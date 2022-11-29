Jitka Garza takes over at Othello Anytime Fitness

OTHELLO — Jitka Garza said the goal of a fitness routine is to make life better, whatever that goal might be for each athlete.

Garza is the new owner of Anytime Fitness in Othello, and she cut the ribbon at her business on Nov. 23.

“That’s the goal, to get you better, in your movement, your mobility, whatever you need,” she said. “Very important for your daily life to do certain movements, to get better.”

For some people, the goal might be improving mobility, so they can get down on the floor and play with the kids and grandkids, she said. For others that might be changing a longtime routine.

“We have workouts for the advanced - we can always make it more of a challenge,” she said. “And there’s stuff for those who are just barely starting.”

The advantages of exercise are not only physical, she said.

“If it’s a small or big workout, you did something in a day and that’s going to make your day better. It sets the mood for the day, you eat better because you know you’re exercising. So that’s (an important) benefit,” she said.

“A lot of our clients work out because of their mental health, too. It’s a big thing,” she said.

The gym is open to members at any time.

“It’s open all day,” she said. “It’s not staffed all day, but the gym is open.”

Former owner Janelle Bogdan asked her in 2018 to become a coach, which she did first as a part-time job, then full-time. She offered to buy the business if Bogdan ever decided to sell, she said.

Garza said she has a goal in mind for her facility.

“We are a coaching gym,” she said. “We want to be known as a coaching gym in the area.”

“Everybody who joins the gym gets two weeks of coaching for free, so they get to try it. And if it’s something they like, they can continue as a coaching client.

“We offer one-on-one coaching, but we prioritize something we call semi-private coaching and also training sessions.”

The training sessions include more than instruction in specific techniques.

“We focus on the warmup - it’s really important - then the workout, and also the recovery. We try to support our clients in all the aspects - nutrition, the accountability in the workouts, too,” she said.

“The coaching is a big part because we say memberships fail people, coaches don’t,” she said.

Prospective gym members should think about their long-term goals when signing up, she said.

“A lot of times people say, ‘I exercise because I want to lose weight,” she said. “Well, we say in the fitness industry it’s not necessarily the right (way) to look at it. The right (way) to stick with it long term, and see those results, is to think about ‘Why am I doing it right now? How do I feel after I work out? How are my energy levels? How was my mood right after exercising?’”

Garza started out as a client of the gym she now owns. She’s originally from the Czech Republic, came to the United States about 18 years ago, and moved to Othello because she had family connections in the area. Her husband Leo is an Othello native. She’s been working out at the gym since 2009, she said.

“And then one of my friends (said), ‘I think I want to do the personal trainer certification.’ My husband was (at) basic training, and I had not much to do. So I (said), ‘Okay, I’m going to do it too.’ And it just turned into a passion” Garza said.

Cheryl Schweizer can be reached via email at cschweizer@columbiabasinherald.com.