Winter sports season tips off

COLUMBIA BASIN – With 11 of 12 local schools stepping onto the basketball court, wrestling mat and in the pool this week, the 2022-2023 winter sports season is officially in full swing here in the Basin.

Warden boys and girls basketball get things started with road games against Cashmere on Tuesday, and Royal girls basketball travels to Newport also on Tuesday night. Later in the week, ACH, Ephrata, Lind-Ritzville, Moses Lake, MLCA/CCS, Othello, Quincy, Soap Lake and Wahluke all begin their seasons and will see a full schedule of games and meets through the weekend.

Check out this week’s sports schedule in tomorrow’s edition for times and dates of events for the first week of winter sports.