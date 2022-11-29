Tyson Fury vs. Derek Chisora 3 purse, salaries: How much money will fighters make for 2022 boxing match?

Read full article on original website
Boxing Scene
Tyson Fury: I Think Wilder’s A Piece Of Sh!t As A Person; I Hope Ruiz Knocks Him Out Cold!
Tyson Fury figures a fourth fight with Deontay Wilder would sell well in England, where the unbeaten WBC heavyweight champion is a bigger star than ever in his home country. More than 60,000 tickets have already been sold for Fury’s unforeseen third fight against British rival Dereck Chisora on Saturday night at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London. Wilder’s pulverizing power, in addition to their intense dislike for one another, would make Fury-Wilder IV more marketable than many other fights that could be made for Fury in his homeland.
Boxing Referee Claims He Cheated to Help Manny Pacquiao in 2000
The result gave Pacquiao his 30th career win and allowed him to retain his WBC International super-bantamweight title.
worldboxingnews.net
Deontay Wilder’s brother sees fight career stall after bout collapse
The boxing brother of Deontay Wilder, Marsellos, is yet to return to the ring despite signing a deal with a new venture in 2022. Last April, Wilder signed with ProBox TV, a new promotional outfit run by a host of legends. However, a May 14 bout collapsed. There’s been nothing since from Marsellos.
Boxing Scene
Terence Crawford: “Jermell Charlo, He’s Not On My Level Nor Errol Spence Level”
Though he’s at the tail end of his career, Terence Crawford has set several lofty goals. Amongst them, of course, is an undisputed showdown against current unified champion, Errol Spence Jr. Should the WBO trinket holder truncate Spence’s title reign, his next objective would be to move on from...
BoxingNews24.com
Crawford hoping Spence fight happens in 2023
By Chris Williams: Terence Crawford was shaking his head indicating ‘no’ and said, “I hope so,” when asked this week by Brian Custer if he sees a fight with Errol Spence Jr happening in 2023. From the way that Crawford looked when answering the question put...
BoxingNews24.com
Jermell Charlo warns Terence Crawford: “Don’t call my name unless you’re ready to fight”
By Brian Webber: Jermell Charlo warned Terence Crawford today not to mention his name unless he’s ready to fight. The undisputed junior middleweight champion Jermell (35-1-1, 19 KOs) took reacted with anger to Crawford, saying this week that he’s not on his nor Errol Spence’s level. Charlo...
BoxingNews24.com
Fury-Chisora 3: “Pension plan for Chisora before he retires” – Teddy Atlas
By Craig Daly: Teddy Atlas sees this Saturday’s headliner as a “pension plan” for Derek Chisora in being given a title shot against WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury at the Tottenham Hotspurs Stadium in London. Atlas feels that the 38-year-old warhorse Chisora (33-12, 23 KOs) has earned...
Tyson Fury suggests his father and Jake Paul should have a bare knuckle boxing fight: “I think my dad would rip his heart out and feed it to him”
Tyson Fury believes his father John should have a bare knuckle boxing match against Jake Paul. It’s no secret that Jake Paul isn’t a well-liked man within the Fury family. His main rival, of course, being Tommy Fury. The two haven’t fought yet but after John Fury took his shirt off and threatened Jake during their last interaction, we’d say negotiations are progressing – or, at least, they should be.
Tyson Fury promises ‘a Christmas cracker’ when he fights friend Derek Chisora
Tyson Fury promised his trilogy fight with Derek Chisora would be “a Christmas cracker” despite another cordial exchange between the pair on Thursday.The strapline for their last meeting in 2014 was ‘Bad Blood’ but a friendship has developed in recent years and more pleasantries were exchanged at a press conference ahead of Saturday’s world heavyweight contest at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.While disappointment lingers that WBC belt-holder Fury is not facing Oleksandr Usyk or Anthony Joshua, he was adamant a show would be put on in London’s capital this weekend..@Tyson_Fury stares into @DerekWarChisora’s soul 😅#FuryChisora | DEC 3 | @ESPNPlus pic.twitter.com/6YJSZgnI18— Top...
