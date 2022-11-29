Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Jo-Ann Fabrics is Closing one Store in Ohio
Person with measles visited NE Ohio shopping mall
Richland Public Health on Friday confirmed a case of measles in a person who visited a public place in the area earlier in the week.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Highest Point in Ohio
Known as the Buckeye State (named for the Ohio buckeye tree), Ohio is one of the most heavily populated states in the United States. This northern state shares a border with Lake Erie in the north; it’s at roughly the same latitude as northern California and northern Utah. Much of Ohio can be defined as either plain or plateau, with vast stretches of flat lands dominating all but the southeastern part of the state. The southeastern region (roughly one-quarter of the state) is a part of the Appalachian Plateau. It’s much hillier and more rugged than the rest of Ohio. But is this where the highest point in Ohio lies?
Farm and Dairy
Ohio family continues to fight pipeline construction on their farmland
LIMA, Ohio — A Union County farm family is continuing to oppose construction of a natural gas pipeline across their preserved farmland in a case before Ohio’s Third District Court of Appeals. Meanwhile, administrative changes at the Ohio Department of Agriculture, as well as proposed changes to Ohio’s eminent domain laws, could affect similar cases in the future.
Government Technology
Columbus, Ohio, Garbage Trucks Collect Critical City Data
In the smart city world, the often-overlooked trash truck and its humble sanitation worker are emerging as prime sources of data collection, application and insight. Data-driven enhancements can range from better trash pickup itself to a set of ancillary services that include snow removal, recycling and inspections. If one considers sanitation workers as the collectors of not just trash, but also of data, one can see even more opportunity.
This Massive Thrift Shop in Ohio is a Must-Visit
Knox Pages
Wayne Township farm property sells for $1.28M
MOUNT VERNON -- The following is a list of the latest Knox County property transfers from the Knox County Auditor's Office for November 1 through November 30, 2022.
crawfordcountynow.com
Auditor’s office announces 2023 dog registration program
CRAWFORD COUNTY—The 2023 Dog License Registration Program has begun. The County Auditor’s Office has mailed over five thousand dog and kennel registration applications to individuals who currently own a dog or have a kennel in Crawford County. “Anyone who owns a dog or has a kennel is required to purchase a license by January 31, 2023,” said Auditor Sheets.
columbusfreepress.com
Initiate This: Adult Use Comes to Ohio
Drum roll please … within approximately one month, cannabis will … or should … take center stage at the Ohio Statehouse. That is when the General Assembly is mandated by the Ohio Supreme Court to follow the rules regarding citizen initiated statutes. Legislators must consider Regulate Marijuana Like Alcohol (RMLA) Act. Will they, is a matter of debate.
Catalytic converter theft caught on camera in Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Columbus Division of Police on Wednesday shared photos of two suspects involved in a catalytic converter theft. A security camera recorded the pair of men on Oct. 23 as they left down an alley off East Beck Street in Columbus’ German Village neighborhood. A first photo shared by CPD showed […]
morrowcountysentinel.com
Mt. Gilead SRO, MC detectives investigate threat
MOUNT GILEAD- The Mount Gilead Police Department School Resource Officer and Morrow County Detectives investigated a threat against the Mount Gilead School District on Wednesday, Nov. 30. The threat was determined to have been made against a past date and without the means to carry it out. The student has...
crawfordcountynow.com
Low income Household Water Assistance Program extended to September 30, 2023
CRAWFORD/MARION/MORROW—The Ohio Department of Development and Ohio Heartland Community Action Commission will help income-eligible Ohioans with water and wastewater assistance. The Low-Income Household Water Assistance Program provides eligible Ohioans assistance paying water and wastewater bills. The program runs from October 1, 2022, through September 30th, 2023. To apply for...
buckeyefirearms.org
ACTION ALERT: Say NO to Illegal Columbus Gun Control Laws
Despite a court issuing a "stay" in Columbus' lawsuit against the State of Ohio over firearm preemption law, city leaders appear ready to move forward to pass gun control laws. They have called yet another hearing for Monday, Dec. 5, where it is possible they will vote on and pass...
Mount Vernon News
OSHP investigates 3-vehicle fatal crash in Morrow County
MOUNT GILEAD – The Mount Gilead Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal traffic crash that occurred on Wednesday, Nov. 23, at approximately 6:40 p.m. on Interstate 71 near milepost 146 in Harmony Township, Morrow County. Abraham Smith Jr., 55, of Canton was operating a...
Delaware County Location Named As Exposure Site In Measles Outbreak
Columbus Public Health is monitoring an outbreak of measles in central Ohio. A highly contagious infectious disease caused by measles virus, measles is highly contagious; it is an airborne disease which spreads easily from one person to the next through the coughs and sneezes of infected people. It can be prevented, however, through a safe and highly effective vaccine.
Columbus Public Health reveals 3 locations people may have had measles exposure, urge unvaccinated to watch for symptoms
COLUMBUS, Ohio — There are three locations people in central Ohio may have had measles exposure in the last two weeks. Columbus Public Health detailed three public places where people may have been exposed, and they say the outbreak now spans across Franklin and Ross counties. "90% of unvaccinated...
Delaware Gazette
Endangered species found in Olentangy
COLUMBUS, Ohio – In the first survey of its kind in more than three decades, the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR), Division of Natural Areas and Preserves (DNAP) Scenic Rivers Program has discovered two federally endangered mussel species in the Olentangy State Scenic River. The survey, funded by the Scenic Rivers Program, was conducted this summer.
wqkt.com
Millersburg business owner asks village council to reconsider ATV ordinance
During a meeting on Monday night, council members in Millersburg heard a business owner’s request to reconsider the village’s ordinance that prohibits utility vehicles from operating on public roads. The business owner, who wants to use his ATV to plow snow, noted that state law has a procedure in place for allowing ATVs on city streets, including a required license, insurance and having vehicles inspected. Before making any kind of a decision, council members have asked the village’s solicitor to further research Ohio’s law on the matter.
This active young pup wants to be your new hiking buddy
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Beth, a young pup at the Franklin County Dog Shelter and Adoption Center, is ready to join an active family. “She’s been here since the end of August,” said FCDS’s Brandy Trott. “She went to a foster home for a little bit.” Now that the two-year-old mixed breed is back at […]
cwcolumbus.com
Bullets fly and bystanders take the brunt at Sheetz shootout in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Keimariyon Ross pleaded not guilty Monday to nine counts, including murder, in connection with the shooting last month that killed a bystander at a northeast side gas station. Kevin Sobnosky, 21, was a Youngstown State student who was shot in the head during the shootout....
