Matteo Bocelli is ready to pave his own musical path with debut Pop album
Matteo Bocelli, the son of Classical icon, Andrea Bocelli, is paving his own path in the music industry. While he shares a love for Classical music with his father, it’s Pop music that will be present on his debut, solo album
Listen to Metallica’s New Single, ‘Lux Æterna’
Metallica has released a brand new song, "Lux Æterna," the first single from their upcoming album 72 Seasons. It's the band's first new music in more than six years. "Lux Æterna" is accompanied by a music video, which you can view down below. 72 Seasons is due on...
Christmas music: Pentatonix 'Holidays' album
The singing group's new Christmas album is out now, along with holiday sounds from Scott Weiland and The Linda Lindas. Rick Damigella reports.
Steve Warren Offers Free Christmas Radio Show
On-air host Steve Warren is offering stations a free, three-hour Christmas show full of holiday songs and country superstars. The Country Oldies Christmas Show Special will be offered on a 100 percent barter basis, with four minutes of time allocated for network spots and another four minutes for local spots, with no outside inventory required.
Morgan Wallen coming to Vibrant Arena in April
Morgan Wallen treats his tours like an athlete preparing for a new season, so when he wrapped his wildly successful 55-city Dangerous Tour on October 8, no one expected he’d head back out on the road anytime soon. But Wallen surprised everyone by announcing a new 39 date tour that starts March 15 in Australia […]
Listen to the Doors’ Previously Unreleased Song ‘Paris Blues’
The Doors have released the song “Paris Blues,” the band’s "last known unissued studio recording." “‘Paris Blues’ traveled a long and winding path to its release, taking on a mythic quality among Doors’ fans along the way,” noted a message accompanying the tune. “An original blues song written by the band; the track was recorded during one of the band’s recording sessions for either The Soft Parade or L.A. Woman (no one seems to remember).”
iHeartMedia Reveals New Slate of Comedy Podcasts
IHeartMedia announced five new comedy podcasts that will launch in the coming months. The podcasts include shows to be hosted by Amber Ruffin, Rosie O’Donnell, Jason Alexander, Eric Andre, Jeff Garlin, Susie Essman and others. “We are thrilled to share the newest slate of iHeartPodcasts, hosted by some of...
YouTube Reveals Top 10 U.S. Songs Streamed in 2022
Disney’s “Encanto” has conjured more musical magic — notching two spots on YouTube’s Top 10 Songs list in the U.S. for 2022. Breakout hit “We Don’t Talk About Bruno,” performed by the “Encanto” cast, took the No. 1 spot overall on the YouTube year-end ranking. The animated movie’s “Surface Pressure,” performed by Jessica Darrow, landed at No. 3. The soundtrack to “Encanto,” which premiered on Disney+ in December 2021, features eight original songs written by Lin-Manuel Miranda. “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart for five weeks — and was the first song from a Disney movie to...
Diamond Tyleir Promoted to Weeknights at WBHJ
SummitMedia has promoted Diamond Tyleir to host weeknights on its rhythmic CHR station WBHJ (95.7 FM) in Birmingham. Prior to the promotion, Tyleir had been working weekends at the station. She joined SummitMedia in 2019. “I have worked with an amazing team at WBHJ for the past three years! I...
2022 in music: Top streaming music from Apple Music, Pandora
As 2022 begins to come it an end, Apple Music and Pandora have announced the top steaming songs of the year. Justin Bieber and The Kid Laroi’s “Stay” earned the top spot on Apple Music’s global song chart, The Associated Press reported. “Stay” stayed at the...
‘The Wiz’ Sets 2024 Broadway Return With New Material By Amber Ruffin
The beloved musical The Wiz will return to Broadway next season in an “entirely reimagined revival” directed by Schele Williams and featuring additional material by Amber Ruffin. The production will launch a national tour in the Fall of 2023 in Baltimore, where the original musical premiered in 1974, and will play in cities across the country before beginning a limited engagement on Broadway in Spring 2024. The revival was announced today by producers Kristin Caskey, Mike Isaacson, Brian Anthony Moreland, and Ambassador Theatre Group. Featuring a book by William F. Brown and a Tony Award-winning score by Charlie Smalls (and others) –...
