Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Act now and get in touch: Rich NY woman giving away billions to hundreds of peopleMark StarNew York City, NY
Act now and get your money: Kathy Hochul to give millions to NY residents to buy foodMark StarNew York City, NY
Concealing Corpse Leads to Charges in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
See it: The most expensive house for sale in The Bronx for just under $5.5 millionWelcome2TheBronxBronx, NY
Change is coming: New wage laws in NY could help you earn more moneyMark StarNew York City, NY
Related
Here's Where New Trader Joe's Stores Are Opening in 2022 and 2023
Will you be lucky enough to get a Trader Joe's in your area?
Thrillist
Ice Cream Has Been Recalled in 7 States
Once every year, the Starks are right. Winter is coming, and that means it is not really ice cream season. But if you love ice cream, it’s always ice cream season. So, ice cream lovers should know that some ice cream has been recalled in seven states. Weis Markets...
A Lone Walmart Shopper Recently Sued The Company And Won
A lawyer announced via TikTok that he won a case against the company for his client. Most people think they need a case-action suit. But this legal defendant claims this is not true.
Chipotle Allegedly ’Insulted” a 7-Year-Old Over a “Spoon Full of Steak” in a TikTok Video
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following:DailyDotand for information about individuals, he usedWikipedia.
AdWeek
Ketchup Giant Asks Diners to Leave a ‘Tip for Heinz’ at Restaurants Using Different Brands
Heinz is asking loyal fans of its ketchup brand to put their money where their mouth is. Starting Nov. 30 at 8 a.m. ET and running through Dec. 21, the “Tip for Heinz” campaign is encouraging Heinz fans to add an extra $1 tip for Heinz while dining out at restaurants not offering the brand and share a photo of their receipt displaying that tip on Instagram or TikTok with the #TipforHeinz hashtag, or via the Tip for Heinz website, which will go live Nov.
The dream of plant-based meat in fast food may already be dead
Plant-based meat is too expensive and adds too much complexity for widespread fast food adoption, an analyst said.
All the Stores Closing for Thanksgiving This Year
As one of the busiest shopping days of the year, Thanksgiving used to be synonymous with getting a head start on holiday gifting and scoring deals ahead of the Black Friday rush. But this year, retailers are continuing a pandemic-era tradition of keeping lights dim on Turkey Day. From Dick’s Sporting Goods to Walmart, an increasing number of nationwide chains are opting to keep stores shut on Thanksgiving day once again as the coronavirus pandemic continues to impact retail traditions. Many chains will still be open for the public on Black Friday and will feature markdowns via online channels. Here, FN rounds up...
Burger King Is Airdropping 65,000 Free Whoppers In Times Square
Burger King has a history of involving customers in its birthday celebrations. For the famous Whopper's 64th birthday, the chain offered the sandwich at a whopping 37 cents for two whole days of reveling in a fast food success story. This was the original cost of the Whopper when it was added to the menu in 1957, per Allrecipes.
In-Store Netflix Shops Open in Walmart Locations Nationwide
Licensing deal will see Netflix hubs appearing in more than 2400 Walmart locations before the winter holidays. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Forbes.com, Corporate.Walmart.com, and Google.com.
The 30 Oldest Restaurant Chains in America
It’s easy to assume that all major restaurant chains have been around basically forever. If you were born at any point within the past 40 years or so, major ones like Burger King, IHOP, and Applebee’s seem to have just always kind of existed, emerging into the world franchise-ready. But all restaurant chains, large and […]
The Starbucks Public Bathroom Controversy Is Still Going On
If you ever wind up in New York City, you'll have no problem finding food vendors, high-end stores, and hotels. You will, however, have a difficult time locating a place to use the restroom without making a purchase. "Try to find city-built public toilets in New York City, they're virtually non-existent," American Restroom Association president Steve Soifer said to The Guardian. He noted, "The only places you can go are public libraries or museums. They have to keep the bathrooms open for the public. Everything else is hit-or-miss." This problem is definitely not exclusive to the city; according to QS Supplies, the states in America with the least amount of public restrooms are Mississippi and Louisiana, which both have only one restroom per 100,000 people.
Amazing Revolving Sushi Bar Opens their First Location in Minnesota
Revolving. Sushi. Bar. Do I need to say more? This place sounds awesome and they have a history that proves they know what they're doing. This company just opened up their first revolving sushi bar in Minnesota and I need to go. This Revolving Sushi Bar Began in Japan. This...
New NYC rock club to open in shuttered Pyramid Club venue
The space that was formerly home to the legendary Pyramid Club is set to get a second life. The owner of the East Village’s 24-year-old Library bar and the beloved, but long-gone, Cake Shop is bringing the neighborhood its first rock club in a generation, Curbed first reported. “This is not a new Pyramid,” Nick Bodor, 53, told the publication of his plan to transform the iconic venue’s home of 41 years — at 101 Ave. A — into an inclusive, community-driven music lover’s paradise. When Pyramid Club closed in 2021, it symbolized a death knell for an era of Alphabet City punk...
America’s Most Famous Company Slogans
The best company slogans are catchy, succinct, and memorable. They capture a brand’s image in only a few words and help companies draw in customers. Of course, some slogans are considerably more catchy and become very popular. To identify America’s most famous company slogans, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed the advertising blog Quality Logo Products’ the […]
Sweetgreen is among the 12 chains Taco Bell owner, Yum Brands, could buy as the company's CFO tells investors it's hunting for an acquisition
Yum Brands is looking for a potential restaurant chain to buy. Here are 12 the company may consider, according to a top industry analyst.
Walmart, Best Buy, Trader Joe's and other retailers will be closed on Thanksgiving this year — see the list
Many large retailers are shuttering their doors on Thanksgiving Day to encourage customers and employees to spend the holiday with their families.
Subway Unveils the World’s First Footlong Cookie Only Available on National Cookie Day
Subway® — the brand that sells more freshly-baked cookies than any other restaurant company in the United States — is taking its iconic cookie to a new level with the debut of the footlong cookie to celebrate National Cookie Day on December 4. One foot of Subway cookie goodness, piled high with decadent toppings ranging from indulgent and sweet, to savory and totally unexpected.
The TikTok Famous Bissell Little Green Machine Is Just $69 Today at Walmart — If You Hurry!
Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. Black Friday may be over, but Cyber Week continues to roll out some of the best sales of the holiday season. Right now, shoppers can get a great deal on one of our favorite cleaning devices, the Bissell Little Green Machine, which is on sale at Walmart for just $69 today. This is a major saving given this powerful tool’s original retail price of $124. By comparison, the Little Green Machine carpet cleaner is selling for $120 at Amazon right now. If you felt somewhat...
Amazon, Walmart, Target, and Costco Make Key Holiday Moves
Back when Black Friday meant people lining up outside of stores to battle for the hottest toys and cheap electronics, the holiday season sometimes produced a surprise winner. Maybe J.C. Penney had a good quarter because the traffic driven by more successful stores fed it customers or maybe an especially hot item powered an unlikely winner to a good season.
hospitalitytech.com
Helbiz Kitchen to Enter U.S. Market with Ghost Kitchen Brands
Helbiz Kitchen is partnering with Kitchen United to bring its ghost kitchen offerings to the United States. The partnership will initially bring Helbiz Kitchen to two cities, New York and Austin, Texas. Starting in January, users in New York City and Austin will be able to order their favorite food...
Comments / 0