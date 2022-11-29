Read full article on original website
MH freshman girls pick up win over MacArthur
The Mountain Home freshman girls’ basketball team was able to pick up a 47-31 win over Douglas MacArthur from Jonesboro on Thursday. Jayla Yonkers led the Junior Lady Bombers with 23 points. Mountain Home improves to 5-3 on the season and 1-1 in the Northeast Arkansas Conference, and they’ll head to West Memphis West on Monday.
Izard County ends 1st season of 8-man football with state title
Izard County High School was able to wrap up its inaugural season of eight-man football with a state championship. In a battle between Cougars, Izard County won the Classes 2A/1A state title game on Thursday by defeating Rector 36-26 at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock. After Rector scored the...
MH freshman boys lose to Douglas MacArthur
The Mountain Home freshman boys’ basketball team had a rough night at home on Thursday. The Junior Bombers suffered a 46-32 loss to Douglas MacArthur from Jonesboro. Rhett Gilbert and Drew Haney led Mountain Home with 15 points each. The Junior Bombers fall to 3-5 on the season and 0-2 in the Northeast Arkansas Conference, and they’ll travel to West Memphis West on Monday.
Wednesday basketball results include Cotter boys winning consolation game at Omaha
A few area high school basketball teams were in tournament play on Wednesday. There were two consolation games played in the Bev Stone Memorial Border Classic Tournament at Omaha. Cotter’s boys were able to get past Green Forest 46-42. Ryan Benedict led the Warriors with 12 points, and Payton McGee...
MHHS starts Branson Battle at the Border by sweeping Waynesville, Mo.
The Mountain Home High School basketball teams wrapped up the first day of the Branson Battle at the Border on a successful note. The Bombers and Lady Bombers were able to sweep Waynesville, Missouri. Mountain Home’s girls were able to dominate the Lady Tigers 73-32. The game was close for...
MHHS swim teams finish 7th at Hendrix College
The Mountain Home High School swim teams were in Conway on Thursday. The Bombers and Lady Bombers both finished seventh in a meet at Hendrix College. Mountain Home was led on the girls’ side by Peeka Traver as she finished second in the 200-yard individual medley and third in the 500-yard freestyle. For the Bomber boys, Brandon Belicek was second in the 100-yard freestyle, and Caleb Due ended up third in the 50-yard freestyle.
MHHS wrestling teams split tri-match at West Plains
The Mountain Home High School wrestling teams ended up with mixed results on Thursday as they competed in a tri-match at West Plains. The Bomber boys had a very close dual against Marshfield coming down to the very last match but came up short with a 40-36 loss. Mountain Home came back later and defeated the host Zizzers 57-27.
hottytoddy.com
Ole Miss Men’s Basketball Takes on Memphis on the Road
Ole Miss men’s basketball team returns to the hardwood on Saturday evening as they travel up I-55 to take on the Memphis Tigers. Tipoff is set for 6:30 p.m. and can be seen on ESPN2 inside the FedEx Forum. Ole Miss (6-1) looks to bounce back from a 59-55...
Arkansas State defeats Mississippi Valley State
JONESBORO, Ark. (AP) Malcolm Farrington scored 15 points as Arkansas State beat Mississippi Valley State 58-38 on Thursday night. Farrington shot 5 for 9 from beyond the arc for the Red Wolves (5-3). Caleb Fields scored 10 points and added five rebounds. Julian Lual finished 4 of 6 from the floor to finish with nine points.
desotocountynews.com
Referees suspended after controversial end to basketball game
The three men who refereed a recent Center Hill-North Panola boys’ basketball game that originally gave the Cougars a one-point victory have been disciplined by the area supervisor of officials. Barring appeals, the head referee of the school-day contest won’t be able to work any more games through the...
Melbourne to host Booneville in state semifinals
The Melbourne High School football team is one win away from punching its ticket to War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock. It’s Bearkatz vs. Bearcats on Friday as Melbourne hosts Booneville in the semifinals of the Class 3A State Playoffs. Melbourne comes into the game with a record of...
Tracy Dee hall, 45, Mountain Home (Conner)
Tracy Dee Hall, passed away on November 27, 2022, at the age of 45. He was born on September 14, 1977, to the late Vedrun Dale Hall and Dee (Killian) Hall, in Mountain Home, Arkansas and was a lifetime resident of the Mountain Home area. Tracy loved all things centered around his family. He loved taking his mom and grandmother for long scenic rides on his Harley and working out with Nathan in their gym. Tracy shared his talent and love of music with Misty and Holly and passed it on to them. His greatest legacy was how he loved his family. To them, he was their Rock, Peacemaker, Gentle Giant, Papa “T” and Uncle “T”. Tracy will forever be missed by his family and friends and he can now put those hardworking hands to rest. He is preceded in death by his father, Vedrun (Dale) Hall; grandfathers, Dave Killian and Vedrun Hall and his aunt Brenda Havner, all of Norfork, Arkansas.
Dianne Bremer Eaton, 75, Mountain Home (Conner)
Funeral arrangements for 75-year-old Dianne Bremer Eaton of Mountain Home are pending at Conner Family Funeral Home and Cremation Center. Dianne Bremer Eaton died Thursday in Mountain Home.
Corporal Tracy Floyd Munson, 58, Mountain Home (Roller)
Corporal Tracy Floyd Munson, 58, of Mountain Home passed away November 30, 2022 with his family at his side. Tracy was born to Floyd and Geneva (Nelson) Munson on December 12, 1963 in Westmoreland, Kansas. Tracy was a husband, father, grandfather and friend. He loved his family. You did not...
‘He never finished the job’: Memphis football icons want thousands of dollars back from contractor
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis football father-son duo worry a contractor dropped the ball on jobs worth thousands of dollars. “One of the things that probably hurt me more than anything is to feel that I was used,” said Glenn Rogers Sr., the first Black football player for then-Memphis State University.
Kay Taylor, 80, Mountain Home (Kirby)
Funeral arrangements for 80-year-old Kay Taylor of Mountain Home are pending at Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services. Kay Taylor died Sunday in Mountain Home.
Roger Jens Christensen, 86, Mountain Home (Kirby)
Funeral arrangements for 86-year-old Roger Jens Christensen formerly of Mountain Home, are pending at Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services. Roger Jens Christensen died Tuesday in Indiana.
Marcella L. McCarty, 105, Mountain Home (Kirby)
Funeral arrangements for 105-year-old Marcella L. McCarty of Mountain Home are pending at Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services. Marcella L. McCarty died Thursday at Good Samaritan Society.
Albert Ellis Baker, 73, Bull Shoals (Kirby)
Funeral arrangements for 73-year-old Albert Ellis Baker of Bull Shoals are pending at Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services. Albert Ellis Baker died Wednesday in Mountain Home.
Gwenith Marr, 80, Mountain Home (Kirby)
Funeral arrangements for 80-year-old Gwenith Marr of Mountain Home are pending at Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services. Gwenith Marr died Wednesday at Good Samaritan Society.
