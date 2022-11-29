Read full article on original website
TechCrunch
Hyundai-backed AV startup Motional cuts workforce
Employees were told of the layoffs Wednesday, according to sources who asked not to be named because they are not authorized to speak for the company. Motional, which employs more than 1,500 people globally, confirmed the layoffs. Motional did not confirm the number of employees affected. Sources said dozens of...
TechCrunch
Smartphone re-commerce startup Badili raises $2.1M pre-seed funding
Venture Catalysts, V&R Africa, Grenfell holdings and SOSV participated in the round, as did family offices and angel investors from Kenya, Nigeria, South Africa and India. Buoyed by the new funding, Badili plans to explore new growth opportunities in West Africa, where it hopes to tap an increasing demand for affordable second-hand smartphones, even as it scales its operations in Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania.
‘You’ll have to talk to the UK staff’: can global water investors be held to account?
Will Malaysia’s YTL, US-based BlackRock and Hong Kong’s CK Hutchison Holdings answer questions about environmental damage?
TechCrunch
Natives Rising wins backing to help Native Americans into tech and startups
So it’s perhaps appropriate that over this past weekend, a new nonprofit community organization comprising a large network of Native Americans in tech has had a big boost. Natives Rising has now received grant funding to support and grow the number of Native American women graduating college with computing degrees, as well as provide a path toward entrepreneurship.
French President Macron has surprise meet with Elon Musk in New Orleans
French President Emmanuel Macron took a meeting with Elon Musk during his tour of the French-founded New Orleans late Friday. “In accordance with our ambition to decarbonize and reindustrialize France and Europe, I discussed today with @elonmusk on future green industrial projects, in particular on the manufacture of electric vehicles and batteries,” Macron said in a tweet while sharing a photo of himself and the new Twitter boss in a one-on-one conversation. Musk replied that “It was an honor to see you again. Looking forward to exciting plans in France!” In a follow-up statement, Macron also said he pressed Musk on content moderation...
TechCrunch
Monarch delivers its first robot tractor
The system was unveiled a bit under two or so years ago. The timing was certainly right. The average age of a U.S. farmer is around 55, and hiring people to help out has become increasingly difficult. Agtech robotics is absolutely a category to be watching closely over the next few years, even amid rough economic headwinds for venture capital.
TechCrunch
Q&A: ‘Better Venture’ authors on why VC has failed to reinvent itself
The authors conducted more than 80 interviews to gauge how much progress there has — and hasn’t — been in the American and European startup ecosystem, suggesting that the current venture funding model is archaic. They point out that, in its current structure, it resembles the economic model used by European slave traffickers. This perspective puts into context how, centuries later, Black founders raise less than 2% of all venture capital funding.
Exclusive-Ex-Tiger Global partner John Curtius to raise $1 billion for new venture capital fund -source
Nov 30 (Reuters) - John Curtius, a former partner at investment firm Tiger Global, is in talks with institutional investors to raise $1 billion for his new venture fund Cedar Investment Management, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters.
TechCrunch
Kenya’s Uncover raises $1M to expand skincare product enterprise across Africa
Niche local brands are also emerging to offer tailored beauty and skincare products. Kenya-based Uncover Skincare is one of them and it seeks to revolutionize the sector through data-led manufacturing that is aligned with the needs of the modern African woman. Backed by a $1 million seed funding, Uncover is...
BBC
UK strikes digital trade deal with Ukraine
A "digital" trade deal between the UK and Ukraine has been agreed. The digital trade agreement was struck at a London meeting of Trade Secretary Kemi Badenoch and Ukraine's Minister for Trade and Economy Yulia Svyrydenko. Trading digitally is particularly valuable, the UK government argues, because war and damage to...
UK plans to relax ringfencing rules on banks to spark Brexit ‘big bang’
Ministers are considering relaxing rules brought in to stabilise the banking system after the credit crunch, as part of government plans to deregulate the City of London and spark a post-Brexit second big bang for financial services. The ringfencing regulations, introduced unilaterally by the UK in the wake of the...
TechCrunch
Binance poised for Japan expansion after buying local exchange Sakura
The announcement followed closely on the heels of Binance’s notice saying it had paused user registration in Japan. “As Binance constantly evaluates its product and service offerings to proactively comply with local regulations, new users in Japan will not be able to register with Binance.com.”. Binance has over...
TechCrunch
StartupOS launches what it hopes will be the operating system for early-stage startups
The platform was built in partnership with (and backed by) SVB, the parent company of Silicon Valley Bank. It includes access to business tools, guidance, mentors and investors, with the hope that the founders can learn how to best shepherd their startups through the process of validating ideas, building MVPs and finding product-market fit.
TechCrunch
Treasury management should be top of mind for startup founders
It’s no secret that the startup funding environment isn’t what it was a year ago. As interest rates have climbed, debt has become more expensive, and the bar for securing it has only grown taller. According to CB Insights’ latest State of Venture report, total venture funding declined 34% in Q3 2022 compared to the previous quarter.
Netherlands v USA: World Cup 2022, last 16 – live
Minute-by-minute report: Will the Americans upset the Dutch to reach the quarter-finals? Follow the latest news and action with Beau Dure
TechCrunch
New Fare Partners is latest female-led VC to close first fund
The latest is New Fare Partners, co-founded by Elly Truesdell and Hallie Bonnar, who secured $20 million in capital commitments for its inaugural fund investing in early-stage food and beverage businesses. The firm was launched in early 2022. Truesdell, general partner, was previously Whole Foods Market’s global director of local...
TechCrunch
India’s KreditBee raises $80 million from Azim Premji’s Premji Invest, Motilal Oswal Alternates, among others
The funding is notable coming at a time when raising capital has become more complicated due to the economic slowdown in markets worldwide.The startup projects to cross an assets under management (AUM) mark of more than $1 billion over the next six to nine months; currently that figure is $492 million.
TechCrunch
Spend management platform Teampay expands partnership with Mastercard, raises $47M
It seems that his thesis was correct. Today, Teampay has hundreds of customers and significant venture capital financing behind it. This morning marked the close of the company’s $47 million ($35.25 million in equity, $11.75 million in debt) Series B led by Fin Venture Capital with participation from Mastercard, Proof Ventures, Trestle and Espresso Capital, bringing Teampay’s total raised to $65 million.
Accenture Acquires Fiftyfive5 to Boost its Customer Intelligence Capability in Australia and New Zealand
SYDNEY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 1, 2022-- Accenture (NYSE: ACN) has acquired Fiftyfive5, a customer insights and advisory business. The move will strengthen Accenture Song’s (formerly Accenture Interactive ) ability to help clients tap data insights and performance marketing to accelerate growth and innovation across Australia and New Zealand. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221130005997/en/ Accenture acquires Fiftyfive5 to boost its customer intelligence capability in Australia and New Zealand. (Graphic: Business Wire)
TechCrunch
How Up.Labs threads the needle between corporate venture capital and accelerators
As with other forms of venture capital, CVC has pulled back some this year. Accelerators also had a pretty good run through 2021: Recall that Y Combinator cohort sizes reached new records and the group boosted the amount of capital that it invested in batch companies. The Exchange explores startups,...
