wfft.com
Fort Wayne Police investigating shooting on Fox Avenue
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Fort Wayne Police are investigating a shooting near downtown. Dispatchers say the shooting happened about 3:30 p.m. on the 2500 block of Fox Avenue, which is near Huestis Avenue. They say the injuries are not life-threatening. This is at least the sixth shooting in Fort...
WOWO News
Wednesday Night Self-Defense Shooting In Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne Police are investigating yet another shooting, concluding an overall violent month of November across the city. This one happened late Wednesday Night, shortly after 11 P.M. Police were called to the 2300 block of Brooklyn Ave after a male called 911 claiming another male attacked him, and that he shot the male in self defense. Officers arrived and found an adult male victim suffering an apparent gunshot wound. The victim was then transported a local hospital where he was declared to be in life threatening condition. The male who called 911 remained on scene and is cooperating, as the incident remains under investigation.
WANE-TV
Arrest made in ‘domestic disturbance’ killing in Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Fort Wayne police arrested a man Wednesday for the killing of another man at a home near downtown this past weekend. Kyree Warren, 18, faces a preliminary charge of murder in connection with the shooting death of Montreale Turner. The shooting took place just before noon...
WOWO News
Arrest made in fatal weekend shooting
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – One person has been arrested for the shooting that took place in the 1000 block of Rockhill St. Just before 12 p.m. on Sunday, November 27 police responded to reports of a shooting. They located Montreale Turner, 44, of Fort Wayne, suffering from a gunshot would following a domestic disturbance. He was transported to a local hospital where death was pronounced.
fortwaynesnbc.com
FWPD makes arrest in downtown murder
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Fort Wayne Police Department (FWPD) says they have made an arrest from a Sunday morning shooting that left one man dead. 18-year-old Kyree Warren of Fort Wayne was arrested in the police station lobby on Wednesday. Police officials say Warren is currently being held on a murder charge.
WOWO News
Victim identified from Monday evening shooting
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – The Allen County Coroner’s office has released the identity of the victim from a Monday evening shooting. Johnny Ray Yates Sr., 27, of Fort Wayne was found shortly before 6:30 p.m. Monday in the 2800 block of Monroe St. suffering from multiple gunshot wounds after an incident that occurred in 2900 block of Reed St. He was transported to a local hospital where death was pronounced.
WANE-TV
NEW DETAILS: Fight among trio leads to shooting in southeast neighborhood
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – An argument between friends led up to a shooting Sunday night that critically injured one of them, according to newly released court documents. The suspect, 18-year-old Sheldon Ray Dobson Jr., is accused of shooting a man while they were walking with a third friend around 10 p.m. in a neighborhood on the southeast side of Fort Wayne.
wfft.com
Indiana State Police arrest Greenfield man in connection with I-65 road rage shooting investigation
INDIANAPOLIS (WFFT) - Indiana State Police (ISP) arrested a Greenfield man involved in a road rage shooting Tuesday. Police responded to a call at 9:15 a.m. about shots fired from one vehicle to another on I-65 near Washington Street. Police say Justin McGuire, 33, was driving a Ram truck and...
WANE-TV
Police perform drug raid northwest of downtown Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Police served a warrant for a narcotic raid Tuesday evening at a home in northwest Indiana. Authorities were gathered around the 1000 block of Degroff Street. Fort Wayne Animal Care and Control was also at the scene, and a WANE 15 crew member saw...
fortwaynesnbc.com
FWPD investigates shooting Sunday on city’s south side
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Fort Wayne Police Department (FWPD) says they responded to an alleged shooting late Sunday evening. Officers were called to the intersection of Spatz Avenue and Senate Avenue a little after 10 p.m. Sunday, November 27. Officials claim they found a man with an apparent gunshot wound in the 4400 block of South Park Dr.
