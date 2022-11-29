ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
10 Tampa Bay

Weekend events in Sarasota and Manatee brave red tide impact and continue as planned

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — A several weekslong red tide bloom continues to impact the Florida coastline with high and medium levels remaining in Sarasota and Manatee counties. This week the Florida Health Department maintained its advisory for elevated levels of red tide at all 16 beaches in Sarasota county that were sampled. The red tide has caused dead fish to wash up ashore and affected birds. Along with the odor of rotting fish, it's also caused respiratory irritations to some beachgoers.
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Rays 2023 spring location damaged by Hurricane Ian

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Rays are now on the hunt for a new spring training location after Charlotte Sports Park sustained damage from Hurricane Ian, the team announced Thursday. Charlotte County and the Rays released a joint statement expressing disappointment in the unfortunate news for the...
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL
10 Tampa Bay

D-SNAP location opens in Palmetto for Manatee County

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — A Disaster SNAP benefits location is opening for Manatee County following Hurricane Ian, the Department of Children and Families announced this week. The location at the Bradenton Area Convention Center will be open from Friday, Dec. 2, through Sunday for applicants to fulfill their in-person interview on-site, DCF said in a statement. It's geared toward residents of Manatee County who pre-registered online but did not complete the D-SNAP phone interview.
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Watch GDL for your chance to win 4 tickets to “Enchant Christmas”

SAINT PETERSBURG, Fla. — ENTER HERE for your chance to win family 4-pack of tickets to “Enchant Christmas” at Tropicana Field now through January 1, 2023. Five (5) Prize Winners will each receive: Four (4) General Admission Tickets to the “Enchant Christmas” event at Tropicana Field, One Tropicana Drive, St. Petersburg, FL 33705. Tickets are good anytime during the engagement; November 25, 2022 through January 1, 2023.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Portions of Port Tampa Bay reopen after fog disturbance

TAMPA, Fla. — Port Tampa Bay is back open after fog moving through the area on Saturday forced it to temporarily close. The U.S. Coast Guard kept portions of the shipping channel shut down until conditions were safe for ships to return to port, officials from Port Tampa Bay said. There were two Royal Caribbean cruise ships anchored by Egmont Key in Pinellas County.
TAMPA, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Former Buccaneer Antonio Brown wanted on battery charge

TAMPA, Fla. — Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown is facing an active warrant for his arrest on a battery charge, according to the Tampa Police Department. Around 1:30 p.m. on Nov. 28, Brown, 34, was involved in a verbal argument with a woman at a South...
TAMPA, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Crash in Collier County leaves Tampa driver dead, 4 passengers injured, FHP says

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — A driver from Tampa is dead and four other passengers were left with injuries after a crash Tuesday morning in Collier County. According to Florida Highway Patrol, an SUV was traveling north on Interstate 75 in the left lane, just south of Exit 111 (Immokalee Road). But for some reason, the car reportedly drove off the road and crashed into several trees.
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
10 Tampa Bay

GoFundMe created to help 79-year-old man injured in brutal attack

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — John Budenas is currently recovering from two broken ribs, a broken ulna and radius, a shattered right hand, and could lose his left index finger. The 79-year-old man was attacked by strangers while walking home from his job the night of Oct. 20. While strolling along 22nd Avenue in St. Petersburg, Budenas recalls what happened before regaining consciousness in a pool of his own blood.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
10 Tampa Bay

10 Tampa Bay

