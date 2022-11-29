Read full article on original website
International Business Times
'Emancipation' Premiere: Will Smith, Jada Pinkett Smith Walk Red Carpet Together [Photos]
Will Smith walked the red carpet for the first time with his wife Jada Pinkett Smith since the Oscars controversy earlier this year. The couple attended the premiere of Will's upcoming movie, "Emancipation" at The Regency Village Theatre in Westwood, Los Angeles, on Wednesday. Will, who portrayed Peter's character in...
Body Dumped In The Bronx Identified As ‘Green Book’ Actor Frank Vallelonga Jr.
Deadline has confirmed that the NYPD has identified a body found dumped outside a Bronx sheet-metal manufacturing factory Monday as Frank Vallelonga Jr., a sometime actor most notable for his role in 2018’s Green Book. He was 60. In Best Picture Oscar winner Green Book, Vallelonga Jr. portrayed a relative of Viggo Mortensen’s bouncer character Frank “Tony Lip” Vallelonga. Vallelonga Jr. was the real-life son of the bouncer portrayed in the film, who also was an actor best known for playing crime boss Carmine Lupertazzi in The Sopranos. (Vallelonga Sr. died in 2013). According to the NYPD, police responded to a 911...
msn.com
The tragic death of actor Clarence Gilyard (Die Hard, Walker Texas Ranger) at 66
Slide 1 of 16: Clarence Gilyard Jr., the partner of Chuck Norris in 'Walker, Texas Ranger,' passed away at the age of 66. The movie and TV star worked as an acting professor in his last years, building on his vast experiences in Hollywood. Hollywood and academia say goodbye to...
T.J. Holmes cheated on wife with ‘GMA’ producer before affair with Amy Robach
As if things could get any messier. Before T.J. Holmes started a relationship with his “GMA 3” co-anchor Amy Robach, he had a three-year affair with married “Good Morning America” producer Natasha Singh that started in 2016. Multiple sources told Page Six the cheating duo confided in Robach about their infidelity. “Amy was the person they went to talk to about their affair and marriages,” an insider claimed. Another source disputed that Robach was their confidante and insisted “she didn’t know about the affair until it was in its final stages. They told her about it right at the end.” Their...
Dolly Parton Usually Wears Wigs — What Does Her Real Hair Look Like?
Few celebrities have endeared themselves more thoroughly to the public in recent years than Dolly Parton. She always seems to have a positive, chipper attitude, and she has done genuinely important charity work for decades now. Even as Dolly has continued to earn the reputation she has, though, many have also wondered about her real hair, which is usually hidden beneath a voluminous wig.
‘1923’ Star Helen Mirren Opens Up About Cara Dutton’s ‘Partnership’ With Jacob Dutton
We’re just a few weeks away from the debut of Yellowstone‘s next all-new prequel 1923. As fans of the franchise... The post ‘1923’ Star Helen Mirren Opens Up About Cara Dutton’s ‘Partnership’ With Jacob Dutton appeared first on Outsider.
International Business Times
'Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3' Explores Rocket's Origins; First Look At Warlock [Video]
Marvel unveiled the first trailer for the "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3," the final installment in director James Gunn's franchise featuring intergalactic outcasts turned heroes. This time, the group bands together for one last mission. The clip begins with the voice of Peter Quill/Star-Lord (Chris Pratt) saying, "We were...
International Business Times
Netflix Drops First Trailer For Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Docuseries 'Harry & Meghan' [Watch]
The title of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's docuseries has been revealed as Netflix dropped a first-look trailer for the highly anticipated project Thursday. After months of speculations on what the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's docuseries will contain, the trailer for "Harry & Meghan" teased that the project will give a glimpse of the royal couple's intimate relationship and tumultuous years in the palace.
International Business Times
Mena Suvari Reveals Struggle With Postpartum Depression: 'It's All Very Real'
Mena Suvari is still struggling with postpartum depression after giving birth to her son over a year ago. "I struggle with postpartum depression every day," the 43-year-old actress said on Rachel Bilson's "Broad Ideas" podcast Monday. "I'm just getting my hormones tested next month, so yeah, it's all very real. I deal with this every day."
