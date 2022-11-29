Read full article on original website
CNBC
UK charity backed by disgraced crypto kingpin Sam Bankman-Fried sounds alarm to British regulators after FTX collapse
The Charity Commission for England and Wales told CNBC that one of the charities there filed a "serious incident report" tied to "the collapse of FTX." Former FTX CEO Bankman-Fried's donations are at least in the multiple millions of dollars with public pledges to give billions more to the so-called effective altruism movement.
CNBC
Crypto exchange Kraken lays off 1,000 employees
Kraken, the world's third largest crypto exchange by volume, will lay off 30% of employees, their CEO said. The company pointed to slowing macroeconomic and geopolitical factors as driving the weakening in crypto markets. It comes on the same day that DoorDash announced 1,250 job cuts, and amidst massive turmoil...
CNBC
Elon Musk says the Fed must cut rates ‘immediately’ to stop a severe recession
Elon Musk called on the Fed "to cut interest rates immediately" or risk "amplifying the probability of a severe recession." In a similar exchange on Oct. 24, the world's richest man estimated a global recession could last "until the spring '24." Elon Musk thinks a recession is coming and worries...
CNBC
Jim Cramer says to use Wednesday’s rally to reposition into profitable stocks
CNBC's Jim Cramer urged investors to use the market's rally on Wednesday to recalibrate their portfolios. "Use this moment to pivot yourself. Get out of the stocks I've been railing against for a full year," he said, adding, "Get into the stocks of companies that make things and do stuff at a profit and return some of that to you."
CNBC
Powell’s inflation remarks are a ‘green light’ to stay in stocks, Jim Cramer says
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Thursday said Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's inflation remarks the day before confirmed that inventors shouldn't exit the market over recession fears. "Unless the super hawkish Fed heads who want to raise short rates to 5% to 7% are silenced, we must be ready with a...
CNBC
Hong Kong's Hang Seng had its best month since 1998, but remains in bear market territory
Hong Kong's benchmark index soared 26.6% in November – the Hang Seng index's highest monthly gain since October 1998, or near the end of the Asian financial crisis 24 years ago. But the index still sits in bear market territory, which is defined as down 20% from a recent...
CNBC
Bitcoin Family is moving more than $1 million into decentralized exchanges after Sam Bankman-Fried's FTX disaster
The Bitcoin Family has relocated to Phuket, and they are in the process of moving $1 million in crypto to decentralized exchanges. Currently, the family keeps 73% of its crypto tokens in cold storage. Decentralized exchanges, or DEXs, allow users to retain custody of their coins. Confidence is quickly eroding...
CNBC
Friday, Dec. 2, 2022: Cramer considers bringing this stock back into the portfolio
Jim Cramer and Jeff Marks break down November's stronger-than-expected jobs report and what it means for the Federal Reserve's next move. Jim shares which sector he is researching for any potential buys, and also sheds light on a stock he may be adding to the portfolio after exiting the position last month.
CNBC
Expect the market to break the lows in 2023, says Canaccord's Tony Dwyer
Canaccord Genuity's Tony Dwyer on what's in store for the markets next year. With CNBC's Melissa Lee and the Fast Money traders, Tim Seymour, Karen Finerman, Courtney Garcia and Bonawyn Eison.
CNBC
Fmr. CFTC chair on regulating the crypto industry
Former CFTC Chair Timothy Massad on the next steps for regulating cryptocurrency. With CNBC's Melissa Lee and the Fast Money traders, Tim Seymour, Karen Finerman, Courtney Garcia and Bonawyn Eison.
CNBC
KWEB shares climb higher as there seems to be a bet on the Beijing boom
KWEB shares continue their run. With CNBC's Dominic Chu and the Fast Money traders, Tim Seymour, Courtney Garcia, Steve Grasso and Jeff Mills.
CNBC
Dow closes nearly 200 points lower ahead of Friday’s key jobs report
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell on Thursday, relinquishing some of the big gains seen in the prior session as investors awaited jobs data coming Friday that could determine the pace of the Federal Reserve's future rate tightening. The 30-stock index dropped 194.76 points, or 0.56%, to close at 34,395.01....
CNBC
Wrong Covid test results in China raise concerns 'the pandemic may never end'
Trending on Weibo, China's version of Twitter, on Tuesday morning was the hashtag: "If virus testing chaos never stops, the pandemic may never end," according to CNBC's translation of the Chinese. Lanzhou city health authorities last week blamed a testing company's poor management for reporting some positive virus test results...
CNBC
Payrolls and wages blow past expectations, flying in the face of Fed rate hikes
Nonfarm payrolls increased 263,000 for the month while the unemployment rate was 3.7%, the Labor Department reported Friday. The payrolls number was well above the 200,000 estimate, while the unemployment rate was in line. Average hourly earnings jumped 0.6% for the month, double the estimate, and 5.1% annually versus the...
CNBC
CCTV Script 30/11/22
— This is the script of CNBC's financial news report for China's CCTV on November 30, 2022. International energy markets will witness several important events in the coming days. First of all, in early December, the U.S. will release another 15 million barrels of crude oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve to the market, the last batch of the 180 million barrel reserve oil release plan, announced by President Biden this spring.
CNBC
European Central Bank says bitcoin is on the 'road to irrelevance'
In a blogpost, ECB Director General Ulrich Bindseil and analyst Jürgen Schaff said that bitcoin's recent price stabilization this week is likely an "artificially induced last gasp before the road to irrelevance." Bitcoin topped $17,000 on Wednesday, marking a two-week high for the world's largest digital coin. The remarks...
CNBC
OPEC+ to consider deeper oil output cuts ahead of Russia sanctions and proposed price cap
OPEC+, a group of 23 oil-producing nations led by Saudi Arabia and Russia, will convene on Sunday to decide on the next phase of production policy. The highly anticipated meeting comes ahead of potentially disruptive sanctions on Russian oil, weakening crude demand in China and mounting fears of a recession.
CNBC
The Fed's path to a 'Goldilocks' economy just got a little more complicated
A higher-than-expected payrolls number and wage reading add to the delicate tightrope walk the Fed has to execute. The numbers would indicate that 3.75 percentage points worth of rate increases have so far had little impact on labor market conditions. Fed Chairman Jerome Powell earlier this week outlined concerns he...
