Homearama 2023!. That’s right, The Home Builders Association of Cincinnati and BIA of...
Fox 19
Family left with nothing after fire consumes home in Sycamore Township
SHARONVILLE, Ohio (WXIX) - A Sycamore Township family is in need of a place to live after a fire devastated their home last weekend. The Escalante family including four children are currently living in their aunt’s basement. The electrical fire broke out Saturday in the family’s mobile home. Yuri...
countynewsonline.org
Two new dogs are available for adoption at the Darke County Animal Shelter
The Darke County Animal Shelter has two new dogs for adoption. They got the Bordatella and Parvo/Lepto/Distemper vaccines and are heartworm negative, dewormed and microchipped. The Shelter’s adoption fees are $90 cash/check. Their visiting hours are Monday-Friday 8am-11:45 am and 1 pm-4pm. Saturday 9am-11:30 am. The Shelter is located at...
wvxu.org
Your Culture Fix for Nov. 30-Dec. 6
A sprinkling of holiday-themed events awaits this week, among a truly interesting smorgasbord of experiences. The key is finding the ones that will transport you where you’d like to go. Wednesday, Nov. 30. Behringer-Crawford Museum, NKY History Hour: “Oldest Northern Kentucky“ | 6:30 p.m. Virtual. 859-491-4003. DETAILS:...
Best of the City Winners 2022: Food and Beverage
Korean BBQ, the potato chip of your dreams, a delicious piece of cake, a New York–style slice, and a spectacular mocktail. The post Best of the City Winners 2022: Food and Beverage appeared first on Cincinnati Magazine.
WDTN
Strong Winds Tonight and Early Saturday, Turning Colder
***WIND ADVISORY FOR MERCER, AUGLAIZE, LOGAN, DARKE, SHELBY, MIAMI, CHAMPAIGN AND WAYNE CO., INDIANA, FROM 10 PM TO 10 AM SATURDAY***. It will be windy tonight with gusts 40-50 mph possible. Showers continue into early Saturday morning before ending. Clouds start to clear out, and we expect sunshine but falling temperatures during the day as colder air moves in behind a strong cold front.
