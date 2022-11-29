ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Carolina State

Mt. Olive Pickle Company Employee 'severely injured' after getting hand trapped in equipment

MOUNT OLIVE, N.C. — The Mt. Olive Pickle Company said Friday an employee was "severely injured" in a production line incident Thursday. Company officials told WRAL News they are still investigating the incident, in which the employee’s hand and arm became trapped in a mechanical seeder; A seeder is a machine for adding dry spices and flavorings to jars as they pass by on the production line.
Triangle home prices climb even as sales fall to lowest level since 2019

Editor’s Note: Each Friday, WRAL TechWire takes a deep dive into the Triangle’s real estate markets. In recent weeks, we’ve covered how to win in the Triangle real estate market as a buyer and how sellers can prepare a home for sale in order to get top-dollar offers. This week, WRAL TechWire reporter Jason Parker, who is also a licensed North Carolina real estate agent, shares personal experiences of navigating real estate markets as a buyer during the winter holiday season.
For many Hawaiians, lava flows are a time to honor, reflect

HONOLULU — When Willette Kalaokahaku Akima-Akau looks out at the the lava flowing from Mauna Loa volcano and makes an offering of gin, tobacco and coins, she will be taking part in a tradition passed down from her grandfather and other Native Hawaiians as a way to honor both the natural and spiritual worlds.
NC education board votes for teacher evaluation plan that could raise pay

RALEIGH, N.C. — The North Carolina State Board of Education will seek permission and funding for a pilot program that would drastically raise teacher pay while subjecting them to more consequential evaluations. The board voted Thursday without opposition or discussion to move forward with a pilot program, after discussing...
Trial over DeSantis removal of prosecutor on abortion ends

TALLAHASSEE, FLA. — Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis wasn't seeking political retaliation when he removed a prosecutor over abortion and transgender views, but simply wanted to ensure state law would be enforced, the governor's attorney told a federal judge Thursday. Lawyers for Andrew Warren, a Democrat suspended from his...
Macron hits New Orleans' French Quarter, meets with Musk

NEW ORLEANS — French President Emmanuel Macron arrived Friday in Louisiana, the American state most closely aligned historically with his country, to celebrate their longstanding cultural ties and discuss energy policy and climate change. Macron met with political leaders and strolled through New Orleans' historic French Quarter, the heart...
Landmark trial on Arkansas trans youth medical ban wraps up

LITTLE ROCK, ARK. — The nation's first trial on a ban on gender-confirming care for children ended Thursday, as Arkansas wrapped up its case defending the prohibition with testimony from an endocrinologist opposed to such treatments for minors. U.S. District Judge Jay Moody, who is considering whether to strike...
AP sources: Biden tells Dems he wants SC as 1st primary vote

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden has declared that Democrats should give up “restrictive” caucuses and prioritize diversity at the start of their presidential primary calendar — dealing a major blow to Iowa's decadeslong status as the state that leads off the process. In a letter Thursday...
Trump probe: Court halts Mar-a-Lago special master review

WASHINGTON — A unanimous federal appeals court on Thursday ended an independent review of documents seized from former President Donald Trump's Florida estate, removing a hurdle the Justice Department said had delayed its criminal investigation into the retention of top-secret government information. The decision by the three-judge panel represents...
WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.

