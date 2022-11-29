ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

Comments / 0

Related
Onward State

No. 6 Penn State Men’s Hockey Defeats No. 17 Ohio State 2-1 With Late Goal

No. 6 Penn State men’s hockey (14-3-0 overall, 6-3-0 Big Ten) defeated No. 17 Ohio State (9-7-1 overall, 4-5-0 Big Ten) 2-1 on Friday at Pegula Ice Arena. Penn State and Ohio State were tied for much of a game that featured a lot of back-and-forth action, but a late goal from Jimmy Dowd Jr. propelled the Nittany Lions to another victory.
COLUMBUS, OH
Onward State

Onward State’s 2022 End-Of-Season Awards For Penn State Football

Another regular season is in the books, and what a season it was. From Penn State’s first 10-win campaign since 2019 to Sean Clifford’s final send-off (for real this time), this year was an eventful one. When reaching the end of a season, it’s not always easy to isolate the correct takeaways.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Onward State

Penn State Men’s Hockey Ready To Roll After Brief Thanksgiving Hiatus

Although Penn State men’s hockey is having a successful season, it clearly needed a break heading into Thanksgiving. After defeating Michigan State 4-3 in overtime in the first game of the series, the Nittany Lion suffered a 7-3 blowout loss the following game, marking its third and worst loss of the season.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
PennLive.com

Penn State transfer portal primer: Players, rules to know for the Nittany Lions

Silly season is upon us, and Penn State is already involved. The transfer portal will open next Monday, allowing thousands of FBS players to enter their names in search of greener pastures. Players can declare their intentions before that, and many have already done so on social media. But on Dec. 5 and in the days following, you’re going to see a lot of players announcing their next stops.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
victorybellrings.com

Penn State Football Needs to Capitalize West Virginia’s Uncertainty

Penn State Football is rarely directly impacted by the uncertainty of another coach. West Virginia is keeping Neal Brown, a decision that has real implications for the future. Penn State Football is exceeding expectations and poised to reach a New Years’ Six Bowl for the first time since 2019. While the Nittany Lions are experiencing success, a geographical neighbor is uncertain if they have the right coach.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
State College

New Cheesesteak Shop to Open in Downtown State College

Campus Steaks, a new cheesesteak shop, is preparing to open at 119 S. Pugh St. in the former location of Bradley’s Cheesesteaks & Hoagies, which closed in September. The restaurant will serve up authentic Philly cheesesteaks with ingredients brought in fresh from the city, according to the owners. Joe...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Onward State

Penn State Field Hockey’s Sophia Gladieux Named NFHCA Mideast Player Of The Year

For the second year in a row, Penn State field hockey’s Sophia Gladieux took home the National Field Hockey Coaches Association (NFHCA) Mideast Player of the Year award. This is just the latest award in a decorated season for the junior. Gladieux has already earned first-team all-Mideast, first-team all-Big Ten, Big Ten Player of the Year, and Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year honors this season. Following the NCAA Tournament, she was also named to the NCAA All-Tournament team.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Onward State

Penn State Women’s Volleyball 2022 NCAA Tournament Preview

After winning seven of its eight final matches of the regular season, Penn State women’s volleyball is ready to start its postseason run in the NCAA Tournament. In head coach Katie Schumacher-Cawley’s first season at the helm, the Nittany Lions achieved a 24-7 overall record, going 13-7 in conference play. Only two of those losses came from lower-ranked teams, Michigan and Illinois.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
therecord-online.com

CMHS Head Football Coach Shanon Manning steps down

BALD EAGLE TOWNSHIP, PA-Central Mountain High School is in the market for a new Head Football Coach. District officials announced Friday the resignation of head coach Shanon Manning. The release from District officials below:. The Keystone Central School District has received a letter of resignation from Central Mountain Head Football...
MILL HALL, PA
Onward State

Penn State Women’s Soccer’s Ally Schlegel Named MAC Hermann Trophy Semifinalist

Ally Schlegel is officially one of the 15 best women’s soccer players in the country, folks. Schlegel was named a semifinalist for the MAC Hermann Trophy on Wednesday, an annual award that honors the 15 best men’s and women’s Division I soccer players in the nation. This is the second time during her career that Schlegel was selected as a semifinalist for the honor.
STATE COLLEGE, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy