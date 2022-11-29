Read full article on original website
bartlesvilleradio.com
Bartlesville Civic Ballet Offers Annual House Tours Fundraiser
The annual tradition of visiting beautifully decorated homes decked out in Christmas cheer dates back to the Victorian times and it was an opportunity to show off your wealth. Since 1979, the Bartlesville Civic Ballet has used the original concept as an annual fundraiser to support their performance of The Nutcracker.
bartlesvilleradio.com
Kiwanis Celebrate GIVING! Awards $5K to Non-Profits
The Kiwanis Club of Bartlesville awarded over $5,000 in cash and prizes to participating nonprofit organizations at the first annual Celebrate GIVING! at The Center on Tuesday evening. Celebrate GIVING! is a new event organized by the Kiwanis Club of Bartlesville to recognize community nonprofit organizations and to share information...
kggfradio.com
Coffeyille School Board Calls Special Meeting for Wednesday
The Coffeyville School Board has called a special meeting for tomorrow. The Board will meet and then move to an executive session to discuss an employee’s job performance. Following the executive session, the Board will reconvene and may take action based on the discussion in the executive session. There’s been no word on the employee or the job performance issue.
bartlesvilleradio.com
Ascension St. John Jane Phillips Recognized with Leadership Award for Excellence
As part of the National Rural Health Day celebration on November 17, Ascension St. John Jane Phillips announces it has been recognized with a 2022 Performance Leadership Award for excellence in Outcomes compiled by The Chartis Center for Rural Health. The Performance Leadership Awards honor top quartile performance (e.g., 75 th percentile or above) among rural hospitals in Quality, Outcomes and Patient Perspective.
bartlesvilleradio.com
Bartlesville Art Association Invites Public to Open House
The Bartlesville Art Association plays an important role in keeping the arts alive in our city and in helping members of the association expand their arts offerings. If you have ever wondered what BAA does or how to become a member, you can learn about them at their Christmas Open House on Tuesday, December 6. The open house begins at 6:30 pm.
bartlesvilleradio.com
Great Futures Luncheon Features Youth Presentations
The Boys & Girls Club of Bartlesville will celebrate 68 years of service at their annual Great Futures Luncheon coming up later this week. The luncheon is also for recognizing the youth who choose to participate in the annual competition for the national Boys & Girls Club Youth of the Year Award.
bartlesvilleradio.com
Arvest Foundation Supports Big Brothers Big Sisters
The Arvest Foundation recently announced a $3,400 contribution to Big Brothers Big Sisters. Arvest commercial banker Rachelle Wilson presented the check to Charlene Dew, Bartlesville Area Director, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Oklahoma. “It is our pleasure to present this check on behalf of the Arvest Foundation to Big Brothers...
News On 6
Trooper Leon Bench Foundation Helps First Responders With Mental Health
A local foundation is helping Oklahoma first responders get resources and mental health help they need. The Trooper Leon Bench Foundation is based in Green Country with its headquarters in Owasso and is named after a trooper who was killed in the line of duty. Trooper Leon Bench had worked...
bartlesvilleradio.com
CANDIDATE FILING BEGINS FOR BOARD OF EDUCATION
Candidates for the Board of Education in 5 Washington County school districts will file Declarations of Candidacy beginning 8 a.m. Monday, December 5, 2022. Yvonne House, Secretary of the Washington County Election Board, said Declaration of Candidacy forms must be completed and submitted to the County Election Board no later than 5 p.m. Wednesday, December 7 when the filing period ends. House reminds voters that Contests of Candidacy must be filed no later than Friday, December 9 and may only be filed by another candidate for that office.
bartlesvilleradio.com
Bartlesville Kiwanis Parade is Saturday at 6:30pm
You are invited to watch the Bartlesville Kiwanis Christmas Parade in downtown Bartlesville Saturday, December 3, at 6:30pm. This year's theme is Toyland and this year's Grand Marshal is Martin Garber. You can listen to coverage of the parade as you watch on KWON AM 1400/FM 93.3 and 95.1. You...
Bixby City Council To Vote On Proposed District Lines
With continued population growth in Bixby, city leaders are considering shifting some of the district lines. Redistricting is based on the most recent census taken in 2020, leading to the proposed changes. Bixby City Manager Jared Cottle says they try to make the smallest changes to the districts as possible, to maintain stability for residents.
KTUL
Tulsa County judge rules District 5 election results valid
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A Tulsa judge has ruled that results from Tulsa City Council District 5 race were valid. On Election Day, the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office said it was investigating after learning that about 30 ballots were not given to voters. The Tulsa County Election Board reported...
bartlesvilleradio.com
Community Events
The 5th Annual Dewey Christmas Tree Lighting will be held Thursday, 6pm, in Lions Park in downtown Dewey. Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus will be on hand at the Dewey Hotel Museum to visit with kids and receive a Santa bag of candy, courtesy of the City. The Dewey High School Holiday Choir will be singing in front of the Hotel where Santa plans to give the order to switch and turn on the festive Holiday tree.
Tulsa homeowner gets free home repairs
A Tulsa homeowner is getting some much-needed free renovations on her home. The organization Revitalize T-Town says it’s all to make her home safer.
Tulsa attorney calling for justice for Black Creeks
A Tulsa attorney is working to get the descendants of Black Creeks the same benefits as the rest of the tribe. He’s presenting his case in court Thursday morning.
kggfradio.com
Area Christmas Parades and Events Coming Up
Several area communities are hosting Christmas parades and events to start the holiday season. Tomorrow, The Parsons Christmas parade will start at 7 p.m. in downtown. Also tomorrow, the Caney parade starts at 7 p.m. and will be broadcast live on KQQF 98.9 FM and Facebook Live. On Friday, Christmas...
Pawnee Bill Ranch celebrates birth of baby bison
PAWNEE COUNTY, Okla. — There’s a new resident at the Pawnee Bill Ranch and Museum. A baby bison named Doc Holliday was born Tuesday night. This is the second calf born on the ranch this year. Kathryn, named after the artist Kathryn Woodman Leighton, who painted a portrait of Pawnee Bill displayed inside the museum, was born in October.
kgou.org
Public Service Company of Oklahoma proposes price increase
The Public Service Company of Oklahoma is proposing a price increase to pay for improvements to the electrical grid. The average resident will see an increase of about $14 a month. PSO says it needs $173 million more revenue annually to update the power grid. It would use the money to expand its renewable energy fleet and bolster the grid so power outages are less frequent, shorter and smaller. PSO serves about 562,000 customers, the vast majority of whom live in the Tulsa area.
bartlesvilleradio.com
Sports » Latest News
Lady Huskies Journey to State is Getting Ready to Tip Off. The Pawhuska Lady Huskies are getting ready to take the court for the 2022-23 campaign Dec 6 at Shidler. The Lady Huskies are coming off a 20-6 season with an area appearance. All six of PHS losses came within single digits with an experienced squad coming back.
News On 6
Mixed Income Housing Location, Grocery Store Coming To Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. - Envision Comanche is a $190-million multi-year investment that will transform an area of Tulsa. The project will add mixed-income housing while also enhancing the area along 36th street north with a new wilderness area and grocery store. Meagan Farley with Dewberry Architects joined News On 6 along with Eric Solovan of Tulsa Housing Authority to explain what this project means for Tulsa.
