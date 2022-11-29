ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mountain Home, AR

MH freshman girls pick up win over MacArthur

The Mountain Home freshman girls’ basketball team was able to pick up a 47-31 win over Douglas MacArthur from Jonesboro on Thursday. Jayla Yonkers led the Junior Lady Bombers with 23 points. Mountain Home improves to 5-3 on the season and 1-1 in the Northeast Arkansas Conference, and they’ll head to West Memphis West on Monday.
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
Izard County ends 1st season of 8-man football with state title

Izard County High School was able to wrap up its inaugural season of eight-man football with a state championship. In a battle between Cougars, Izard County won the Classes 2A/1A state title game on Thursday by defeating Rector 36-26 at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock. After Rector scored the...
IZARD COUNTY, AR
MH freshman boys lose to Douglas MacArthur

The Mountain Home freshman boys’ basketball team had a rough night at home on Thursday. The Junior Bombers suffered a 46-32 loss to Douglas MacArthur from Jonesboro. Rhett Gilbert and Drew Haney led Mountain Home with 15 points each. The Junior Bombers fall to 3-5 on the season and 0-2 in the Northeast Arkansas Conference, and they’ll travel to West Memphis West on Monday.
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
MHHS swim teams finish 7th at Hendrix College

The Mountain Home High School swim teams were in Conway on Thursday. The Bombers and Lady Bombers both finished seventh in a meet at Hendrix College. Mountain Home was led on the girls’ side by Peeka Traver as she finished second in the 200-yard individual medley and third in the 500-yard freestyle. For the Bomber boys, Brandon Belicek was second in the 100-yard freestyle, and Caleb Due ended up third in the 50-yard freestyle.
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
MHHS wrestling teams split tri-match at West Plains

The Mountain Home High School wrestling teams ended up with mixed results on Thursday as they competed in a tri-match at West Plains. The Bomber boys had a very close dual against Marshfield coming down to the very last match but came up short with a 40-36 loss. Mountain Home came back later and defeated the host Zizzers 57-27.
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
Ole Miss Men’s Basketball Takes on Memphis on the Road

Ole Miss men’s basketball team returns to the hardwood on Saturday evening as they travel up I-55 to take on the Memphis Tigers. Tipoff is set for 6:30 p.m. and can be seen on ESPN2 inside the FedEx Forum. Ole Miss (6-1) looks to bounce back from a 59-55...
OXFORD, MS
Arkansas State defeats Mississippi Valley State

JONESBORO, Ark. (AP)  Malcolm Farrington scored 15 points as Arkansas State beat Mississippi Valley State 58-38 on Thursday night. Farrington shot 5 for 9 from beyond the arc for the Red Wolves (5-3). Caleb Fields scored 10 points and added five rebounds. Julian Lual finished 4 of 6 from the floor to finish with nine points.
JONESBORO, AR
Referees suspended after controversial end to basketball game

The three men who refereed a recent Center Hill-North Panola boys’ basketball game that originally gave the Cougars a one-point victory have been disciplined by the area supervisor of officials. Barring appeals, the head referee of the school-day contest won’t be able to work any more games through the...
OLIVE BRANCH, MS
Melbourne to host Booneville in state semifinals

The Melbourne High School football team is one win away from punching its ticket to War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock. It’s Bearkatz vs. Bearcats on Friday as Melbourne hosts Booneville in the semifinals of the Class 3A State Playoffs. Melbourne comes into the game with a record of...
MELBOURNE, AR
Tracy Dee hall, 45, Mountain Home (Conner)

Tracy Dee Hall, passed away on November 27, 2022, at the age of 45. He was born on September 14, 1977, to the late Vedrun Dale Hall and Dee (Killian) Hall, in Mountain Home, Arkansas and was a lifetime resident of the Mountain Home area. Tracy loved all things centered around his family. He loved taking his mom and grandmother for long scenic rides on his Harley and working out with Nathan in their gym. Tracy shared his talent and love of music with Misty and Holly and passed it on to them. His greatest legacy was how he loved his family. To them, he was their Rock, Peacemaker, Gentle Giant, Papa “T” and Uncle “T”. Tracy will forever be missed by his family and friends and he can now put those hardworking hands to rest. He is preceded in death by his father, Vedrun (Dale) Hall; grandfathers, Dave Killian and Vedrun Hall and his aunt Brenda Havner, all of Norfork, Arkansas.
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
Corporal Tracy Floyd Munson, 58, Mountain Home (Roller)

Corporal Tracy Floyd Munson, 58, of Mountain Home passed away November 30, 2022 with his family at his side. Tracy was born to Floyd and Geneva (Nelson) Munson on December 12, 1963 in Westmoreland, Kansas. Tracy was a husband, father, grandfather and friend. He loved his family. You did not...
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR

