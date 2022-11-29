Read full article on original website
Related
State College
Starbucks Slated to Open New State College Location, Close Another
One of the nation’s most popular coffee chains is expected to shake up its State College locations. The Starbucks at 141 S. Garner St. is expected to close by the end of January, an employee confirmed on Thursday. The Centre Court shop’s closure is expected to make way for a new Starbucks location in the commercial space on the ground floor of the Pugh Centre apartment complex at 150 E. Beaver Ave.
State College
New Cheesesteak Shop to Open in Downtown State College
Campus Steaks, a new cheesesteak shop, is preparing to open at 119 S. Pugh St. in the former location of Bradley’s Cheesesteaks & Hoagies, which closed in September. The restaurant will serve up authentic Philly cheesesteaks with ingredients brought in fresh from the city, according to the owners. Joe...
echo-pilot.com
Tales from PA's deer stands: Big bucks, wide racks and long shots
For a couple of years, Alex Stottle of Mifflintown has had his eye on a buck with a wide rack, and this year, he finally got him. Stottle, 61, shot the 7-point buck with a 26¼-inch outside spread Saturday. “This old warrior eluded me the past two years of...
What’s going to happen to the Lycoming Mall?
MUNCY, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — For several years the Lycoming Mall has lost more and more businesses with very few still remaining. Recently, the mall was purchased by a company that plans to redevelop the space. The Lycoming Mall in Muncy was once booming with life and shoppers. For years, many shops inside have left […]
Power outage causes traffic issues in section of State College
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A power outage in Patton Township has knocked out power and caused traffic issues on North Atherton Street, Centre County 911 reports. According to dispatch, power and traffic lights are out from around Valley Vista Drive to Woodcrest Street on North Atherton Street in Patton Township. First responders are in […]
Power restored in Patton Township after hourslong outage affected Atherton traffic lights
More than 1,700 West Penn Power customers lost power at about 5 p.m. Tuesday.
Person sought in hit and run at Centre County restaurant
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Police are looking for a person of interest in a hit-and-run crash at a restaurant in Boalsburg. The State College Police Department is investigating the hit-and-run that happened Nov. 8 at around 8:30 p.m. in the rear parking lot of Kelly’s Steak and Seafood in Boalsburg. The pictured hatchback reportedly […]
State College
Centre officials approve final payment for Titan Energy Park
BELLEFONTE — The former Cerro Metal Plant in Bellefonte, now known as Titan Energy Park, continues to grow by leaps and bounds. Now, the final payment for improvements at the park will soon be in the books. During this week’s Centre County Board of Commissioners meeting, the commissioners unanimously approved the application for payment No. 6 for Titan Energy Park improvements in the amount of $477,276.
Onward State
President Bendapudi Named No. 4 Most Influential Woman In Pennsylvania By City & State
Penn State President Neeli Bendapudi landed at No. 4 in City & State’s “Women 100” rankings of the most influential women in Pennsylvania. The list of 100 women includes public servants, business executives, nonprofit leaders, advocates, academics, and more, as researched by City & State staff. Bendapudi...
Evangelical hospital welcomes new physicians
Lewisburg, Pa. — Evangelical Community Hospital has added three new physicians, officials announced this week. The hospital welcomed neurologists Kelly Baldwin and Christopher Cummings, and critical care doctor Katherine Patil to its staff. As neurologists, Drs. Baldwin and Cummings specialize in diseases and treatment of the nervous system. Both physicians are practicing at Neurology of Evangelical. As a critical care physician, Dr. Patil specializes in serious and critical illnesses and...
fox8tv.com
Bellefonte Vehicle Accident
A delivery van crashed into a decades-old storage shed in Bellefonte. The incident happened on 200 block of South Potter Street closing the road for about an hour. Both the vehicle and the building were damaged. No word on if there were any injuries.
wtaj.com
Weather Minute for November 30, 2022
This morning will be cloudy with times of rain. Temperatures this morning will be in the lower to mid 40s. We could even have a few rumbles of thunder with the crossing of a cold front around midday today. This afternoon clouds will break and winds will pick up. Winds...
Crash closes I-180 near Montoursville, sends multiple people to area hospitals
Loyalsock Twp., Pa. — Both lanes of Interstate 180 eastbound were closed between the Third Street exit and Route 87 interchange in Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County, due to a multi vehicle crash on Tuesday night. The crash occurred around 9:30 p.m. Montoursville Fire Department was on scene for the crash that involved a van and tractor trailer. Multiple occupants were trapped, and additional EMS resources were called in, according to the department. In total, nine individuals from the van were taken to local hospital emergency rooms, Montoursville Fire Department said. PennDOT detoured traffic using Broad Street through Montoursville Borough. Police have not yet released information about the crash. NCPA will update the article when information is available.
State police investigating death in Cambria County
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– An investigation is underway in Cambria County after state police say a person was found dead Wednesday morning. According to state police, a person was found dead in the area of Dunman Lake in Barr Township. Details about what happened are still limited, but troopers say that there is no threat […]
Onward State
Penn State Men’s Hockey Ready To Roll After Brief Thanksgiving Hiatus
Although Penn State men’s hockey is having a successful season, it clearly needed a break heading into Thanksgiving. After defeating Michigan State 4-3 in overtime in the first game of the series, the Nittany Lion suffered a 7-3 blowout loss the following game, marking its third and worst loss of the season.
victorybellrings.com
Penn State Football Needs to Capitalize West Virginia’s Uncertainty
Penn State Football is rarely directly impacted by the uncertainty of another coach. West Virginia is keeping Neal Brown, a decision that has real implications for the future. Penn State Football is exceeding expectations and poised to reach a New Years’ Six Bowl for the first time since 2019. While the Nittany Lions are experiencing success, a geographical neighbor is uncertain if they have the right coach.
NCAA Football: Illinois at Penn State
Oct 23, 2021; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions cornerback Joey Porter Jr. (9) gestures to the crowd against the Illinois Fighting Illini during the second half at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports
lafayettestudentnews.com
Men’s basketball falls to Penn State, Drexel, continues rough start to year
The Lafayette men’s basketball team fell to the Penn State Nittany Lions on Friday night, 70-57, and then lost to the Drexel Dragons on Wednesday night, 64-56, bringing the Leopards to a disappointing 1-7 record to start the season. While the Maroon and White are yet to face a conference opponent this year, this is their worst start since the 2017-2018 campaign.
1 Pennsylvania county remains at high COVID community level. Here’s latest on cases
Here’s the most recent COVID-19 community levels map from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, plus the latest data from the state health agency.
explorejeffersonpa.com
Scammer Uses Local Man’s Bank Information to Withdraw $16K from Bank Account
SYKESVILLE BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Police are investigating an incident of theft in which a local man’s bank account information was used to withdraw $16,000.00. According to DuBois-based State Police, unknown individuals used a known victim’s bank account information to fraudulently withdraw two checks totaling $16,000.00. Police...
Comments / 0