Apple Music has launched its own look back at 2022 in music, Apple Music Replay.The company’s take on Spotify Wrapped, which allows users to look back at their most played songs and artists of the year, arrived on Wednesday 30 November.Apple Replay compiles the biggest songs into a personalised playlist, basing their findings on a user’s Apple Music listening history, the number of plays for a song, artist, album, playlist, genre and station and the amount of time spent listening in those categories.It has been redesigned for 2022.How to find your Apple Music ReplayIn order to find your year...

1 DAY AGO