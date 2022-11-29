If you ever wind up in New York City, you'll have no problem finding food vendors, high-end stores, and hotels. You will, however, have a difficult time locating a place to use the restroom without making a purchase. "Try to find city-built public toilets in New York City, they're virtually non-existent," American Restroom Association president Steve Soifer said to The Guardian. He noted, "The only places you can go are public libraries or museums. They have to keep the bathrooms open for the public. Everything else is hit-or-miss." This problem is definitely not exclusive to the city; according to QS Supplies, the states in America with the least amount of public restrooms are Mississippi and Louisiana, which both have only one restroom per 100,000 people.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 7 DAYS AGO