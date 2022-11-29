Read full article on original website
Thanksgiving came and went, and now, many are turning their eyes to the December holidays that brighten up the dark, cold days of winter with festive cheer. Yes, our days are getting shorter and much colder now that we’re nearing the end of the year, but this also marks the holiday light season! If driving around to look at the pretty holiday light displays is something you and the kids love to do, or a tradition you’re hoping to start, it’s possible we’ve found the coolest and most underrated holiday light extravaganza in North America. A massive underground cave in Alabama is now covered in sparkly lights for the holidays, and the light display — and experience — is like no other. Here’s what you need to know.
There are few things quite as magical as gliding through the ice during the holiday season and Virginia offers one of the best and most festive ice skating rinks in the country located right in Kings Dominion Amusement Park. Keep reading to learn more.
The country’s biggest cities may host some of the most iconic Christmas experiences, like ice skating at New York City’s Rockefeller Center or the festive holiday storefronts along the Magnificent Mile in Chicago. But don’t overlook the small towns, where holiday fun snowballs with charming festivals, made-for-Hallmark traditions, and, often, more Christmas lights than residents. Some of the best Christmas towns are wintery snow globes; others are warm-weather destinations with boat parades and twinkling palm trees. Ahead, 15 U.S. towns that may be small in size but are big on holiday cheer.
Irwindale Speedway & Event Center, the premier motorsports facility of its kind in Southern California, in collaboration with Mobile Illumination, the company known for its Christmas tree lighting extravaganzas at movie theatres, malls and theme parks throughout Southern California, today announced the highly anticipated return of its Santa’s Speedway Christmas Lights Experience. A crowd favorite for three years and counting, the Speedway has put an entirely new spin on this year’s experience by making it entirely walkable; and seeping families, from the moment they arrive, into the spirit of the holidays. Advance tickets for the Speedway’s biggest and brightest experience are available today at www.santasspeedway.com.
In a ceremony dating to 1933, the Rockefeller Center tree will be lit Wednesday night, completing the metamorphosis of a backyard giant into one of the world's most famous Christmas trees. Construction workers pooled their money in 1931 to buy the first tree to grace the plaza, a 20-foot high...
According to WBOY, the City of Weston opened an ice skating rink right after Thanksgiving and is offering a bit of ice skating fun through the end of the weekend. If you are interested in ice skating, there is a suggested $3 donation when entering the rink, but people can skate for free at Holt’s Community Square, which is right beside the Museum of American Glass.
Ice skatingPhoto byKelli McClintock/UnsplashonUnsplash. Skaters finally took to the synthetic ice at Skate by the Doe at Elizabethton's Covered Bridge Par Saturday. The park opened amid unseasonably warm temperatures. The synthetic material used in the ice rink doesn't require the ambient temperature to be below freezing to enjoy ice skating at the seasonal attraction.
There's something magical that happens around this time of year, as Christmas and holiday decorations officially go up for the season. Whether it's twinkly lights, trees filled with ornaments, or decorations like holly, wreaths, tinsel, candles, and mistletoe, the holidays can be a cheerful mood-booster for many. Who doesn't need more serotonin?
Come December (or November, for those festive go-getters who are ready to decorate ASAP), it feels like the whole world transforms into a bright and sparkling wonderland. Whether you incorporate fresh Christmas trends into your space each year or lean into more retro holiday trends, there’s something distinctly delightful about decorating for winter and the holidays—and something equally special about stepping into restaurants, stores, and other commercial spaces that approach the season with the same enthusiasm. Case in point: The Six Bells, a homewares store in Brooklyn, New York, that has completely remade itself in preparation for the holiday season.
Floridians can still enjoy traditional winter activities without expensive plane tickets and frigid temperatures. These crafts are easy enough to get the whole family involved and suitable for sunny weather. Hot chocolate is the perfect indulgence for winter, but no one wants to warm up after a day in the...
Looking for a safe, fun activity for your little ones during the winter months? Kids First Swim School York provides indoor, year-round swim instruction for all ages in a safe, fun and family-friendly setting with highly trained instructors, small class sizes, & a shiver-free 90-degree pool. Swimming is an activity...
