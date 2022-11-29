ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Canyon Pizza Reopens After Two-Week Closure Due To Health Violations

Dreams really do come true, folks. Downtown State College’s Canyon Pizza reopened its doors Wednesday after a brief closure due to 13 health violations, according to an employee. The pizza shop, located at 219 E. Beaver Ave., received more than a dozen violations, according to an inspection report on...
Penn State Men’s Hockey Ready To Roll After Brief Thanksgiving Hiatus

Although Penn State men’s hockey is having a successful season, it clearly needed a break heading into Thanksgiving. After defeating Michigan State 4-3 in overtime in the first game of the series, the Nittany Lion suffered a 7-3 blowout loss the following game, marking its third and worst loss of the season.
Onward State’s 2022 End-Of-Season Awards For Penn State Football

Another regular season is in the books, and what a season it was. From Penn State’s first 10-win campaign since 2019 to Sean Clifford’s final send-off (for real this time), this year was an eventful one. When reaching the end of a season, it’s not always easy to isolate the correct takeaways.
Penn State Women’s Volleyball 2022 NCAA Tournament Preview

After winning seven of its eight final matches of the regular season, Penn State women’s volleyball is ready to start its postseason run in the NCAA Tournament. In head coach Katie Schumacher-Cawley’s first season at the helm, the Nittany Lions achieved a 24-7 overall record, going 13-7 in conference play. Only two of those losses came from lower-ranked teams, Michigan and Illinois.
Penn State Field Hockey’s Sophia Gladieux Named NFHCA Mideast Player Of The Year

For the second year in a row, Penn State field hockey’s Sophia Gladieux took home the National Field Hockey Coaches Association (NFHCA) Mideast Player of the Year award. This is just the latest award in a decorated season for the junior. Gladieux has already earned first-team all-Mideast, first-team all-Big Ten, Big Ten Player of the Year, and Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year honors this season. Following the NCAA Tournament, she was also named to the NCAA All-Tournament team.
Penn State Women’s Soccer’s Ally Schlegel Named MAC Hermann Trophy Semifinalist

Ally Schlegel is officially one of the 15 best women’s soccer players in the country, folks. Schlegel was named a semifinalist for the MAC Hermann Trophy on Wednesday, an annual award that honors the 15 best men’s and women’s Division I soccer players in the nation. This is the second time during her career that Schlegel was selected as a semifinalist for the honor.
