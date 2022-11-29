ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
hypebeast.com

Camper’s FW22 Collection Signals More Cutting-Edge Design and Playful Color Theory

From its beginnings with the brown, wing-tipped Camaleon brogue, to the 1982 fluorescent runner and later, the sculpted Cornucopia strapped heel, an unconventional and slightly eccentric design code has always been part of Camper’s DNA. Now, nearly 150 years on, the brand looks back at some of its most iconic original models in a careful reimagination for its Better Fall/Winter 2022 collection.
cohaitungchi.com

Winter 2022 Nail Trends: French Pearl, Extreme Minimalism, and More

Now that we’ve formally entered a brand new season (and a brand new yr!), it’s excessive time to start out in search of the brand new nail inspiration that can carry us via to spring. Although we’ll seemingly spend a very good portion of the winter with our palms tucked into gloves and pockets, we additionally know that nothing raises our spirits fairly like a contemporary mani. And through the darkish winter months, we’ll take all of the TLC we get.
Vogue

Kate Moss’s Bare-Faced Beauty Shows Sometimes Less Really Is More

We’ve been marvelling at Kate Moss’s radiant skin for years at this point, and recently the supermodel gave the world some answers to the secrets of her ageless glow, with her new beauty and wellness brand, Cosmoss. She’ll still say yes to a Diet Coke – as the brand’s creative director, it’s a given – but only after starting her day with meditation and a nourishing skincare routine.
theartofdesignmagazine.com

Making Interiors smell as good as they look

Have you ever entered a space and instantly felt at home, or quite the opposite, uncomfortable or anxious?. The reason why is not always an evidence, be it the colours, the lighting, the furniture or perish the thought… the SMELL! A badly aligned interior may have you longing for more or running for the door.
Daily Mail

A modern Tudor home, extension featuring a faux mountain and a 'garage-sized' build are among 'pioneering' properties vying to be Grand Designs: House of the Year

Grand Designs: House of the Year returns tonight, with a series of breath-taking new houses which blown the Royal Institute of British Architects (RIBA)' judges away. In the third programme of the series, airing tonight on Channel 4, Kevin and his co-presenters, architect Damion Burrows, Natasha Huq and design expert Michelle Ogundehin, visited five properties battling it out for a place on the shortlist, all of which push the boundaries in conventional design.
CALIFORNIA STATE
SheKnows

This Cat Litter Box Looks Like a Chic Piece of Furniture & It's Almost 60% Off During Wayfair's Cyber Monday Sale

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Soft whiskery kisses, playful antics or lofty aloofness make cats such interesting pets. You never know kind of mood you’re going to get! But one thing all cat owners have in common is the struggle to find a good spot for the litter box. It needs to be easily accessible for your kitty; yet, hidden enough away that the smell doesn’t bother you (and no other pets or kids are tempted to get into it). That’s why we are in...
Vogue

Jennifer Lawrence Delivers An Old Hollywood Take On Festive Style

By day, Jennifer Lawrence is a flat shoe, straight-leg jeans and tee kind of woman. Come nighttime, she amps up the glamour. The Dior gown she wore to the Gotham Awards on 28 November – which featured an elegant scooped neckline, thin straps, a cinched waist and a voluminous skirt – was nothing short of charming.
Vogue

Ludovic De Saint Sernin Has Been Named Creative Director At Ann Demeulemeester

It’s been a busy couple of weeks for fashion. Following Alessandro Michele’s departure from Gucci, the shuttering of Raf Simons’s eponymous label and Estée Lauder’s agreement to buy Tom Ford, there’s news today from the Claudio Antonioli-owned Ann Demeulemeester brand that Ludovic de Saint Sernin has been named its creative director.
Vogue

Jourdan Dunn Revisits One Of The Most Risqué Silhouettes Of The Noughties

Jourdan Dunn’s stylist, Justin Hamilton, once likened the model to a style chameleon. Body confidence is key when it comes to choosing something to wear to an event, and Jourdan isn’t afraid to show some skin. For the MOBO Awards, held at London’s OVO Arena Wembley on 30...
yankodesign.com

This shape-changing Mercedes-Maybach has a canvas for digital artists to explore

There are eye-popping concept cars, and then there are some that are totally bonkers. This Mercedes-Maybach concept is exactly what I mean. The grand tourer coupe for high-class nomads is straight out of “The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen” handbook with its extra-elongated shape, and that’s where it’s Cyberpunkish appeal lies.
Vogue

Hailey Bieber’s Gym Look Is Right Out Of Princess Diana’s Playbook

Over the weekend, Hailey Bieber was spotted at a Pilates class in Los Angeles with friend Kendall Jenner in tow. The two models wore chic athleisure looks, and Bieber’s outfit seemed particularly familiar. Taking her cues from Princess Diana, she recreated one of the late royal’s signature casual styling moves.
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy