Cristiano Ronaldo tempted by move to top Premier League club after leaving Manchester United

A journalist has claimed former Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo is “very tempted” by a move to Chelsea. Ronaldo recently left Manchester United after his contract was terminated. A recent interview with Piers Morgan, where Ronaldo expressed his disappointment towards both manager Erik ten Hag and the board at Manchester United, may have been the reason for the club deciding to part ways with the 37-year-old.
Arsenal must now beat competition from Real Madrid to sign World Cup star

Cody Gakpo has now emerged as one of the most sought-after players in the world after his stunning performance at the World Cup for the Netherlands. The attacker was close to leaving PSV in the summer and Arsenal was interested in a move for him. However, the Gunners were not...
Chelsea to sign €70m Nkunku next summer according to insider

Transfer insiders are always jumping the gun on deals to try and have the future credit of having been the first to announce it. That means that moves that take a long time can end up dragging on can feel like they’ve been “confirmed” ten times. The...
Report: Enzo Fernandez Release Clause Revealed Amid Chelsea Interest

Enzo Fernandez well and truly announced himself to the world during this World Cup so far, with his fabulous goal against Mexico effectively sending his country through to the next round, along with some help in the Mexico game. Chelsea have had an interest in Fernandez since it was first...
Steven Bergwijn FIFA 23: How to Complete the World cup Showdown SBC

Steven Bergwijn FIFA 23 World Cup Showdown SBC went live Dec. 2 ahead of the Netherlands vs. United States match in the World Cup Round of 16. World Cup Showdown SBCs are special live items highlighting a premier match at the international tournament. The group stage is nearly done with just two matches left as of writing, and knockout stage matches are taking shape. The United States faces off against the Netherlands in the Round of 16 and there are two special live items players can complete before the game.
T﻿ransfer news: United make contact with Gakpo

Manchester United are in contact with the agents of PSV Eindhoven forward Cody Gakpo over a move for the 23-year-old in January. (Fabrizio Romano), external. United will exercise a clause in 25-year-old England forward Marcus Rashford's contract to extend it by another 12 months and stop him talking to other clubs. (Mirror), external.
Report – Juventus looking to make a move for Sampdoria man

Juventus has continued to search for a new right-back and their interest has taken them to Sampdoria, with Calciomercato revealing they want to sign Bartosz Bereszynski. The Bianconeri have improved in the last few weeks before the World Cup, but they are still miles away from Napoli who have led the Serie A table for much of this season.
Louis van Gaal not surprised by ‘excellent’ USA’s progress at World Cup

Netherlands head coach Louis van Gaal insists he has not been surprised by last-16 opponents USA’s progress at the World Cup.Van Gaal, whose side take on the USA in the first round-of-16 match on Saturday after topping Group A, believes Gregg Berhalter’s side are one of the best-drilled teams at Qatar 2022.He said: “It’s a process and perhaps the USA hadn’t expected that from this squad, but if you watch them play, it’s crystal clear they’ve had opportunities. I don’t think it’s a surprise to be quite frank.“The USA has an excellent ‘team’. I would say one of the...

