French President Emmanuel Macron took a meeting with Elon Musk during his tour of the French-founded New Orleans late Friday. “In accordance with our ambition to decarbonize and reindustrialize France and Europe, I discussed today with @elonmusk on future green industrial projects, in particular on the manufacture of electric vehicles and batteries,” Macron said in a tweet while sharing a photo of himself and the new Twitter boss in a one-on-one conversation. Musk replied that “It was an honor to see you again. Looking forward to exciting plans in France!” In a follow-up statement, Macron also said he pressed Musk on content moderation...

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 27 MINUTES AGO