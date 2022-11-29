Read full article on original website
Real Madrid Interested In Signing Manchester United Star
Manchester United star Bruno Fernandes is capturing the eyes of Spanish giants Real Madrid.
BBC
Ben Godfrey: England defender helps Everton Under-21s beat Mansfield in Papa John's Trophy
England international Ben Godfrey played the full game as Everton Under-21s scored twice in injury-time to beat Mansfield in the Papa Johns Trophy. Godfrey, 24, has not featured for the first team since he fractured his fibula against Chelsea in August. The League Two side took an early lead through...
BBC
Celtic: Callum McGregor will be 'ready to go' for league return says Ange Postecoglou
Celtic captain Callum McGregor will be "ready to go" when the Scottish Premiership returns after the World Cup break, says manager Ange Postecoglou. McGregor, 29, has been missing since the start of October after picking up a knee injury against RB Leipzig. Celtic, who have a nine-point lead in the...
Transfer rumours: Chelsea tempt Ronaldo; Man City's Bellingham plan
The latest transfer rumours, including news on Cristiano Ronaldo, Kylian Mbappe, Jude Bellingham, Endrick and more.
Report: Cristiano Ronaldo agrees to $207 million per year deal with Saudi Arabian club
As the Portugal men's national team continues their World Cup run, star forward Cristiano Ronaldo has reportedly agreed to a massive contract with the Saudi Arabian club, Al-Nassr FC. The deal — first reported by Spanish outlet Marca — is reportedly worth $207 million per year. The news comes just...
Yardbarker
Cristiano Ronaldo tempted by move to top Premier League club after leaving Manchester United
A journalist has claimed former Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo is “very tempted” by a move to Chelsea. Ronaldo recently left Manchester United after his contract was terminated. A recent interview with Piers Morgan, where Ronaldo expressed his disappointment towards both manager Erik ten Hag and the board at Manchester United, may have been the reason for the club deciding to part ways with the 37-year-old.
Yardbarker
Arsenal must now beat competition from Real Madrid to sign World Cup star
Cody Gakpo has now emerged as one of the most sought-after players in the world after his stunning performance at the World Cup for the Netherlands. The attacker was close to leaving PSV in the summer and Arsenal was interested in a move for him. However, the Gunners were not...
Barcelona director says club "can't sign any players" in January
Barcelona had a busy summer transfer window, but Jordi Cruyff has warned that January will be a quiet month
Yardbarker
Chelsea to sign €70m Nkunku next summer according to insider
Transfer insiders are always jumping the gun on deals to try and have the future credit of having been the first to announce it. That means that moves that take a long time can end up dragging on can feel like they’ve been “confirmed” ten times. The...
Report: Chelsea Lead The Race For Josko Gvardiol
Chelsea are leading the pack in the race for RB Leipzig defender Josko Gvardiol.
Yardbarker
Report: Enzo Fernandez Release Clause Revealed Amid Chelsea Interest
Enzo Fernandez well and truly announced himself to the world during this World Cup so far, with his fabulous goal against Mexico effectively sending his country through to the next round, along with some help in the Mexico game. Chelsea have had an interest in Fernandez since it was first...
Steven Bergwijn FIFA 23: How to Complete the World cup Showdown SBC
Steven Bergwijn FIFA 23 World Cup Showdown SBC went live Dec. 2 ahead of the Netherlands vs. United States match in the World Cup Round of 16. World Cup Showdown SBCs are special live items highlighting a premier match at the international tournament. The group stage is nearly done with just two matches left as of writing, and knockout stage matches are taking shape. The United States faces off against the Netherlands in the Round of 16 and there are two special live items players can complete before the game.
Sunderland boss likes the look of 'hugely impressive powerhouse' defender
Tony Mowbray thinks Sunderland could have a real player on their hands.
Manchester United Must Sign Young Striker If Given The Chance
Manchester United must take the opportunity, it they receive it, to sign a talented young striker from the Serie A.
BBC
Transfer news: United make contact with Gakpo
Manchester United are in contact with the agents of PSV Eindhoven forward Cody Gakpo over a move for the 23-year-old in January. (Fabrizio Romano), external. United will exercise a clause in 25-year-old England forward Marcus Rashford's contract to extend it by another 12 months and stop him talking to other clubs. (Mirror), external.
Yardbarker
Report – Juventus looking to make a move for Sampdoria man
Juventus has continued to search for a new right-back and their interest has taken them to Sampdoria, with Calciomercato revealing they want to sign Bartosz Bereszynski. The Bianconeri have improved in the last few weeks before the World Cup, but they are still miles away from Napoli who have led the Serie A table for much of this season.
PSG chairman Nasser Al-Khelaifi: Qatar 2022 is the best football event of my life
PSG chairman Nasser Al-Khelaifi tells Becky Anderson that he thinks the Qatar World Cup is the best footballing event of his life.
Report: Manchester City Agree Deal For Sheffield United Starlet
Manchester City's academy is one of the most impressive hunting grounds for the next generation of young footballers, with the increasing opportunity for first-team minutes under Pep Guardiola.
Louis van Gaal not surprised by ‘excellent’ USA’s progress at World Cup
Netherlands head coach Louis van Gaal insists he has not been surprised by last-16 opponents USA’s progress at the World Cup.Van Gaal, whose side take on the USA in the first round-of-16 match on Saturday after topping Group A, believes Gregg Berhalter’s side are one of the best-drilled teams at Qatar 2022.He said: “It’s a process and perhaps the USA hadn’t expected that from this squad, but if you watch them play, it’s crystal clear they’ve had opportunities. I don’t think it’s a surprise to be quite frank.“The USA has an excellent ‘team’. I would say one of the...
How Midfield Trio Powered USMNT to the World Cup Last 16
Weston McKennie, Yunus Musah and Tyler Adams were difference-makers in each group-stage match, playing on their unique strengths in perfect harmony.
