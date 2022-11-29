ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

CNBC

Crypto exchange Kraken lays off 1,000 employees

Kraken, the world's third largest crypto exchange by volume, will lay off 30% of employees, their CEO said. The company pointed to slowing macroeconomic and geopolitical factors as driving the weakening in crypto markets. It comes on the same day that DoorDash announced 1,250 job cuts, and amidst massive turmoil...
CNBC

Jim Cramer says to use Wednesday’s rally to reposition into profitable stocks

CNBC's Jim Cramer urged investors to use the market's rally on Wednesday to recalibrate their portfolios. "Use this moment to pivot yourself. Get out of the stocks I've been railing against for a full year," he said, adding, "Get into the stocks of companies that make things and do stuff at a profit and return some of that to you."
CNBC

Friday, Dec. 2, 2022: Cramer considers bringing this stock back into the portfolio

Jim Cramer and Jeff Marks break down November's stronger-than-expected jobs report and what it means for the Federal Reserve's next move. Jim shares which sector he is researching for any potential buys, and also sheds light on a stock he may be adding to the portfolio after exiting the position last month.
CNBC

Fmr. CFTC chair on regulating the crypto industry

Former CFTC Chair Timothy Massad on the next steps for regulating cryptocurrency. With CNBC's Melissa Lee and the Fast Money traders, Tim Seymour, Karen Finerman, Courtney Garcia and Bonawyn Eison.
CNBC

Dow closes nearly 200 points lower ahead of Friday’s key jobs report

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell on Thursday, relinquishing some of the big gains seen in the prior session as investors awaited jobs data coming Friday that could determine the pace of the Federal Reserve's future rate tightening. The 30-stock index dropped 194.76 points, or 0.56%, to close at 34,395.01....
CNBC

Wrong Covid test results in China raise concerns 'the pandemic may never end'

Trending on Weibo, China's version of Twitter, on Tuesday morning was the hashtag: "If virus testing chaos never stops, the pandemic may never end," according to CNBC's translation of the Chinese. Lanzhou city health authorities last week blamed a testing company's poor management for reporting some positive virus test results...
CNBC

CCTV Script 30/11/22

— This is the script of CNBC's financial news report for China's CCTV on November 30, 2022. International energy markets will witness several important events in the coming days. First of all, in early December, the U.S. will release another 15 million barrels of crude oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve to the market, the last batch of the 180 million barrel reserve oil release plan, announced by President Biden this spring.
CNBC

European Central Bank says bitcoin is on the 'road to irrelevance'

In a blogpost, ECB Director General Ulrich Bindseil and analyst Jürgen Schaff said that bitcoin's recent price stabilization this week is likely an "artificially induced last gasp before the road to irrelevance." Bitcoin topped $17,000 on Wednesday, marking a two-week high for the world's largest digital coin. The remarks...
CNBC

The Fed's path to a 'Goldilocks' economy just got a little more complicated

A higher-than-expected payrolls number and wage reading add to the delicate tightrope walk the Fed has to execute. The numbers would indicate that 3.75 percentage points worth of rate increases have so far had little impact on labor market conditions. Fed Chairman Jerome Powell earlier this week outlined concerns he...

