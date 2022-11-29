Remarks by First Lady Jill Biden at the Unveiling of the 2022 White House Holiday Theme and Celebration of Volunteers

Read full article on original website
Vice President Kamala Harris dressed to impress at the first state dinner held by President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden since his inauguration. The Vice President arrived at the White House on December 1 for the star-studded dinner wearing a one-shouldered black dress. The top portion of the gown featured sparkles that twinkled in the light.
Welcome everyone, to the White House. We’re in the beginning of our holiday season, of course, so I hope you are enjoying these beautiful displays. My mother made every dinner a special occasion. She would bring out the china, put fresh flowers on the table, and light candles. Even if we were only having fish sticks from the freezer, she always made our dinners feel special.
THE PRESIDENT: Hello, hello! (Applause.) Thank you, thank you, thank you. Please, take a seat if you have one. I say that because one day I said, “Take a seat,” and everybody said, “He doesn’t even understand there’s no chairs out here.” (Laughter.) Well,...
On at least three occasions between 2017 and 2020, Walker claimed to have played basketball with Obama, HuffPost reported.
The U.S. Court of Appeals for the 11th Circuit reversed Cannon's decision to appoint a special master in the Mar-a-Lago documents case.
International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers 103. THE PRESIDENT: Please, please, please, please sit down. (Applause.) Hey, guys, how you doing? (Applause.) Please. Thank you, thank you, thank you. Well, I — I came up here — I — years ago, when I was a kid, I lived in Boston for...
THE PRESIDENT: Let me begin by thanking my team here. They did one heck of a job in averting what could have been a real disaster and — and ended up with a good product. But we still have more work to do, in my view, in terms of ultimately getting paid sick leave not just for rail workers but for every worker in America. That is a goal I had in the beginning, and I’m coming back at it.
VICE PRESIDENT HARRIS: Thank you. (Applause.) Thank you. Thank you. Thank you. Please have a seat. Please have a seat. President Macron, Mrs. Macron — Emmanuel and Brigitte: On behalf of the administration, the American people, welcome to Washington. It is good to see you both again. And Doug...
Washington state Republican Joe Kent will request a machine ballot recount after losing to Democrat Marie Gluesenkamp Perez in the 3rd Congressional District House race.
Today the White House released visitor log records generated in August 2022. This set includes 31,055 records, bringing the total number of records posted to 172,681. These records were posted pursuant to the White House’s policy to voluntarily disclose visitor log records. This release is consistent with the Biden-Harris Administration’s commitment to becoming the first administration to post visitor log records from its first full year in office.
MS. JEAN-PIERRE: Hi. Hello. Okay, a couple of things at the top. Okay, good afternoon. We are on our way to Boston, as all of you guys know, where President Biden will participate in a phonebank and a fundraiser for the DSCC and Senator Warnock. The Prince and Princess of...
On International Day of Persons with Disabilities, we recognize and celebrate the equal rights and dignity of disabled people everywhere and reaffirm our commitment to building a world where people with disabilities are afforded the opportunities, independence, and respect they deserve. This work has been a priority throughout my career....
