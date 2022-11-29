ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

Onward State

Penn State Women’s Volleyball 2022 NCAA Tournament Preview

After winning seven of its eight final matches of the regular season, Penn State women’s volleyball is ready to start its postseason run in the NCAA Tournament. In head coach Katie Schumacher-Cawley’s first season at the helm, the Nittany Lions achieved a 24-7 overall record, going 13-7 in conference play. Only two of those losses came from lower-ranked teams, Michigan and Illinois.
Onward State

Onward State’s 2022 End-Of-Season Awards For Penn State Football

Another regular season is in the books, and what a season it was. From Penn State’s first 10-win campaign since 2019 to Sean Clifford’s final send-off (for real this time), this year was an eventful one. When reaching the end of a season, it’s not always easy to isolate the correct takeaways.
Onward State

First Quarter Struggles Doom Lady Lions In 89-68 Loss To Virginia

Penn State women’s basketball (7-1) lost to Virginia (9-0) Wednesday night by a score of 89-68 to suffer its first loss of the season. The Lady Lions struggled early on in their first loss of the season, shooting at a 13.3% clip in the first quarter. From there, the team was unable to recover against the Cavaliers.
Onward State

Penn State Men’s Hockey Ready To Roll After Brief Thanksgiving Hiatus

Although Penn State men’s hockey is having a successful season, it clearly needed a break heading into Thanksgiving. After defeating Michigan State 4-3 in overtime in the first game of the series, the Nittany Lion suffered a 7-3 blowout loss the following game, marking its third and worst loss of the season.
Onward State

Five Penn State Women’s Volleyball Players Earn All-Big Ten Honors

Penn State women’s volleyball showed up in big numbers as the Big Ten announced its postseason honorees Wednesday morning. Five Nittany Lions earned All-Big Ten honors. Middle blocker Allie Holland and outside hitter Kashauna Williams earned spots on the first-team All-Big Ten roster. Williams led the Nittany Lions with 380 kills. Holland also helped hold the team together, totaling 145 blocks for a 1.37 per set average.
Onward State

Penn State Field Hockey’s Sophia Gladieux Named NFHCA Mideast Player Of The Year

For the second year in a row, Penn State field hockey’s Sophia Gladieux took home the National Field Hockey Coaches Association (NFHCA) Mideast Player of the Year award. This is just the latest award in a decorated season for the junior. Gladieux has already earned first-team all-Mideast, first-team all-Big Ten, Big Ten Player of the Year, and Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year honors this season. Following the NCAA Tournament, she was also named to the NCAA All-Tournament team.
Onward State

Penn State Women’s Soccer’s Ally Schlegel Named MAC Hermann Trophy Semifinalist

Ally Schlegel is officially one of the 15 best women’s soccer players in the country, folks. Schlegel was named a semifinalist for the MAC Hermann Trophy on Wednesday, an annual award that honors the 15 best men’s and women’s Division I soccer players in the nation. This is the second time during her career that Schlegel was selected as a semifinalist for the honor.
