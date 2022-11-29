It’s hard to believe now, but the original academic idea grew into a startup, and later a way to take on the entrenched enterprise content management industry. Box, which began so modestly, reported an even $250 million in revenue for the most recent quarter, the third quarter of its fiscal 2023, putting it on a $1 billion run rate for the first time. (Notably, we were told back in 2014 or so by venture capitalist Jason Lemkin that Box would reach the $1 billion run rate figure one day; he also predicted that it wouldn’t be easy. Two points, Lemkin.)

21 HOURS AGO