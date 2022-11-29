ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Remarks by First Lady Jill Biden at the Unveiling of the 2022 White House Holiday Theme and Celebration of Volunteers

qhubonews.com

Remarks as Prepared for Delivery by First Lady Jill Biden at a Media Preview of the State Dinner with France

Welcome everyone, to the White House. We’re in the beginning of our holiday season, of course, so I hope you are enjoying these beautiful displays. My mother made every dinner a special occasion. She would bring out the china, put fresh flowers on the table, and light candles. Even if we were only having fish sticks from the freezer, she always made our dinners feel special.
qhubonews.com

Remarks by President Biden at Signing of H.J.Res.100 Providing a Resolution to Avert a Nationwide Rail Shutdown

THE PRESIDENT: Let me begin by thanking my team here. They did one heck of a job in averting what could have been a real disaster and — and ended up with a good product. But we still have more work to do, in my view, in terms of ultimately getting paid sick leave not just for rail workers but for every worker in America. That is a goal I had in the beginning, and I’m coming back at it.
GEORGIA STATE
qhubonews.com

August 2022 Visitor Log Records Posted

Today the White House released visitor log records generated in August 2022. This set includes 31,055 records, bringing the total number of records posted to 172,681. These records were posted pursuant to the White House’s policy to voluntarily disclose visitor log records. This release is consistent with the Biden-Harris Administration’s commitment to becoming the first administration to post visitor log records from its first full year in office.
qhubonews.com

A Proclamation on International Day of Persons With Disabilities, 2022

On International Day of Persons with Disabilities, we recognize and celebrate the equal rights and dignity of disabled people everywhere and reaffirm our commitment to building a world where people with disabilities are afforded the opportunities, independence, and respect they deserve. This work has been a priority throughout my career....

