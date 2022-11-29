Read full article on original website
Why Penn State could be heading to the Rose Bowl ahead of Ohio State
The Nittany Lions will find out their bowl destination Sunday.
No. 6 Penn State Men’s Hockey Defeats No. 17 Ohio State 2-1 With Late Goal
No. 6 Penn State men’s hockey (14-3-0 overall, 6-3-0 Big Ten) defeated No. 17 Ohio State (9-7-1 overall, 4-5-0 Big Ten) 2-1 on Friday at Pegula Ice Arena. Penn State and Ohio State were tied for much of a game that featured a lot of back-and-forth action, but a late goal from Jimmy Dowd Jr. propelled the Nittany Lions to another victory.
Predicting Which Penn State Football Players Will Stay Or Leave Happy Valley
As the 2022 regular season wrapped up with a 10-2 record for Penn State football, some players face looming decisions about their future. A couple of Nittany Lions have already made their intentions known ahead of the offseason. Interior offensive lineman Hunter Nourzad was the first to announce his intent...
Onward State’s 2022 End-Of-Season Awards For Penn State Football
Another regular season is in the books, and what a season it was. From Penn State’s first 10-win campaign since 2019 to Sean Clifford’s final send-off (for real this time), this year was an eventful one. When reaching the end of a season, it’s not always easy to isolate the correct takeaways.
Penn State Football’s Abdul Carter Named Finalist For Shaun Alexander Freshman Of The Year
Penn State football linebacker Abdul Carter has been named a finalist for the Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Year Award, as announced on Thursday. Carter is among five finalists for the award, joining Quinshon Judkins (RB, Ole Miss), Drake Maye (QB, North Carolina), Harold Perkins Jr. (LB, LSU), and Malaki Starks (S, Georgia).
Class Of 2023 Athlete Winston Yates Commits To Penn State Football As Preferred Walk-On
Don’t let James Franklin get hot. Winston Yates, an athlete in the Class of 2023, announced his verbal commitment to Penn State via his Twitter account Tuesday evening. Yates will join the team as a preferred walk-on run-on. “Officially a Nittany Lion,” Yates wrote. “First and foremost I want...
Penn State Men’s Hockey Ready To Roll After Brief Thanksgiving Hiatus
Although Penn State men’s hockey is having a successful season, it clearly needed a break heading into Thanksgiving. After defeating Michigan State 4-3 in overtime in the first game of the series, the Nittany Lion suffered a 7-3 blowout loss the following game, marking its third and worst loss of the season.
Penn State Women’s Volleyball Defeats UMBC In Straight Sets In First Round Of NCAA Tournament
No. 4-seeded Penn State women’s volleyball (24-7, Big Ten 13-7) defeated the UMBC Retrievers (17-8) in straight sets in the first round of the NCAA Tournament Friday night (25-14, 25-17, 25-12). Following a dominant first season under coach Katie Schumacher-Cawley, the Nittany Lions had no trouble sliding into No....
Front Court Deficiencies, Execution Woes Haunt Penn State Hoops In Double-Overtime Clemson Loss
When Penn State men’s basketball took the floor on the road against Clemson for Tuesday night’s Big Ten / ACC Challenge bout, Micah Shrewsberry’s unit appeared to be the quicker and more efficient bunch from the jump. Within the opening five minutes of play, the Nittany Lions...
Penn State transfer portal primer: Players, rules to know for the Nittany Lions
Silly season is upon us, and Penn State is already involved. The transfer portal will open next Monday, allowing thousands of FBS players to enter their names in search of greener pastures. Players can declare their intentions before that, and many have already done so on social media. But on Dec. 5 and in the days following, you’re going to see a lot of players announcing their next stops.
Penn State Football’s Nick Singleton Named Big Ten Freshman Of The Year
The future of Penn State football’s offense is bright, folks. Running back Nick Singleton is the Big Ten’s Thompson-Randle El Freshman of the Year, as announced by the conference Wednesday afternoon. Singleton is the first Nittany Lion to take home the award since Christian Hackenberg in 2013. Singleton...
Report: Rose Bowl Has Preference Between Ohio State, Penn State
As it stands right now, the Ohio State Buckeyes hold the No. 5 spot in the College Football Playoff rankings. The Rose Bowl typically features the top-ranked Big Ten and Pac-12 teams that don't find their way into the final CFP field. But this year, that typical selection process could be altered.
victorybellrings.com
Penn State Football Needs to Capitalize West Virginia’s Uncertainty
Penn State Football is rarely directly impacted by the uncertainty of another coach. West Virginia is keeping Neal Brown, a decision that has real implications for the future. Penn State Football is exceeding expectations and poised to reach a New Years’ Six Bowl for the first time since 2019. While the Nittany Lions are experiencing success, a geographical neighbor is uncertain if they have the right coach.
State College
New Cheesesteak Shop to Open in Downtown State College
Campus Steaks, a new cheesesteak shop, is preparing to open at 119 S. Pugh St. in the former location of Bradley’s Cheesesteaks & Hoagies, which closed in September. The restaurant will serve up authentic Philly cheesesteaks with ingredients brought in fresh from the city, according to the owners. Joe...
Penn State Field Hockey’s Sophia Gladieux Named NFHCA Mideast Player Of The Year
For the second year in a row, Penn State field hockey’s Sophia Gladieux took home the National Field Hockey Coaches Association (NFHCA) Mideast Player of the Year award. This is just the latest award in a decorated season for the junior. Gladieux has already earned first-team all-Mideast, first-team all-Big Ten, Big Ten Player of the Year, and Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year honors this season. Following the NCAA Tournament, she was also named to the NCAA All-Tournament team.
Penn State Women’s Volleyball 2022 NCAA Tournament Preview
After winning seven of its eight final matches of the regular season, Penn State women’s volleyball is ready to start its postseason run in the NCAA Tournament. In head coach Katie Schumacher-Cawley’s first season at the helm, the Nittany Lions achieved a 24-7 overall record, going 13-7 in conference play. Only two of those losses came from lower-ranked teams, Michigan and Illinois.
therecord-online.com
CMHS Head Football Coach Shanon Manning steps down
BALD EAGLE TOWNSHIP, PA-Central Mountain High School is in the market for a new Head Football Coach. District officials announced Friday the resignation of head coach Shanon Manning. The release from District officials below:. The Keystone Central School District has received a letter of resignation from Central Mountain Head Football...
Penn State Women’s Soccer’s Ally Schlegel Earns First-Team All-American Honors
For the second time in her career, Penn State women’s soccer star Ally Schlegel has earned first-team All-American honors from United Soccer Coaches. The redshirt senior and two-time captain helped lead the Nittany Lions to their sixth consecutive NCAA third-round appearance and their ninth Big Ten Tournament title. Schlegel...
Penn State Women’s Soccer’s Ally Schlegel Named MAC Hermann Trophy Semifinalist
Ally Schlegel is officially one of the 15 best women’s soccer players in the country, folks. Schlegel was named a semifinalist for the MAC Hermann Trophy on Wednesday, an annual award that honors the 15 best men’s and women’s Division I soccer players in the nation. This is the second time during her career that Schlegel was selected as a semifinalist for the honor.
West Branch star quarterback makes college decision
This year, he threw for 3,932 yards, added another 679 on the ground and accounted for 62 touchdowns.
