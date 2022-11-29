ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

coloradovirtuallibrary.org

From Isolation to Conversation: Talking with the Community

During the pandemic, many people pulled into themselves. Yet a drive for connection, and for meaningful conversation, persisted. Now, when the pandemic seems to have receded to the background, many librarians are wondering what’s next. Do we go back to the same old approaches? Should we make a few incremental changes? Or is it time for a radical reimagining of our roles?
