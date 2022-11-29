Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Hidden History: Gas Plant DistrictModern GlobeSaint Petersburg, FL
Mom shares daughter's kindness in class: "I made a teacher cry today"Amy ChristieTampa, FL
Florida Young Birders Club Seeking Members Throughout the AreaModern GlobeTampa, FL
As credit card balances are at record highs, flexible work provides Tampa residents a way to pay down debtInstaworkTampa, FL
Related
Weekend events in Sarasota and Manatee brave red tide impact and continue as planned
SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — A several weekslong red tide bloom continues to impact the Florida coastline with high and medium levels remaining in Sarasota and Manatee counties. This week the Florida Health Department maintained its advisory for elevated levels of red tide at all 16 beaches in Sarasota county that were sampled. The red tide has caused dead fish to wash up ashore and affected birds. Along with the odor of rotting fish, it's also caused respiratory irritations to some beachgoers.
Rays 2023 spring location damaged by Hurricane Ian
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Rays are now on the hunt for a new spring training location after Charlotte Sports Park sustained damage from Hurricane Ian, the team announced Thursday. Charlotte County and the Rays released a joint statement expressing disappointment in the unfortunate news for the...
Introducing Izzy: Clearwater Marine Aquarium's newest resident dolphin
CLEARWATER, Fla. — The Clearwater Marine Aquarium introduced its newest rescued resident dolphin, Izzy, on Thursday. The 7-year-old dolphin arrived at the aquarium back on Nov. 4 after she was rescued in June near Texas by NOAA and partners from the Texas Marine Mammal Stranding Network, according to the aquarium's website.
4 groups submit proposals to redevelop St. Pete's Historic Gas Plant District
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Time is up and proposals are in to develop St. Petersburg's Historic Gas Plant District. By the Friday, Dec. 2 deadline, the city says it has received four proposals. They are from 50 Plus 1 Sports, Hines & Tampa Bay Rays, Restoration Associates and Sugar Hill Community Partners.
Clearwater elementary students gathering donations for Hurricane Ian survivors
CLEARWATER, Fla. — This year's hurricane season may be coming to a close, but its impact is leaving many with the need to rebuild for years to come. On the final day of the season, students at Leila G. Davis Elementary in Clearwater spent time collecting and sorting donations for survivors of Hurricane Ian.
Chris Young, Ludacris, Walker Hayes and more added to Strawberry Festival lineup
PLANT CITY, Fla. — Exciting news for Florida Strawberry Festival goers: Four new musical acts have been added to the lineup!. Walker Hayes, Chris "Ludacris" Bridges, Chris Young and The Jacksons will join the likes of music icon Willie Nelson, Lynyrd Skynyrd, CeCe Winans, The Oak Ridge Boys, Josh Turner, and Halestorm at this year's festival.
D-SNAP location opens in Palmetto for Manatee County
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — A Disaster SNAP benefits location is opening for Manatee County following Hurricane Ian, the Department of Children and Families announced this week. The location at the Bradenton Area Convention Center will be open from Friday, Dec. 2, through Sunday for applicants to fulfill their in-person interview on-site, DCF said in a statement. It's geared toward residents of Manatee County who pre-registered online but did not complete the D-SNAP phone interview.
Ready, set, sail: 34th annual Christmas Boat Parade in Venice is back
VENICE, Fla. — Nothing says Christmas in Florida like boats and holiday lights. The annual Venice Christmas Boat Parade is set to sail on Saturday, Dec. 3 on the Intracoastal Waterway for its 34th year. Lit-up boats will hit the water at 6 p.m., according to the city of...
Tampa motorcycle officer seriously injured in Ybor City crash
TAMPA, Fla. — A Tampa Police Department officer on a motorcycle was seriously injured in a crash Thursday morning at Adamo Drive and 26th Street in the city's Ybor City neighborhood. The 38-year-old officer was riding his motorcycle eastbound on Adamo Drive when a 54-year-old woman driving a red...