WOWO News
UPDATED: Fort Wayne police investigating Sunday night shooting; arrest made
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): An active holiday weekend continued for Fort Wayne Police Sunday Night. Shortly after 10 P.M. Sunday, police were called to reports of a shooting near the intersection of Spatz Ave and Senate Ave. When police arrived, they found an adult male victim in the 4400 block of South Park Dr suffering an apparent gunshot wound. The victim was transported to a local area hospital where he was declared to be in life threatening condition. Several witnesses have been identified and are cooperating with the investigation. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Fort Wayne Police Department at 427-1201, Crime Stoppers at 436-7867, or use the free “P3 Tips” app. The incident remains under investigation.
WANE-TV
Victim ID’d in shooting near downtown Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A Fort Wayne man died after a shooting near downtown Sunday afternoon, according to the Allen County Coroner. Fort Wayne Police said officers were dispatched to reports of a shooting in the 1000 block of Rockhill Street around noon. When they arrived on-scene, officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. The shot was fired after a “domestic dispute,” police said.
wfft.com
Man hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after southeast Fort Wayne shooting
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - A man is in a Fort Wayne hospital with life-threatening injuries after an apparent shooting in a Southeast Fort Wayne neighborhood. Fort Wayne Police responded to reports of a shooting near the intersection of Spatz Avenue and Senate Avenue just after 10:00 p.m. Sunday. Officers...
WANE-TV
Fort Wayne attorney gives insight into Delphi developments
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne defense attorney Robert Scremin sat down with WANE 15’s Alyssa Ivanson Tuesday after two big developments in the Delphi killings case. On Tuesday, a redacted probable cause was released and the defense for Robert Allen filed a change of venue motion.
WOWO News
Fort Wayne man sentenced to life in dismemberment case
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – 22-year-old Mathew Cramer was sentenced to life without parole on Monday in the case involving the death and dismemberment of 55-year-old Shane Nguyen in April of 2021. Our partners in news at 21 Alive report that a jury found Cramer guilty of murder, abuse...
mdmh-bloomington.com
Indianapolis-based burger company expands operations by opening a third store in Fort Wayne
Fort Wayne, Indiana – Fort Wayne residents will be getting a new place to enjoy delicious food as soon as next year. An Indianapolis-based burger company will launch its operations in the building that once housed a Fazoli’s restaurant on the southwest side of Fort Wayne next year.
Fort Wayne man sentenced to life without parole in dismemberment death
FORT WAYNE, Ind. — A Fort Wayne man was sentenced to life without parole Monday afternoon for his part in the death and dismemberment of another man with whom he had sex. Superior Court Judge David Zent accepted the jury's recommended sentence after convicting 22-year-old Mathew Cramer of murder, abuse of a corpse and resisting law enforcement in the slaying of 55-year-old Shane Van Nguyen on April 23, 2021.
Lima man charged in shooting death waives right to speedy trial
LIMA — A Lima man charged in the shooting death of a teen in June waived his constitutional right to a speedy trial Tuesday morning. Jaquan Glenn, 19, is charged with murder, aggravated robbery and aggravated burglary in the June 10 shooting death of 17-year-old Jayden Halpern. Anthony VanNoy, Glenn’s lawyer, said Tuesday he needs more time to prepare and discuss any potential resolutions to the case.
WANE-TV
Man who stabbed 2 New Haven officers gets 20 years
New Haven police officers lined the back wall of the courtroom Tuesday waiting for the sentencing of a man who stabbed two of their men last December. Brandon M. Gardner, 18, of New Haven was sentenced to 20 years in prison by Allen Superior Court Judge David Zent. The plea agreement was to a Level 3 Felony, aggravated battery creating a substantial risk of death, and a Level 6 Felony of residential entry, breaking and entering a residence.
95.3 MNC
Man arrested after domestic incident left woman battered
A man has been arrested after a domestic incident that left a woman battered. Police in Goshen were called around 7:45 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 27, to the 1400 block of Red Blossom Drive where they found a 27-year-old woman with bruises and pain to both arms, her back, neck and face. She was taken to St. Joseph Regional Medical Center for evaluation.
