Remarks by First Lady Jill Biden at the Unveiling of the 2022 White House Holiday Theme and Celebration of Volunteers

THE PRESIDENT: Let me begin by thanking my team here. They did one heck of a job in averting what could have been a real disaster and — and ended up with a good product. But we still have more work to do, in my view, in terms of ultimately getting paid sick leave not just for rail workers but for every worker in America. That is a goal I had in the beginning, and I’m coming back at it.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 9 HOURS AGO