ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WAFB

Zion, 23 pts, leads shorthanded Pelicans to victory over OKC

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - With no Brandon Ingram or C.J. McCollum available in the starting lineup Monday (Nov. 28) night, Zion Williamson scored 23 points, leading the Pelicans to a 105-101 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder at home in the Smoothie King Center. Zion, the team’s season leader in...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
WAFB

Zion dominates on both ends in Pelicans’ win over Raptors

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Down two starters for a second straight game, the Pelicans were shorthanded in the Smoothie King Center again on Wednesday (Nov. 30) night but there were no signs of limitations as blew past the Raptors, a top 10 team in the East, 126-108. The Pelicans remain...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Yardbarker

Knicks Ex Kemba Walker Finds a New Home - Tracker

The Dallas Mavericks are set to sign former Knicks point guard Kemba Walker. The 32-year-old spent last season in New York after 10 prior seasons between Charlotte and Boston, making four NBA All-Star appearances. The 32-year-old signed a two-year, $17.8 million deal with the Knicks last season but appeared in...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FOX Sports

Simons, Trail Blazers square off against the Lakers

Portland Trail Blazers (11-10, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (7-12, 13th in the Western Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Lakers -5.5; over/under is 226. BOTTOM LINE: Anfernee Simons and the Portland Trail Blazers take on Anthony Davis and the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday. The Lakers...
PORTLAND, OR
FOX Sports

Williamson scores 33, powers Pelicans past Raptors 126-108

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Zion Williamson had 33 points, four steals and two blocks, and Trey Murphy added six 3-pointers and 26 points as the New Orleans Pelicans beat the Toronto Raptors 126-108 on Wednesday night. The Pelicans shot 52.3% from the floor on 45-of-86 shooting, had 28 assists...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
FOX Sports

Morant and the Grizzlies face the 76ers

Philadelphia 76ers (12-10, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (12-9, fourth in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Ja Morant leads Memphis into a matchup with Philadelphia. He currently ranks ninth in the league scoring 28.2 points per game. The Grizzlies have gone 7-2 at home. Memphis is 2-2...
MEMPHIS, TN
NBA

Pelicans News Around the Web 11/30/22

Check out our daily collection of Pelicans news and notes from local and national reporters around the Internet on November 30, 2022. Three Pelicans questionable and two out for Wednesday game vs. Raptors. New Orleans’ official injury report cut to a total of five players Tuesday afternoon. Pelicans Young...
NEW ORLEANS, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy