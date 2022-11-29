Read full article on original website
China’s Xi acknowledges Covid frustration caused protests and hints at relaxing rules, EU official says
Chinese President Xi Jinping has acknowledged the frustration within China amid his government’s unrelenting zero-Covid strategy, a European Union official told CNN, in his first known remarks on the protests that have erupted across the country in recent days. Xi told visiting European Council President Charles Michel in Beijing...
Putin Ally Blames Crisis on Rise of Black U.S. Music Stars He Calls ‘Descendants of African American Slaves’
In a sign of the times for Vladimir Putin’s twisted Russian regime, a regional governor has been backed by the State Duma after saying the “descendants of African-American slaves” are to blame for the country’s growing crisis. Vadim Shumkov, governor of the Kurgan region, said Russian...
As Ukrainian forces recaptured a key town, another elite Russian unit appeared to go through 'the meat grinder'
Kyiv caught the world off guard with its fast-paced counteroffensive this fall, including an elite Russian unit in a key city in eastern Ukraine.
A train passenger was ordered to pay $475 in damages for reclining his seat without notifying the person behind him
A student's laptop was damaged when the passenger reclined his seat without warning, ignoring warning signs, on a train bound for Wuhan.
Top EU official quits US meeting as tension over electric car subsidies persists
Efforts to resolve a simmering dispute between Europe and the United States over electric vehicle subsidies stemming from President Joe Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act suffered a blow Friday when a top EU official pulled out of talks scheduled for Monday. Thierry Breton, the official responsible for the EU’s vast...
Kyiv blames Russia for bloody packages containing ‘animal eyes’ sent to Ukrainian embassies across Europe
Ukraine’s foreign minister has accused Russia of being behind a series of more than a dozen letters containing explosives or animal parts that were sent to Ukrainian diplomats around the world. “This campaign is aimed at sowing fear,” Dmytro Kuleba told CNN’s Matthew Chance in an exclusive interview in...
French President Macron has surprise meet with Elon Musk in New Orleans
French President Emmanuel Macron took a meeting with Elon Musk during his tour of the French-founded New Orleans late Friday. “In accordance with our ambition to decarbonize and reindustrialize France and Europe, I discussed today with @elonmusk on future green industrial projects, in particular on the manufacture of electric vehicles and batteries,” Macron said in a tweet while sharing a photo of himself and the new Twitter boss in a one-on-one conversation. Musk replied that “It was an honor to see you again. Looking forward to exciting plans in France!” In a follow-up statement, Macron also said he pressed Musk on content moderation...
Iranian athlete’s family home demolished by officials, media outlet says
The family home of Iranian rock climber Elnaz Rekabi has been demolished, according to the pro-reform news outlet IranWire, after she rose to international prominence this fall for competing with her head uncovered. Rekabi competed without her hijab in South Korea in October, just as anti-regime protests swept Iran following...
Biden administration plans to let mpox emergency declaration end in January
The US Department of Health and Human Services said Friday that it does not plan to renew the public health emergency declaration for mpox. “Over the next 60 days we will focus on supporting jurisdictions and the Department to ensure the expiration of the PHE will not hinder response efforts,” the agency said in a statement. “The expiration of the PHE will signal we are leaving the emergency phase of the outbreak and are transitioning to the ongoing and urgent work of vaccinating those at-risk and providing treatments and other support to those affected so that we can continue the progress to a durable end of mpox transmission.”
Climate summit president warns of hit to UK ‘reputation’ if coal mine gets go-ahead
The president of the Cop26 climate summit has attacked plans to open a coal mine in Cumbria, arguing it is not needed and won’t create many jobs.Alok Sharma – who was sacked by Rishi Sunak – also warned the UK’s “hard won international reputation” over the climate emergency will be undermined.A decision is expected next week, from levelling up secretary Michael Gove, on a go-ahead for the UK’s first deep coal mine in 30 years, after months of delay and growing international criticism.Earmarked for the edge of Whitehaven, it is projected to increase UK greenhouse gas emissions by 0.4...
F1: Chinese Grand Prix canceled again over pandemic
LONDON (AP) — Formula One confirmed Friday that the Chinese Grand Prix will not take place in 2023, making it the fourth year in a row the race has been canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic. F1 has not visited the Shanghai circuit since 2019 as China pursues a strict policy of lockdowns and entry restrictions during the pandemic. F1 says it is looking at options to replace China on the 2023 calendar. F1 extended its contract with the Chinese Grand Prix through to 2025 last year.
Arshad Sharif’s family demand justice as they grieve ‘kind-hearted’ journalist killed in Kenya
When a prominent Pakistani investigative journalist was shot dead by Kenyan police on a dirt road on the outskirts of Nairobi, the questions began swirling immediately. How did he come to be there? Why did the police shoot at his vehicle? And did his outspoken reporting — often critical of the military establishment that wields considerable power in Pakistan — have anything to do with his death?
Air Force unveils newest stealth bomber aircraft
The Air Force on Friday unveiled its newest stealth bomber aircraft, the B-21 Raider, in Palmdale, California. Built by Northrop Grumman, the bomber was named in honor of the “courageous spirit” of airmen who carried out the surprise World War II Doolittle Raid. The sixth-generation aircraft is expected...
Russian government notified US embassy last week about Griner’s transfer to penal colony, weeks after she was moved
The Russian government formally told the US Embassy last week about Brittney Griner’s transfer to a remote penal colony, weeks after the wrongfully detained WNBA star had been moved, according to the Biden administration. “The U.S. Embassy in Moscow was formally notified by the Russian government of Ms. Griner’s...
Countries that award the most STEM degrees
Almost 3.5 million science, technology, engineering, and math jobs will need to be filled in the U.S. by 2025, according to a five-year governmental plan released in 2019. In June 2019, millions of American jobs in STEM were unfilled. The federal government’s five-year plan called for boosting STEM education to fill these roles and compete with incoming workers from around the world with STEM bachelor’s degrees.
Saudi Arabia plans one of the world’s biggest airports
As Saudi Arabia continues to develop as a tourist destination, it’s making plans for big things — specifically, one of the world’s biggest airports. The King Salman International Airport, due to be built in capital Riyadh, will have no fewer than six parallel runways, allowing 185 million passengers to pass through annually by 2050. Built over the current King Khalid International Airport, it will sprawl over a whopping 22 square miles and is due to be designed by starchitects Foster + Partners, who have dubbed it an “aerotropolis.”
