SheKnows
Young & Restless Nightmare: The Twisted Tale for ‘Teriah’ That Would Rip Sharon’s Family Apart
The fallout would forever change them all. Up until recently, Sharon and her children had been pretty content — especially for characters on The Young and the Restless — but drama may be afoot for the fam, and it involves a dream that becomes a nightmare…. Considering Sharon...
‘Chicago Fire’ Showrunner Derek Haas to Exit Series After 10 Years With Wolf Entertainment
Saying goodbye. Chicago Fire showrunner Derek Haas announced he is exiting the NBC series and Wolf Entertainment after ten years. “Although I am leaving Wolf Entertainment next year to focus on creating new shows, I’m entirely committed to delivering amazing episodes of Chicago Fire and FBI: International through the end of the current seasons,” the […]
SheKnows
By George, We’ve Done It: General Hospital’s Hook Killer Is [Spoiler]
New evidence has us pointing a finger at an old villain. They say that there are no coincidences, and that’s especially true when it comes to soaps. So as General Hospital began bringing up the name Olivia Jerome, we had to ask ourselves: Aside from her loathing of Anna, what could her connection to Port Charles mean now? And then it hit us like a fishhook in the back: She’s the killer!
'The Young and the Restless' Spoilers: Sally's Surprise Pregnancy Brings A Paternity Mystery
Nick and Adam find themselves in familiar territory when Sally doesn't know which brother fathered her baby.Photo byYoung and the Restless/Twitter. The Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers tease that Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) could find herself in a tough spot when she turns up pregnant. Celeb Dirty Laundry reported Sally could end up pregnant, and she won't know which Newman brother fathered her baby.
Popculture
John Aniston's Final 'Days of Our Lives' Episode Revealed
Days of Our Lives began a new era this fall when it moved from NBC to Peacock, and this new era faces another challenge. The show will have to continue without John Aniston, who was a fixture on the show for over three decades. His final episode will be released on Monday, Dec. 26. His most recent episode was released on Friday, Nov. 11, the day the actor died.
'The Bold And The Beautiful' Spoilers: Ridge Continues To Lie To Brooke-- The Truth Will Rock The Forrester Family
Thomas's shady CPS move is still causing drama between Ridge Forrester and Brooke Logan.Bold and the Beautiful/Twitter. The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) spoilers tease that Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) still hasn’t told Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) why he wanted to end their marriage. According to She Knows Soaps, she is still in the dark, which is one reason she struggles to let go.
msn.com
'Grey’s Anatomy' Fans Say They’re “Done” With the Show After the Way Meredith Left
This story contains spoilers from the season 19 fall finale of Grey's Anatomy. Grey's Anatomy fans, it's time to say goodbye. After 19 seasons of leading the medical drama, Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo) has clocked in her final day as an attending in Seattle. Throughout the latest ABC installment, viewers...
SheKnows
As Young & Restless’ Sharon Moves Into a New Phase of Her Life, Sharon Case Savors Quality Time With a Very Special Guy in Her Life
The Daytime Emmy Award-winning actress enjoyed some downtime. The Young and the Restless’ Sharon Case (Sharon) gave her followers a little peek into who she spent time with this past weekend and it was none other than her handsome dad! The CBS soap actress posted a cute photo with her “super dad” from a venue in Santa Barbara, California and by the hashtags, we can tell she is his biggest fan!
Why Days Of Our Lives Spoilers Have Fans Believing Eric Is About To Become A Daddy
"Days of Our Lives" is heating up for November sweeps. Salem will be more dramatic than ever as the holidays draw near, and fans won't want to miss a minute of the action. According to Soaps, viewers will watch many lives turn upside down this month, including Xander Cook and Sarah Horton's. Xander's been desperate to give his new wife a better life. However, he'll revert back to his old criminal ways to do so, which will likely cause tension between him and Sarah.
The Young and the Restless Speculation: Nate saves Chancellor-Winters from a Tucker takeover
Spoilers from Celeb Dirty Laundry are suggesting an interesting possibility for Nate Hastings (Sean Dominic) on The Young and the Restless. CDL teases that Nate could get back into Devon Hamilton's (Bryton James) good graces by revealing that Audra Charles (Zuykela Charles) is working for Tucker McCall (Trevor St. John). Now that Nate is working for Victoria Newman (Amelia Heinle) his focus should be on doing a great job as the CEO of Newman Media and he really would not have a reason to chat with Audra.
