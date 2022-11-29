Read full article on original website
Related
Mt. Olive Pickle Company Employee 'severely injured' after getting hand trapped in equipment
MOUNT OLIVE, N.C. — The Mt. Olive Pickle Company said Friday an employee was "severely injured" in a production line incident Thursday. Company officials told WRAL News they are still investigating the incident, in which the employee’s hand and arm became trapped in a mechanical seeder; A seeder is a machine for adding dry spices and flavorings to jars as they pass by on the production line.
Durham Hillside, Jack Britt on long list of NC with hoax threats, lockdowns disrupting classes
DURHAM, N.C. — Firefighters and police swarmed to Hillside High School in Durham on Thursday morning in response to the report of an active shooter. That threat was quickly determined to be a hoax. Hillside's campus, located at 3727 Fayetteville Road, was placed on a lockdown before 10 a.m....
Triangle, Fayetteville ERs filling up with sick people as flu, COVID, RSV cases mount
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — Flu cases are increasing again after going down for a few weeks. The newest numbers show 3,364 people tested positive across North Carolina last week. That's up compared to 3,011 positives the week before. The bump in cases can be felt at local hospitals, where patients...
Triangle home prices climb even as sales fall to lowest level since 2019
Editor’s Note: Each Friday, WRAL TechWire takes a deep dive into the Triangle’s real estate markets. In recent weeks, we’ve covered how to win in the Triangle real estate market as a buyer and how sellers can prepare a home for sale in order to get top-dollar offers. This week, WRAL TechWire reporter Jason Parker, who is also a licensed North Carolina real estate agent, shares personal experiences of navigating real estate markets as a buyer during the winter holiday season.
EXPLAINER: What do we know about the Colorado bomb threat?
DENVER — More than a year before police say Anderson Lee Aldrich killed five people and wounded 17 others at a gay night club in Colorado Springs, Aldrich was arrested on allegations of making a bomb threat that led to the evacuation of about 10 homes. Aldrich, who uses...
Molten lava on Hawaii's Big Island could block main highway
HILO, HAWAII — Many people on the Big Island of Hawaii are bracing for major upheaval if lava from Mauna Loa volcano slides across a key highway and blocks the quickest route connecting two sides of the island. The molten rock could make the road impassable and force drivers...
'How do people pay for this?': WRAL Investigates the rising costs of college
RALEIGH, N.C. — The cost of higher education is getting higher and higher. For many parents who are in the thick of college applications, the cost comes with sticker shock. WRAL Investigates found the cost to attend state universities is far out pacing inflation over the past 20 years.
Mason, Mount Airy run past Draughn 35-6 to reach 1A title game
Mount Airy, N.C. — No. 4 Mount Airy dominated in the running game with Tyler Mason and played lights out defense on Friday to win 35-6 at home over No. 6 Draughn, punching its ticket to the N.C. High School Athletic Association 1A football championship game. Mason, who entered...
For many Hawaiians, lava flows are a time to honor, reflect
HONOLULU — When Willette Kalaokahaku Akima-Akau looks out at the the lava flowing from Mauna Loa volcano and makes an offering of gin, tobacco and coins, she will be taking part in a tradition passed down from her grandfather and other Native Hawaiians as a way to honor both the natural and spiritual worlds.
Drought-hit California cities to get little water from state
SACRAMENTO, CALIF. — California water agencies that serve 27 million people will get just 5% of what they requested from the state to start 2023, water officials announced Thursday. The news of limited water comes as California concludes its driest three-year stretch on record and as water managers brace...
NC education board votes for teacher evaluation plan that could raise pay
RALEIGH, N.C. — The North Carolina State Board of Education will seek permission and funding for a pilot program that would drastically raise teacher pay while subjecting them to more consequential evaluations. The board voted Thursday without opposition or discussion to move forward with a pilot program, after discussing...
Trial over DeSantis removal of prosecutor on abortion ends
TALLAHASSEE, FLA. — Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis wasn't seeking political retaliation when he removed a prosecutor over abortion and transgender views, but simply wanted to ensure state law would be enforced, the governor's attorney told a federal judge Thursday. Lawyers for Andrew Warren, a Democrat suspended from his...
Macron hits New Orleans' French Quarter, meets with Musk
NEW ORLEANS — French President Emmanuel Macron arrived Friday in Louisiana, the American state most closely aligned historically with his country, to celebrate their longstanding cultural ties and discuss energy policy and climate change. Macron met with political leaders and strolled through New Orleans' historic French Quarter, the heart...
Landmark trial on Arkansas trans youth medical ban wraps up
LITTLE ROCK, ARK. — The nation's first trial on a ban on gender-confirming care for children ended Thursday, as Arkansas wrapped up its case defending the prohibition with testimony from an endocrinologist opposed to such treatments for minors. U.S. District Judge Jay Moody, who is considering whether to strike...
Editorial: Who will Ted Budd really be working for in the U.S. Senate?
CBC Editorial: Friday, Dec. 2, 2022; editorial #8809. The following is the opinion of Capitol Broadcasting Company. When Republican Ted Budd takes his seat in the United States Senate next month who will he be representing?. If you say North Carolina, don’t bet on it. The people who will really...
AP sources: Biden tells Dems he wants SC as 1st primary vote
WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden has declared that Democrats should give up “restrictive” caucuses and prioritize diversity at the start of their presidential primary calendar — dealing a major blow to Iowa's decadeslong status as the state that leads off the process. In a letter Thursday...
Trump probe: Court halts Mar-a-Lago special master review
WASHINGTON — A unanimous federal appeals court on Thursday ended an independent review of documents seized from former President Donald Trump's Florida estate, removing a hurdle the Justice Department said had delayed its criminal investigation into the retention of top-secret government information. The decision by the three-judge panel represents...
WRAL News
Raleigh, NC
70K+
Followers
75K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT
WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.https://www.wral.com
Comments / 0