Daily Crunch: ChatGPT’s user experience and implementation ‘should have Google scared’
Heeeey! Today has been a fun, rich, and varied day of news on your favorite tech news site. Haje got the unfortunate news that he will be attending his 15th CES in Las Vegas, so if you’re going with your startup, the TC hardware team wants to hear from you. Oh, and we have a slew of gift guides coming up — here’s a sneaky preview for the first few, if you want some inspiration for getting the jump on your holiday shopping. — Christine and Haje.
While anticipation builds for GPT-4, OpenAI quietly releases GPT-3.5
GPT-3.5 broke cover on Wednesday with ChatGPT, a fine-tuned version of GPT-3.5 that’s essentially a general-purpose chatbot. Debuted in a public demo yesterday afternoon, ChatGPT can engage with a range of topics, including programming, TV scripts and scientific concepts. According to OpenAI, GPT-3.5 was trained on a blend of...
Android’s December update features include accessible reading mode and sharable car keys
Here’s a roundup of everything Google is rolling out. The Android December update brings an accessible reader mode that helps folks with dyslexia or visual imparity to consume content better. The mode lets users control contrast and font type and size for better visibility. Plus, it has a text-to-speech function with speed control so they can listen to the articles online. You have to install the Reading Mode app on your phone and follow the instructions to turn on the shortcut.
iPhone users can share car keys in Wallet with non-iPhone users
Apple says it has been working with the Internet Engineering Task Force and other industry players to establish a standard for sharing digital keys across platforms. Keys can be shared via email, text message and WhatsApp. When Apple initially launched digital car keys in 2020, iPhone users could share their...
Lensa AI climbs the App Store charts as its ‘magic avatars’ go viral
Lensa AI works by inviting users to upload 10-20 photos of themselves. Using the open source Stable Diffusion model, the app processes your photos to generate avatars of you that look like they were created by a digital artist. When you download Lensa AI, you’re immediately greeted with a pop-up...
Hyundai-backed AV startup Motional cuts workforce
Employees were told of the layoffs Wednesday, according to sources who asked not to be named because they are not authorized to speak for the company. Motional, which employs more than 1,500 people globally, confirmed the layoffs. Motional did not confirm the number of employees affected. Sources said dozens of...
9 suitcase-friendly gifts for frequent flyers
We hit the big red pause button on the roundup during the 2020 holiday season, for what ought to be obvious reasons. Instead, I pivoted to a work from home guide. Last year was more of the same. Like many of you, however, I (somewhat cautiously) began traveling again in 2022.
Adtech antitrust class damages claim filed against Google in UK — seeking up to $16.3BN
“The claim alleges that Google abused its dominant position in the market for online advertising, earning super-profits for itself at the expense of the tens of thousands of publishers of websites and mobile apps in the UK,” runs a press release accompanying news of today’s filing at the CAT.
Explore accessibility via Amazon Alexa at Sight Tech Global 2022
Register here), two of Amazon’s foremost accessibility leaders, Peter Korn, Director of Accessibility, Devices & Services, and Dr. Joshua Miele, Principal Accessibility Researcher, will discuss how Amazon continues to dig deeper into the accessibility and fairness surrounding the remarkable Alexa voice service, which is used by millions of customers around the world, billions of times each week.
Google is testing end-to-end encryption for group chats in the Messages app
This comes after a bunch of Redditors noticed that Google was testing end-to-end encryption for group chats in October. The company’s latest announcement makes it official. The search giant first started testing end-to-end encryption for individual RCS chats in 2020. In June, it rolled out the feature to all users of its Messages app.
YouTube acknowledges its iOS app is crashing, says it’s working on a fix
Users also reported seeing a message on the app that said, “A serious error occurred.”. TechCrunch tried to replicate the problem and experienced similar issues. We opened the YouTube app ourselves and found that after playing a video for 30 seconds, the app would close. We then reopened the app and resumed the video without any issues.
LinkedIn rolls out focused inbox and messaging safety tools as it gets to grip with spam and scams
Today the company made a couple of announcements related to its direct messaging service — your private inbox that sits alongside your public feed — that speak to this theme: LinkedIn is rolling out a “focused” option for incoming messages with others relegated to an “other” box; and it’s turning on new automatic spam and harassment detection and a new feature to report unwanted messaging.
The era of constant innovation at Amazon could be over
But this year felt different. If last year was incremental, this year was downright slow when it came to meaningful news. To give you a sense of our coverage here at TechCrunch, last year, we wrote 28 stories about the event. This year, it’s down to 18, including this one. It’s not that we wanted to write less — we just simply found there was less relevant news to write about.
Musk at Twitter has ‘huge work’ ahead to comply with EU rules, warns bloc
Reminder: Breaches of the EU’s Digital Services Act (DSA) can attract penalties of up to 6% of global annual turnover. Since getting his hands on the bird, Musk has fired the top team and made slashing Twitter’s headcount a priority — with reports of 50% cuts early this month, and further sackings since (including of a large number of contractors). He’s also reversed the prior leadership’s ban on former U.S. president Donald Trump’s Twitter account and suggested he’ll implement a general amnesty for accounts previously suspended for violating its policies — all the while engaging in public boosterism with a small group of mostly far right Twitter accounts, which can be seen egging him on to tear down content moderation systems and policies the company had painstakingly built up over years.
Let’s Encrypt issues 3 billion HTTPS certificates
The Let’s Encrypt project was founded in 2013 to provide websites with free SSL and TLS certificates needed to enable HTTPS and encrypted communications. The organization, run by the Internet Security Research Group (ISRG) and backed by the Electronic Frontier Foundation, issued its first HTTPS certificate in September 2015 for none other than its own domain.
Twitter alternative Hive shuts down its app to fix critical security issues
The researchers, a part of a German collective called Zerforschung, claimed they confidentially reported the security vulnerabilities to Hive’s team, noting it was initially difficult to reach a point of contact at the company. Several days later, Hive replied, claiming the issues to be fixed, a Zerforschung blog post explains. However, the researchers found this was not the case, so they took their concerns to the public, warning people against using Hive’s app.
Jack Dorsey’s Bitcoin project TBD kills its plan to trademark ‘Web5’
This move, however, did not fly with the TBD community, as many pushed back at the idea that free and open source technology needed such a gatekeeper. “Seek protection for open source protocols?,” asked one Twitter user in response to TBD’s tweet. Another scoffed, “wow web5 is so decentralized that a centralized entity can control the PR and IP.”
