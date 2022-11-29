Tyson Fury vs. Derek Chisora 3 purse, salaries: How much money will fighters make for 2022 boxing match?

Being the champion was everything Tyson Fury wanted, until it wasn’t. Fury, the 34-year-old two-time heavyweight boxing champ, opened up to Ariel Helwani about how defeating Wladimir Klitschko in 2015 was turning point in his life – for the worse. “I think it was a s–t night, to be honest. I think it was like a curse,” Fury said. “It’s been a pretty s–tty seven years since. It was a pretty fantastic 27 years leading to it.” Helwani was floored. How could that be when Fury had accomplished everything he’s ever wanted? “You say I got everything I ever wanted. I never really wanted...

