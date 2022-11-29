ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Top 10 Plays From Penn State Football’s 2022 Season

On Saturday, Penn State football’s 2022 regular season campaign came to a close with a 35-16 victory over Michigan State. With the triumph, the Nittany Lions reached the 10-win mark for the fourth time in the last seven years. The exciting, bounce-back run was cultivated by several jaw-dropping moments,...
Penn State Men’s Hockey Ready To Roll After Brief Thanksgiving Hiatus

Although Penn State men’s hockey is having a successful season, it clearly needed a break heading into Thanksgiving. After defeating Michigan State 4-3 in overtime in the first game of the series, the Nittany Lion suffered a 7-3 blowout loss the following game, marking its third and worst loss of the season.
Penn State Women’s Volleyball 2022 NCAA Tournament Preview

After winning seven of its eight final matches of the regular season, Penn State women’s volleyball is ready to start its postseason run in the NCAA Tournament. In head coach Katie Schumacher-Cawley’s first season at the helm, the Nittany Lions achieved a 24-7 overall record, going 13-7 in conference play. Only two of those losses came from lower-ranked teams, Michigan and Illinois.
Five Penn State Women’s Volleyball Players Earn All-Big Ten Honors

Penn State women’s volleyball showed up in big numbers as the Big Ten announced its postseason honorees Wednesday morning. Five Nittany Lions earned All-Big Ten honors. Middle blocker Allie Holland and outside hitter Kashauna Williams earned spots on the first-team All-Big Ten roster. Williams led the Nittany Lions with 380 kills. Holland also helped hold the team together, totaling 145 blocks for a 1.37 per set average.
First Quarter Struggles Doom Lady Lions In 89-68 Loss To Virginia

Penn State women’s basketball (7-1) lost to Virginia (9-0) Wednesday night by a score of 89-68 to suffer its first loss of the season. The Lady Lions struggled early on in their first loss of the season, shooting at a 13.3% clip in the first quarter. From there, the team was unable to recover against the Cavaliers.
Canyon Pizza Reopens After Two-Week Closure Due To Health Violations

Dreams really do come true, folks. Downtown State College’s Canyon Pizza reopened its doors Wednesday after a brief closure due to 13 health violations, according to an employee. The pizza shop, located at 219 E. Beaver Ave., received more than a dozen violations, according to an inspection report on...
