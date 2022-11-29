ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bucyrus, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Highest Point in Ohio

Known as the Buckeye State (named for the Ohio buckeye tree), Ohio is one of the most heavily populated states in the United States. This northern state shares a border with Lake Erie in the north; it’s at roughly the same latitude as northern California and northern Utah. Much of Ohio can be defined as either plain or plateau, with vast stretches of flat lands dominating all but the southeastern part of the state. The southeastern region (roughly one-quarter of the state) is a part of the Appalachian Plateau. It’s much hillier and more rugged than the rest of Ohio. But is this where the highest point in Ohio lies?
OHIO STATE
Farm and Dairy

Ohio family continues to fight pipeline construction on their farmland

LIMA, Ohio — A Union County farm family is continuing to oppose construction of a natural gas pipeline across their preserved farmland in a case before Ohio’s Third District Court of Appeals. Meanwhile, administrative changes at the Ohio Department of Agriculture, as well as proposed changes to Ohio’s eminent domain laws, could affect similar cases in the future.
OHIO STATE
Government Technology

Columbus, Ohio, Garbage Trucks Collect Critical City Data

In the smart city world, the often-overlooked trash truck and its humble sanitation worker are emerging as prime sources of data collection, application and insight. Data-driven enhancements can range from better trash pickup itself to a set of ancillary services that include snow removal, recycling and inspections. If one considers sanitation workers as the collectors of not just trash, but also of data, one can see even more opportunity.
COLUMBUS, OH
crawfordcountynow.com

Auditor’s office announces 2023 dog registration program

CRAWFORD COUNTY—The 2023 Dog License Registration Program has begun. The County Auditor’s Office has mailed over five thousand dog and kennel registration applications to individuals who currently own a dog or have a kennel in Crawford County. “Anyone who owns a dog or has a kennel is required to purchase a license by January 31, 2023,” said Auditor Sheets.
CRAWFORD COUNTY, OH
columbusfreepress.com

Initiate This: Adult Use Comes to Ohio

Drum roll please … within approximately one month, cannabis will … or should … take center stage at the Ohio Statehouse. That is when the General Assembly is mandated by the Ohio Supreme Court to follow the rules regarding citizen initiated statutes. Legislators must consider Regulate Marijuana Like Alcohol (RMLA) Act. Will they, is a matter of debate.
OHIO STATE
WDTN

Catalytic converter theft caught on camera in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Columbus Division of Police on Wednesday shared photos of two suspects involved in a catalytic converter theft. A security camera recorded the pair of men on Oct. 23 as they left down an alley off East Beck Street in Columbus’ German Village neighborhood. A first photo shared by CPD showed […]
COLUMBUS, OH
morrowcountysentinel.com

Mt. Gilead SRO, MC detectives investigate threat

MOUNT GILEAD- The Mount Gilead Police Department School Resource Officer and Morrow County Detectives investigated a threat against the Mount Gilead School District on Wednesday, Nov. 30. The threat was determined to have been made against a past date and without the means to carry it out. The student has...
MOUNT GILEAD, OH
crawfordcountynow.com

Low income Household Water Assistance Program extended to September 30, 2023

CRAWFORD/MARION/MORROW—The Ohio Department of Development and Ohio Heartland Community Action Commission will help income-eligible Ohioans with water and wastewater assistance. The Low-Income Household Water Assistance Program provides eligible Ohioans assistance paying water and wastewater bills. The program runs from October 1, 2022, through September 30th, 2023. To apply for...
CRAWFORD COUNTY, OH
buckeyefirearms.org

ACTION ALERT: Say NO to Illegal Columbus Gun Control Laws

Despite a court issuing a "stay" in Columbus' lawsuit against the State of Ohio over firearm preemption law, city leaders appear ready to move forward to pass gun control laws. They have called yet another hearing for Monday, Dec. 5, where it is possible they will vote on and pass...
COLUMBUS, OH
Mount Vernon News

OSHP investigates 3-vehicle fatal crash in Morrow County

MOUNT GILEAD – The Mount Gilead Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal traffic crash that occurred on Wednesday, Nov. 23, at approximately 6:40 p.m. on Interstate 71 near milepost 146 in Harmony Township, Morrow County. Abraham Smith Jr., 55, of Canton was operating a...
MORROW COUNTY, OH
Delaware Gazette

Endangered species found in Olentangy

COLUMBUS, Ohio – In the first survey of its kind in more than three decades, the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR), Division of Natural Areas and Preserves (DNAP) Scenic Rivers Program has discovered two federally endangered mussel species in the Olentangy State Scenic River. The survey, funded by the Scenic Rivers Program, was conducted this summer.
OHIO STATE
wqkt.com

Millersburg business owner asks village council to reconsider ATV ordinance

During a meeting on Monday night, council members in Millersburg heard a business owner’s request to reconsider the village’s ordinance that prohibits utility vehicles from operating on public roads. The business owner, who wants to use his ATV to plow snow, noted that state law has a procedure in place for allowing ATVs on city streets, including a required license, insurance and having vehicles inspected. Before making any kind of a decision, council members have asked the village’s solicitor to further research Ohio’s law on the matter.
MILLERSBURG, OH
NBC4 Columbus

This active young pup wants to be your new hiking buddy

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Beth, a young pup at the Franklin County Dog Shelter and Adoption Center, is ready to join an active family. “She’s been here since the end of August,” said FCDS’s Brandy Trott. “She went to a foster home for a little bit.” Now that the two-year-old mixed breed is back at […]
COLUMBUS, OH
cwcolumbus.com

Bullets fly and bystanders take the brunt at Sheetz shootout in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Keimariyon Ross pleaded not guilty Monday to nine counts, including murder, in connection with the shooting last month that killed a bystander at a northeast side gas station. Kevin Sobnosky, 21, was a Youngstown State student who was shot in the head during the shootout....
COLUMBUS, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy