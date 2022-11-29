ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

WHNT News 19

Tennessee senator files new bill restricting children’s transgender care ‘in case someone tries to alter’ original proposed legislation

Informally titled the ‘Youth Health Protection Act,’ SB0005 comes on the heels of SB0001. Both affect children’s transgender care. “It is there in case someone tries to alter the Senate Bill 0001 in any way to weaken what it needs to do on behalf of the minor children in the state of Tennessee,” said Sen. Janice Bowling (R-Tullahoma).
TENNESSEE STATE
WashingtonExaminer

Stimulus update: $3,200 one-time payments must be claimed before deadline Tuesday

Between 9 million and 10 million taxpayers remain eligible for COVID-19 stimulus payments worth thousands of dollars, but the deadline is on Tuesday. Through funds leftover from the child tax credit or COVID-19 relief stimulus checks, low-income U.S. citizens may be eligible for up to $3,200 in direct checks, according to the Government Accountability Office. If eligible, all they will need to do is file simplified tax returns, the deadline for which has been extended to Tuesday, Nov. 15.
drifttravel.com

How to Speed Up the Process of Obtaining US Citizenship?

By definition, dual citizenship allows you to be a British citizen in both Britain and another country. There are lots of perks that come from having dual citizenship, although you must research the limitations too. Here’s how you can benefit from US citizenship, as well as how you can help speed up the process.
WJTV 12

McDaniel blasts Hosemann as too liberal, weighs Lt. Gov. run

Longtime state Sen. Chris McDaniel, once the standard bearer for tea party conservatives in Mississippi who made two unsuccessful U.S. Senate runs, is pondering a challenge of incumbent Republican Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann next year. McDaniel says Hosemann isn’t conservative enough for Mississippi. “My official answer is, all the cards are on the table and […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
freightwaves.com

House votes to prevent rail strike, guarantee paid sick leave

The House of Representatives voted 290-137 Wednesday to intervene on a potential rail strike. They voted 221-207 on an additional resolution that would guarantee seven days of paid sick leave for rail workers. All Democratic House members voted yes on this resolution, and three Republicans joined. Those Republican congressmen who voted for sick leave were Don Bacon (R-Neb.), Brian K. Fitzpatrick (R-Penn.), and John Katko (R-NY).
24/7 Wall St.

The Only States Offering Paid Family Leave in the US

“American exceptionalism” is defined as a belief that the United States is unique, and that its values and political system makes it entitled to play a distinctive role in the world, for reasons that go beyond the dominance of the U.S. dollar in international trade and the massive size and scope of the U.S. armed […]
COLORADO STATE

