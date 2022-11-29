Read full article on original website
thenewscrypto.com
FTX Founder SBF Assures FTX U.S Customers Full Refund
The founder saw his net worth decrease from $15.6 billion to $1 billion in a single day. SBF regretted declaring Chapter 11 bankruptcy and would wish he could turn it back. Sam Bankman-Fried, the ex-CEO of FTX, a cryptocurrency exchange that was once valued at $26 billion, told Axios on Monday that he is now down to his final $100,000. Early in November, when word broke that the cryptocurrency exchange required a bailout, the founder saw the vast majority of his net worth decrease from $15.6 billion to $1 billion in a single day.
FTX resumes paying staff, contractor salaries following bankruptcy
FTX, the collapsed cryptocurrency exchange once owned by Sam Bankman-Fried, has announced following its bankruptcy filing it will start paying staff again.
thenewscrypto.com
SBF Claims FTX US Is Fully Solvent & Withdrawals Could Open Today
SBF thought that Ledger X and FTX US derivatives would “even be up and operating right now.”. He stated that the majority of his donations were for pandemic prevention. At The New York Times’ annual DealBook Summit, Sam Bankman-Fried was interviewed by Andrew Ross Sorkin on Wednesday. He discussed a variety of topics, including risk management, philanthropy, regulation, and real estate in the Bahamas. SBF acknowledged that he “screwed up” and did commit serious mistakes. He said that he ought to have given greater attention to risk management and client protection.
thenewscrypto.com
BlockFi Bankruptcy Filing Reveals an Unsettled $30M to SEC
Ankura Trust Company is the largest creditor to US SEC. BlockFi settled $20 million to SEC in the first two payments. This year, the cryptocurrency markets went through a lot of turmoil, which affected the value of the tokens. Also, prominent crypto platforms faced several investigations by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). As BlockFi is one of the biggest creditors to the US SEC.
thenewscrypto.com
Crypto Lending Platform BlockFi Files For Chapter 11 Bankruptcy
Several layoffs and withdrawal halt were witnessed on a regular basis post-FTX crash. More than 100,000 people are listed as creditors in the bankruptcy petition. A series of tragic incidents have unfolded over the last several weeks in the realm of cryptocurrency. After the FTX collapse, many in the crypto community were terrified. Several layoffs and withdrawal halt was witnessed on a regular basis.
New Employee Is Shocked When Employer Explains They Have To Pay The Company A $50 Fee To Work
Would you pay to work? That question sounds ridiculous, but it's now a TikTok debate after a user shared her job-hunting experience.
Here are 20 jobs that may disappear in the US over the next decade
Word processors and typists are projected to see employment decline 38.2% from 2021 to 2031. That's the largest percent decline among occupations.
Gizmodo
Amazon Offers 'Voluntary Severance' to Employees Who Resign Amid Ongoing Layoffs
Amazon sent a letter to some of its employees this week offering a buyout program if they voluntarily resigned. The proposal is a “voluntary severance” that would provide employees with three months’ pay if they selected to leave the company amidst mass layoffs at the company. The...
Workers at a boot store are owed almost $360,000 because some wages were paid in gift cards
Dayton Boots in Vancouver paid some of its 71 employees $600 a week in gift cards, which its director said let him cover the cost of work equipment.
Ex-Twitter employees are left in limbo with thousands in expenses after Elon Musk layoffs and ultimatum exodus
Twitter headquarters stands on Market Street on November 4, 2022 in San Francisco, California. But in some cases, those who were told their services were no longer needed have faced a double indignity: They’re owed thousands of dollars from the company with no idea when they will be reimbursed.
One of biggest the US furniture companies laid off nearly 3,000 workers in overnight emails and texts without severance or benefits right before Thanksgiving
United Furniture Industries terminated "all employees" who were laid off before midnight Monday due to "unforeseen business circumstances," local outlets reported.
DoorDash lays off 1,250 employees to cut costs
DoorDash announced that it will lay off more than 1,200 employees in order to reduce operating expenses that, "if left unabated – would continue to outgrow our revenue."
Amazon to lay off 10,000 employees in preparation for tech downturn
Amazon intends to lay off thousands of workers in what some call the most significant round of cuts in the company's history.
thenewscrypto.com
Ukraine Eyes CBDC For Retail and International Transactions
The Central Bank has met with representatives from various sectors. The bank would approach the subject of creating its own digital currency cautiously. The National Bank of Ukraine is contemplating the introduction of a digital Ukrainian hryvnia that would be suitable for a range of applications, including the distribution of virtual assets and their subsequent trade.
US News and World Report
Snap Employees to Be in Offices 80% of Time From End-Feb (Nov 28)
(Reuters) - Snap Inc will require employees to work from its offices 80% of the time, starting from the end of February, the company said on Monday. "After working remotely for so long, we're excited to get everyone back together next year with our new 80/20 hybrid model," a spokesperson for the social media platform said in an emailed statement.
thenewscrypto.com
Crypto Exchange Bitfront Announces Closure by Year End
Line made it clear that the FTX scandal had nothing to do with their move. Bitfront will shut down its services somewhere in December. In order to devote more resources to its other blockchain endeavors, Japanese company Line has decided to close its U.S. exchange Bitfront around the upcoming New Year. The messaging platform announced in an email to users that it would no longer be accepting new signups as of today and would be gradually shutting down over the course of the following four months.
thenewscrypto.com
Sports NFT Firm Candy Digital Lays Off Over 30% Staff
Candy reportedly fired more than 30 of its 100-person staff. The firm secured $100 million at a $1.5 billion value in October 2021. According to reports, a huge number of employees at Candy Digital, a sports and entertainment NFT firm that was created in 2021 and grew to a value of $1.5 billion the same year, were let go today.
thenewscrypto.com
Decentralized Exchange (DEX) Uniswap Launches New NFT Aggregator
The UNI price increased by 6% on Wednesday after the debut of its new NFT Aggregator. Users will appreciate the convenience and speed with which they may move their NFT. This week’s cryptocurrency market recovery has been accompanied by significant price increases for several cryptocurrencies. The native cryptocurrency of the Ethereum-based decentralized exchange (DEX) Uniswap, UNI, is one noteworthy altcoin with recent gains.
Ikea to hand workers 6% cost-of-living pay rise
Ikea is to hand its workers a pay rise and improved benefits as part of a £12 million investment in cost-of-living support.The Sweden-based retail giant said its hourly paid staff will receive an increase in earnings to £10.90 an hour, or £11.95 for those based in London.Salaried workers will also receive a pay rise of 6% on average.It is the latest retailer to boost its pay for staff, following all the UK’s major supermarket chains, as staff face continued rises in the cost-of-living.Ikea also said it will ramp up its existing benefits package for workers.It said this will include doubling...
thenewscrypto.com
The FTX Collapse Caused “Reputational Damage” to Temasek Says, Wong
FTX’s collapse caused great losses to Temasek, a Singaporean holding company. According to Wong, Singapore’s reputation has been damaged. Further, Singapore intends to implement protection measures for its investors. The Collapse of the popular crypto exchange FTX, has really affected hundreds of thousands of investors around the world....
