For the second year in a row, Penn State field hockey’s Sophia Gladieux took home the National Field Hockey Coaches Association (NFHCA) Mideast Player of the Year award. This is just the latest award in a decorated season for the junior. Gladieux has already earned first-team all-Mideast, first-team all-Big Ten, Big Ten Player of the Year, and Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year honors this season. Following the NCAA Tournament, she was also named to the NCAA All-Tournament team.

STATE COLLEGE, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO