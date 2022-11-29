Read full article on original website
Penn State Football’s Abdul Carter Named Finalist For Shaun Alexander Freshman Of The Year
Penn State football linebacker Abdul Carter has been named a finalist for the Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Year Award, as announced on Thursday. Carter is among five finalists for the award, joining Quinshon Judkins (RB, Ole Miss), Drake Maye (QB, North Carolina), Harold Perkins Jr. (LB, LSU), and Malaki Starks (S, Georgia).
Predicting Which Penn State Football Players Will Stay Or Leave Happy Valley
As the 2022 regular season wrapped up with a 10-2 record for Penn State football, some players face looming decisions about their future. A couple of Nittany Lions have already made their intentions known ahead of the offseason. Interior offensive lineman Hunter Nourzad was the first to announce his intent...
Top 10 Plays From Penn State Football’s 2022 Season
On Saturday, Penn State football’s 2022 regular season campaign came to a close with a 35-16 victory over Michigan State. With the triumph, the Nittany Lions reached the 10-win mark for the fourth time in the last seven years. The exciting, bounce-back run was cultivated by several jaw-dropping moments,...
Class Of 2023 Athlete Winston Yates Commits To Penn State Football As Preferred Walk-On
Don’t let James Franklin get hot. Winston Yates, an athlete in the Class of 2023, announced his verbal commitment to Penn State via his Twitter account Tuesday evening. Yates will join the team as a preferred walk-on run-on. “Officially a Nittany Lion,” Yates wrote. “First and foremost I want...
Penn State Women’s Volleyball Defeats UMBC In Straight Sets In First Round Of NCAA Tournament
No. 4-seeded Penn State women’s volleyball (24-7, Big Ten 13-7) defeated the UMBC Retrievers (17-8) in straight sets in the first round of the NCAA Tournament Friday night (25-14, 25-17, 25-12). Following a dominant first season under coach Katie Schumacher-Cawley, the Nittany Lions had no trouble sliding into No....
Penn State Football’s Nick Singleton Named Big Ten Freshman Of The Year
The future of Penn State football’s offense is bright, folks. Running back Nick Singleton is the Big Ten’s Thompson-Randle El Freshman of the Year, as announced by the conference Wednesday afternoon. Singleton is the first Nittany Lion to take home the award since Christian Hackenberg in 2013. Singleton...
Penn State Women’s Soccer’s Ally Schlegel Earns First-Team All-American Honors
For the second time in her career, Penn State women’s soccer star Ally Schlegel has earned first-team All-American honors from United Soccer Coaches. The redshirt senior and two-time captain helped lead the Nittany Lions to their sixth consecutive NCAA third-round appearance and their ninth Big Ten Tournament title. Schlegel...
Front Court Deficiencies, Execution Woes Haunt Penn State Hoops In Double-Overtime Clemson Loss
When Penn State men’s basketball took the floor on the road against Clemson for Tuesday night’s Big Ten / ACC Challenge bout, Micah Shrewsberry’s unit appeared to be the quicker and more efficient bunch from the jump. Within the opening five minutes of play, the Nittany Lions...
Penn State Men’s Hockey Ready To Roll After Brief Thanksgiving Hiatus
Although Penn State men’s hockey is having a successful season, it clearly needed a break heading into Thanksgiving. After defeating Michigan State 4-3 in overtime in the first game of the series, the Nittany Lion suffered a 7-3 blowout loss the following game, marking its third and worst loss of the season.
Penn State Women’s Volleyball 2022 NCAA Tournament Preview
After winning seven of its eight final matches of the regular season, Penn State women’s volleyball is ready to start its postseason run in the NCAA Tournament. In head coach Katie Schumacher-Cawley’s first season at the helm, the Nittany Lions achieved a 24-7 overall record, going 13-7 in conference play. Only two of those losses came from lower-ranked teams, Michigan and Illinois.
Five Penn State Women’s Volleyball Players Earn All-Big Ten Honors
Penn State women’s volleyball showed up in big numbers as the Big Ten announced its postseason honorees Wednesday morning. Five Nittany Lions earned All-Big Ten honors. Middle blocker Allie Holland and outside hitter Kashauna Williams earned spots on the first-team All-Big Ten roster. Williams led the Nittany Lions with 380 kills. Holland also helped hold the team together, totaling 145 blocks for a 1.37 per set average.
First Quarter Struggles Doom Lady Lions In 89-68 Loss To Virginia
Penn State women’s basketball (7-1) lost to Virginia (9-0) Wednesday night by a score of 89-68 to suffer its first loss of the season. The Lady Lions struggled early on in their first loss of the season, shooting at a 13.3% clip in the first quarter. From there, the team was unable to recover against the Cavaliers.
Authentic Philly Cheesesteak Shop ‘Campus Steaks’ To Open In Downtown State College
Can we get a W in the chat for the “right outside of Philly” folks?. Campus Steaks, a new cheesesteak shop, is gearing up to open at 119 S. Pugh St. in the former location of Bradley’s Cheesesteaks & Hoagies. Bradley’s closed its doors in September after...
President Bendapudi Named No. 4 Most Influential Woman In Pennsylvania By City & State
Penn State President Neeli Bendapudi landed at No. 4 in City & State’s “Women 100” rankings of the most influential women in Pennsylvania. The list of 100 women includes public servants, business executives, nonprofit leaders, advocates, academics, and more, as researched by City & State staff. Bendapudi...
Canyon Pizza Reopens After Two-Week Closure Due To Health Violations
Dreams really do come true, folks. Downtown State College’s Canyon Pizza reopened its doors Wednesday after a brief closure due to 13 health violations, according to an employee. The pizza shop, located at 219 E. Beaver Ave., received more than a dozen violations, according to an inspection report on...
