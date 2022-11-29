Read full article on original website
Tennessee senator files new bill restricting children’s transgender care ‘in case someone tries to alter’ original proposed legislation
Informally titled the ‘Youth Health Protection Act,’ SB0005 comes on the heels of SB0001. Both affect children’s transgender care. “It is there in case someone tries to alter the Senate Bill 0001 in any way to weaken what it needs to do on behalf of the minor children in the state of Tennessee,” said Sen. Janice Bowling (R-Tullahoma).
Stimulus update: $3,200 one-time payments must be claimed before deadline Tuesday
Between 9 million and 10 million taxpayers remain eligible for COVID-19 stimulus payments worth thousands of dollars, but the deadline is on Tuesday. Through funds leftover from the child tax credit or COVID-19 relief stimulus checks, low-income U.S. citizens may be eligible for up to $3,200 in direct checks, according to the Government Accountability Office. If eligible, all they will need to do is file simplified tax returns, the deadline for which has been extended to Tuesday, Nov. 15.
$3,000 stimulus payments could be coming for millions of Tennessee residents
As we all know, residents of Tennessee pay double for their daily needs, and almost 50% of the family in this state are now struggling to pay their usual household expenses. So to help families in this challenging time, millions of residents in Tennessee will receive a stimulus payment of $3,000.
Stimulus Checks Update: Congress in Talks of Another Financial Assistance
Since Republicans obtained control of the House of Representatives in the most recent November election, there is a much-reduced likelihood that the federal government will deposit a new round of stimulus checks into an individual’s bank account. The possibility of obtaining additional stimulus checks is not eliminated by this,...
Attention, Employers! New Overtime Regulations Will Soon Be Here. Are You Ready?
The U.S. Department of Labor (DOL) and Pennsylvania’s Department of Labor have gone back and forth regarding overtime regulations, and specifically how much a salaried employee must be paid in order to be exempt. In 2016, the DOL passed regulations raising the salary threshold from $455 per week ($23,360...
Judges push back on AG's abortion ban argument
PHOENIX - Appellate judges grilled an assistant attorney general over his claim that a territorial-era law banning most abortions once again makes the practice a crime despite a new law specifically ...
How to Speed Up the Process of Obtaining US Citizenship?
By definition, dual citizenship allows you to be a British citizen in both Britain and another country. There are lots of perks that come from having dual citizenship, although you must research the limitations too. Here’s how you can benefit from US citizenship, as well as how you can help speed up the process.
McDaniel blasts Hosemann as too liberal, weighs Lt. Gov. run
Longtime state Sen. Chris McDaniel, once the standard bearer for tea party conservatives in Mississippi who made two unsuccessful U.S. Senate runs, is pondering a challenge of incumbent Republican Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann next year. McDaniel says Hosemann isn’t conservative enough for Mississippi. “My official answer is, all the cards are on the table and […]
House votes to prevent rail strike, guarantee paid sick leave
The House of Representatives voted 290-137 Wednesday to intervene on a potential rail strike. They voted 221-207 on an additional resolution that would guarantee seven days of paid sick leave for rail workers. All Democratic House members voted yes on this resolution, and three Republicans joined. Those Republican congressmen who voted for sick leave were Don Bacon (R-Neb.), Brian K. Fitzpatrick (R-Penn.), and John Katko (R-NY).
The Only States Offering Paid Family Leave in the US
“American exceptionalism” is defined as a belief that the United States is unique, and that its values and political system makes it entitled to play a distinctive role in the world, for reasons that go beyond the dominance of the U.S. dollar in international trade and the massive size and scope of the U.S. armed […]
