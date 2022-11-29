Read full article on original website
Netherlands v USA: World Cup 2022, last 16 – live
Minute-by-minute report: Will the Americans upset the Dutch to reach the quarter-finals? Follow the latest news and action with Beau Dure
WVNews
England bonds over cards ahead of Senegal World Cup clash
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — For a nation that has frequently flattered to deceive at soccer’s major tournaments, a card game that relies on the art of deception is strengthening the bond among England’s players ahead of their match against Senegal in the World Cup round of 16.
WVNews
Neymar joins teammates to watch Brazil's game at World Cup
LUSAIL, Qatar (AP) — Injured forward Neymar was at Lusail Stadium on Friday to watch Brazil's 1-0 loss to Cameroon at the World Cup, and was expected to start training with the ball again on Saturday. It was the first time Neymar joined his teammates at a match since...
WVNews
Martino out as Mexico coach after World Cup elimination
AL KHOR, Qatar (AP) — After the debacle of missing the round of 16 at the World Cup for the first time in 44 years, Mexico said Thursday that Argentine coach Gerardo “Tata” Martino will not return for the next tournament. Martino was hired in January 2019...
What TV channel is the Netherlands vs USA on? Kick-off time and where to watch
The Netherlands face the USA in a World Cup last-16 clash.The Netherlands finished top of Group A as they beat Qatar 2-0, following an opening win and draw against Senegal and Ecuador respectively.Netherlands vs USA LIVE: Latest build-up as knockout stages beginLouis van Gaal’s side have failed to impress so far, despite the goals of Cody Gakpo, and the USA may fancy their chances of an upset.The USA finished second in Group B and qualified thanks to a 1-0 win over Iran, which followed draws against Wales and England. Here’s everything you need to know.When is Netherlands vs USA?The...