Boxing ref admits he gave Manny Pacquiao a dirty win in 2000, opponent responds
Manny Pacquiao is a hero in his native Philippines, but he also apparently enjoyed some cooking there early in his boxing career. Carlos Padilla, a Filipino referee who worked a WBC international super bantamweight championship match between Pacquiao and challenger Nedal Hussein in 2000, admitted he cheated to help Pacquiao get the win. The fight was held in Antipolo, Philippines.
BoxingNews24.com
Anthony Joshua could fight Jermaine Franklin next says Eddie Hearn
By Brian Webber: Eddie Hearn has revealed that Jermaine Franklin is a possible opponent for Anthony Joshua’s next fight in early 2023 after his sparkling performance last Saturday night against Dillian Whyte in London. (Photo credit: Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing) It’ll reflect badly on Joshua (24-3, 22 KOs) and Hearn...
BoxingNews24.com
Tyson Fury responds to Derek Chisora fight critics
By Charles Brun: Tyson Fury lashed out at the critics of his fight against journeyman Derek Chisora today, basically saying that they shouldn’t criticize his title defense unless they’ve battled for a world title and punched in the face. WBC heavyweight champion Fury (32-0-1, 23 KOs) is hyper-sensitive...
Boxing Scene
Hearn Setting Down Joshua Return For Late March, Open To Make Wilder Fight
Eddie Hearn, promoter for former two-time heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua, says the British star is being lined up for a ring return in late March. Joshua is looking to bounce back after suffering back to back decision losses to unified world champion Oleksandr Usyk. "At the moment, AJ’s plans are...
Boxing Scene
David Benavidez Isn't Taking Caleb Plant Lightly: "Caleb Is A Good Fighter, It's Not Gonna Be Easy"
At one point, David Benavidez slumped his shoulders in despair. Although the 26-year-old aggregated a flawless record and two separate world title reigns, the elite of the super middleweight division showed little to no interest in facing him. Nevertheless, after years of bellyaching and calling out all comers, Benavidez (26-0,...
BoxingNews24.com
David Avanesyan insists he’s not easy fight for Crawford
By Dan Ambrose: David Avanesyan says Terence ‘Bud’ Crawford isn’t in for an easy fight when he defends his WBO welterweight title against him on BLK Prime pay-per-view on December 10th at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Nebraska. The boxing world is giving the #6 WBO-ranked...
Tyson Fury laments ‘s–tty life’ since beating Wladimir Klitschko
Being the champion was everything Tyson Fury wanted, until it wasn’t. Fury, the 34-year-old two-time heavyweight boxing champ, opened up to Ariel Helwani about how defeating Wladimir Klitschko in 2015 was turning point in his life – for the worse. “I think it was a s–t night, to be honest. I think it was like a curse,” Fury said. “It’s been a pretty s–tty seven years since. It was a pretty fantastic 27 years leading to it.” Helwani was floored. How could that be when Fury had accomplished everything he’s ever wanted? “You say I got everything I ever wanted. I never really wanted...
Boxing Scene
Bivol on Canelo Rematch: First He Said It Wasn’t His Weight Class, Now It's His Arm; What [Can I] Say?
Dmitry Bivol couldn’t help but break out into a smile when he was informed of another one of Canelo Alvarez’s justifications for his loss in their light heavyweight title bout in May. In what was a minor upset, Russia’s Bivol outpointed Mexico’s Alvarez over 12 rounds to successfully...
BoxingNews24.com
Lennox lewis says Chisora must pressure Fury hard
By Robert Segal: Lennox Lewis says Derek Chisora is going to need to put massive pressure on WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury for him to win their trilogy fight this Saturday night at the Tottenham Hotspurs Stadium in London. The former heavyweight champion Lewis is giving Fury (32-0-1, 23 KOs)...
BoxingNews24.com
WATCH: Tyson Fury Opens Up on Addiction, Family, Retirement, Death
TYSON FURY REVEALED that he placed himself in near splendid isolation during preparations for Saturday’s WBC world heavyweight title defence against Derek Chisora at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. The Gypsy King has been making merry in Morecambe ahead of trading blows for a third time against his old London...
worldboxingnews.net
Mike Tyson rated above Deontay Wilder on greatest punchers list
Mike Tyson is rated above fellow heavyweight Deontay Wilder on a new list looking at the greatest punchers over the last one hundred years. Despite the consensus that Wilder is probably the hardest-hitting top-division boxer ever, Tyson takes the nod over “The Bronze Bomber” by three places. According...
