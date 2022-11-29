ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Rutherford, NJ

Thrillist

Ice Cream Has Been Recalled in 7 States

Once every year, the Starks are right. Winter is coming, and that means it is not really ice cream season. But if you love ice cream, it’s always ice cream season. So, ice cream lovers should know that some ice cream has been recalled in seven states. Weis Markets...
VIRGINIA STATE
AdWeek

Ketchup Giant Asks Diners to Leave a ‘Tip for Heinz’ at Restaurants Using Different Brands

Heinz is asking loyal fans of its ketchup brand to put their money where their mouth is. Starting Nov. 30 at 8 a.m. ET and running through Dec. 21, the “Tip for Heinz” campaign is encouraging Heinz fans to add an extra $1 tip for Heinz while dining out at restaurants not offering the brand and share a photo of their receipt displaying that tip on Instagram or TikTok with the #TipforHeinz hashtag, or via the Tip for Heinz website, which will go live Nov.
Footwear News

All the Stores Closing for Thanksgiving This Year

As one of the busiest shopping days of the year, Thanksgiving used to be synonymous with getting a head start on holiday gifting and scoring deals ahead of the Black Friday rush. But this year, retailers are continuing a pandemic-era tradition of keeping lights dim on Turkey Day. From Dick’s Sporting Goods to Walmart, an increasing number of nationwide chains are opting to keep stores shut on Thanksgiving day once again as the coronavirus pandemic continues to impact retail traditions. Many chains will still be open for the public on Black Friday and will feature markdowns via online channels. Here, FN rounds up...
Mashed

Burger King Is Airdropping 65,000 Free Whoppers In Times Square

Burger King has a history of involving customers in its birthday celebrations. For the famous Whopper's 64th birthday, the chain offered the sandwich at a whopping 37 cents for two whole days of reveling in a fast food success story. This was the original cost of the Whopper when it was added to the menu in 1957, per Allrecipes.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Joel Eisenberg

In-Store Netflix Shops Open in Walmart Locations Nationwide

Licensing deal will see Netflix hubs appearing in more than 2400 Walmart locations before the winter holidays. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Forbes.com, Corporate.Walmart.com, and Google.com.
24/7 Wall St.

The 30 Oldest Restaurant Chains in America

It’s easy to assume that all major restaurant chains have been around basically forever. If you were born at any point within the past 40 years or so, major ones like Burger King, IHOP, and Applebee’s seem to have just always kind of existed, emerging into the world franchise-ready. But all restaurant chains, large and […]
KANSAS STATE
Mashed

The Starbucks Public Bathroom Controversy Is Still Going On

If you ever wind up in New York City, you'll have no problem finding food vendors, high-end stores, and hotels. You will, however, have a difficult time locating a place to use the restroom without making a purchase. "Try to find city-built public toilets in New York City, they're virtually non-existent," American Restroom Association president Steve Soifer said to The Guardian. He noted, "The only places you can go are public libraries or museums. They have to keep the bathrooms open for the public. Everything else is hit-or-miss." This problem is definitely not exclusive to the city; according to QS Supplies, the states in America with the least amount of public restrooms are Mississippi and Louisiana, which both have only one restroom per 100,000 people.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

New NYC rock club to open in shuttered Pyramid Club venue

The space that was formerly home to the legendary Pyramid Club is set to get a second life.  The owner of the East Village’s 24-year-old Library bar and the beloved, but long-gone, Cake Shop is bringing the neighborhood its first rock club in a generation, Curbed first reported. “This is not a new Pyramid,” Nick Bodor, 53, told the publication of his plan to transform the iconic venue’s home of 41 years — at 101 Ave. A — into an inclusive, community-driven music lover’s paradise. When Pyramid Club closed in 2021, it symbolized a death knell for an era of Alphabet City punk...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
24/7 Wall St.

America’s Most Famous Company Slogans

The best company slogans are catchy, succinct, and memorable. They capture a brand’s image in only a few words and help companies draw in customers. Of course, some slogans are considerably more catchy and become very popular. To identify America’s most famous company slogans, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed the advertising blog Quality Logo Products’ the […]
Lootpress

Subway Unveils the World’s First Footlong Cookie Only Available on National Cookie Day

Subway® — the brand that sells more freshly-baked cookies than any other restaurant company in the United States — is taking its iconic cookie to a new level with the debut of the footlong cookie to celebrate National Cookie Day on December 4. One foot of Subway cookie goodness, piled high with decadent toppings ranging from indulgent and sweet, to savory and totally unexpected.
MIAMI, FL
SPY

The TikTok Famous Bissell Little Green Machine Is Just $69 Today at Walmart — If You Hurry!

Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. Black Friday may be over, but Cyber Week continues to roll out some of the best sales of the holiday season. Right now, shoppers can get a great deal on one of our favorite cleaning devices, the Bissell Little Green Machine, which is on sale at Walmart for just $69 today. This is a major saving given this powerful tool’s original retail price of $124. By comparison, the Little Green Machine carpet cleaner is selling for $120 at Amazon right now. If you felt somewhat...
TheStreet

Amazon, Walmart, Target, and Costco Make Key Holiday Moves

Back when Black Friday meant people lining up outside of stores to battle for the hottest toys and cheap electronics, the holiday season sometimes produced a surprise winner. Maybe J.C. Penney had a good quarter because the traffic driven by more successful stores fed it customers or maybe an especially hot item powered an unlikely winner to a good season.
hospitalitytech.com

Helbiz Kitchen to Enter U.S. Market with Ghost Kitchen Brands

Helbiz Kitchen is partnering with Kitchen United to bring its ghost kitchen offerings to the United States. The partnership will initially bring Helbiz Kitchen to two cities, New York and Austin, Texas. Starting in January, users in New York City and Austin will be able to order their favorite food...
AUSTIN, TX