Damon Albarn of Blur and Gorillaz chews his guitar when he writes music, apparently
A Taylor GS Mini has been listed for sale in a charity auction, with teeth marks and a confession written in permanent marker. An acoustic guitar belonging to Damon Albarn has been donated to a charity auction, revealing one of the Blur frontman’s unusual songwriting habits. The auction –...
Hear the ‘True Sound’ of the artists’ performance with Bowers & Wilkins headphones
If you’re a music lover, getting the most faithful listening experience from your favourite tracks means having a pair of headphones that truly capture the original intent of each recording. And if you’re going to settle in for listening sessions for hours on end, you want expertly engineered headphones that feel comfortable and are seamless to use too.
David Gilmour Guests on Donovan’s Upcoming Album, Shares New Song ‘Rock Me’
Two 1960s psych-rock icons have joined forces, crafting a collaborative medley of airy, bewitching vocals à la Donovan and ominous, spellbinding guitar stylings courtesy of David Gilmour. A part of the “Hurry Gurdy Man” artist’s upcoming album, Gaelia: The Sulan Sessions, Donovan recently dropped “Rock Me,” a brightly lilting,...
Rare footage of Eddie Van Halen playing an early configuration of his iconic Frankenstein guitar has been synced to audio
Hear Van Halen wield his iconic axe in 1978 for renditions of Eruption, Running With The Devil, Ain't Talkin' 'Bout Love and more. Earlier this week, rare footage that showed Eddie Van Halen playing an early configuration of his legendary white-and-black-striped Frankenstein guitar emerged online thanks to a YouTube user named Speedy, who caught Van Halen’s gig from September 8, 1978, on camera.
Apple Music Replay: How to find your top songs and artists of 2022
Apple Music has launched its own look back at 2022 in music, Apple Music Replay.The company’s take on Spotify Wrapped, which allows users to look back at their most played songs and artists of the year, arrived on Wednesday 30 November.Apple Replay compiles the biggest songs into a personalised playlist, basing their findings on a user’s Apple Music listening history, the number of plays for a song, artist, album, playlist, genre and station and the amount of time spent listening in those categories.It has been redesigned for 2022.How to find your Apple Music ReplayIn order to find your year...
Sheri Lynch Releases Coloring Book for ‘Exhausted Adults’
Bob & Sheri co-host Sheri Lynch has released a coloring book that offers some cathartic relief for stressed-out listeners. The book, called It’s Always Something: A Coloring Book for Exhausted Adults, will be published and distributed by NOW! Media, the company that also distribute the Bob & Sheri to more than 70 radio stations across the country.
Audacy Announces ‘Beach Festival’ Lineup
Audacy has revealed the artist line-up for its alternative rock concert series, the Audacy Beach Festival, in December. The Audacy Beach Festival will see headline performances by Muse and Machine Gun Kelly during the two-day event in Fort Lauderdale, which is scheduled to start December 3. Other artists who are...
Benztown Opens Applications for “Benztown 50′
Radio imaging firm Benztown is accepting applications for its 9th annual Benztown 50, the industry’s exclusive listing of the top 50 voice over artists in the United States and Canada. The application period opened November 30 and will run through January 13, 2023. The Benztown 50 will be based...
Podcasting From The Metaverse
IHeartMedia’s metaverse platform iHeartLand has announced several new performances on the platform including two podcast experiences. iHeartPodcasts’ curiosity show “BrainStuff” will bring an informative special exploring science in the everyday world to the metaverse beginning December 15 at 7 p.m. ET/ 4 p.m. Users will be able to interact while the podcasting event takes place in State Farm Park with features like quizzes and a scavenger hunt. The episode will stream in iHeartLand through December 19.