Katherine Heigl Says She ‘Never Saw’ Daughter Naleigh When She Was a Baby: ‘I Was Always Afraid’
A difficult time. Katherine Heigl opened up about the difficulties she faced as a mother when her youngest was a newborn — and feeling detached from daughter Naleigh after so much time apart. "I never saw that baby. I was at work with three triplets who were playing my goddaughter and I spent more time […]
‘The Young and the Restless’ Newcomer James Hyde Originally Auditioned for the Role of Tucker McCall
James Hyde is happy to be a part of the show in this capacity, but his first audition was to play a different role on the show.
Will Law & Order: SVU's Rollins and Carisi Get Married in Kelli Giddish's Last Episode?! Watch a Fall Finale Promo
Looks like Law & Order: SVU‘s Kelli Giddish may ring some wedding bells on her way out the door. A newly released promo for Season 24’s fall finale appears to show Giddish’s Det. Amanda Rollins and Peter Scanavino’s Assistant District Attorney Sonny Carisi preparing to get married at the courthouse. As previously reported, the finale, aka Episode 9, will be Giddish’s final SVU episode. (And, as TVLine previously reported, the blonde detective will not be killed off during the hour.) The fall finale footage, which aired after Thursday’s episode, kicks off with Carisi asking his girlfriend, “You haven’t told Liv yet, have you?” Later,...
‘The Young and the Restless’ Speculation: Summer and Kyle’s Marital Bliss Won’t Last
Summer and Kyle have a loving and stable relationship, but the couple might see a shakeup soon, as no couple on 'The Young and the Restless' avoids drama.
‘Law & Order: SVU’ Drops More Clues About Amanda Rollins’ Future
Did you catch Thursday’s Law & Order: SVU episode? There was Amanda Rollins appearing so relaxed, so smart and in... The post ‘Law & Order: SVU’ Drops More Clues About Amanda Rollins’ Future appeared first on Outsider.
The Young and the Restless: 50 years of Nadia's Theme
The history of The Young and the Restless theme song. The Young and the Restless debuted in March 1973 and will officially celebrate 50 years in 2023. The CBS soap has used the same theme song every year for the entire five decades. Younger viewers may not know the history of the haunting melody and it is pretty interesting. The tune is called "Nadia's Theme", but originally was titled "Cotton's Dream."This score was not written for the daytime drama but was composed in 1971 by Barry De Vorzon and Perry Botkin Jr.
SheKnows
Young & Restless Exclusive: Camryn Grimes and Fiancé Brock Powell Tell All About Their ‘Christmas Miracle’
Getting to play Mr. and Mrs. Claus is a pretty big responsibility around the holidays, and it’s one that The Young and The Restless‘ Camryn Grimes takes very seriously. Not only does she get to voice Mrs. Claus in Disney’s new stop-motion animated special, Mickey Saves Christmas, but she has an in with Santa — her fiancé Brock Powell is voicing the jolly old fella himself.
Zach Gilford: ‘Criminal Minds’ makes viewers think anyone could be a serial killer
Zach Gilford says one of the reasons the serial killer he plays on "Criminal Minds: Evolution" is so terrifying is because he looks perfectly normal.
Jim Parsons & Ben Aldridge Discuss Their Emotional Film Spoiler Alert - Exclusive Interview
Many fans of TV and film head online to read the latest happenings in entertainment. For journalist Michael Ausiello, this is his life's passion. The founder of TVLine has spent much of his career reporting on stories straight from the big screen. Yet just behind the scenes, he has his own special story to share.
SheKnows
Holly Takes [Spoiler] Hostage as She Flees With the Diamonds — and Heather Runs Into a Familiar Face
Dante visits Heather in Spring Ridge where she is recuperating after the accident. Dante finds her in her cell painting. He needs to question her about the prison transport crash. Heather offers to tell him everything he wants to know, for a price. Dante isn’t authorized to make a deal, so she suggests he come back with someone who can. Dante departs, and Heather knocks on the door for the guard. She asks Craig if he could escort her to make a phone call.