Wildlife rescuers treating several birds sickened by red tide
VENICE, Fla. — When red tide appears in Tampa Bay, so do calls for sick or injured animals. The Wildlife Center of Southwest Florida is located in Venice. During mild years of red tide, they're still treating 100-200 birds for red tide exposure. According to the Florida Fish and...
Sarasota County to consider reopening Snook Haven Park and extend Riverfront Restaurant lease
VENICE, Fla. — Regular visitors to the Snook Haven Park and Riverfront Restaurant could have some good news to expect about the reopening of the popular spot. The Board of the Sarasota County Commission will consider staff recommendations for the reopening of the park, including a request to extend the concessionaire's lease.
Watch GDL for your chance to win 4 tickets to “Enchant Christmas”
SAINT PETERSBURG, Fla. — ENTER HERE for your chance to win family 4-pack of tickets to “Enchant Christmas” at Tropicana Field now through January 1, 2023. Five (5) Prize Winners will each receive: Four (4) General Admission Tickets to the “Enchant Christmas” event at Tropicana Field, One Tropicana Drive, St. Petersburg, FL 33705. Tickets are good anytime during the engagement; November 25, 2022 through January 1, 2023.
Portions of Port Tampa Bay reopen after fog disturbance
TAMPA, Fla. — Port Tampa Bay is back open after fog moving through the area on Saturday forced it to temporarily close. The U.S. Coast Guard kept portions of the shipping channel shut down until conditions were safe for ships to return to port, officials from Port Tampa Bay said. There were two Royal Caribbean cruise ships anchored by Egmont Key in Pinellas County.
Sarasota man jumps in water to save engagement ring after trying to propose
SARASOTA, Fla. — A moment that was supposed to be romantic between a boyfriend proposing to his girlfriend resulted in the man actually diving into the Florida water to save the one thing you need for the occasion – an engagement ring. On his Facebook page, Scott Clyne...
Former Buccaneer Antonio Brown wanted on battery charge
TAMPA, Fla. — Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown is facing an active warrant for his arrest on a battery charge, according to the Tampa Police Department. Around 1:30 p.m. on Nov. 28, Brown, 34, was involved in a verbal argument with a woman at a South...
US Coast Guard rescues 65-year-old boat captain in Gulf of Mexico
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The U.S. Coast Guard medevacked a 65-year-old man from a commercial fishing boat Monday in the Gulf of Mexico, the service branch said in a news release. A Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater helicopter crew was able to safely pick up the man who was...
Crash in Collier County leaves Tampa driver dead, 4 passengers injured, FHP says
COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — A driver from Tampa is dead and four other passengers were left with injuries after a crash Tuesday morning in Collier County. According to Florida Highway Patrol, an SUV was traveling north on Interstate 75 in the left lane, just south of Exit 111 (Immokalee Road). But for some reason, the car reportedly drove off the road and crashed into several trees.
Tampa Police Chief Mary O'Connor placed on administrative leave following golf cart traffic stop
TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa Police Chief Mary O'Connor has been placed on administrative leave after she and her spouse were pulled over while riding a golf cart without a license plate outside of a residential area. Assistant Chief Lee Bercaw will serve as acting chief pending the outcome of...
Enchant 'Christmas light maze' in St. Pete open for the holidays
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Enchant's Christmas light adventure is back in St. Petersburg, and this year there are all new features including the story-themed maze, the "Everwhite" tree and the starry night chandelier effect. It may not snow in the Tampa Bay area, but Enchant will surely put you...
GoFundMe created to help 79-year-old man injured in brutal attack
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — John Budenas is currently recovering from two broken ribs, a broken ulna and radius, a shattered right hand, and could lose his left index finger. The 79-year-old man was attacked by strangers while walking home from his job the night of Oct. 20. While strolling along 22nd Avenue in St. Petersburg, Budenas recalls what happened before regaining consciousness in a pool of his own blood.
10 Tampa Bay
Tampa, FL
37K+
Followers
13K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
Tampa Bay-St. Petersburg local newshttps://www.10tampabay.com/
Comments / 0