Proptech in Review: 3 investors explain why they’re bullish on tech that makes buildings greener
That’s where proptech can step in. By cutting carbon emissions on the operations side, it can save building owners and managers money while also enhancing the experience for occupants. We asked three venture capital firms investing at the intersection of proptech and climate tech about how a focus on reducing emissions can trim a building’s carbon footprint and offer new opportunities for returns.
Treasury management should be top of mind for startup founders
It’s no secret that the startup funding environment isn’t what it was a year ago. As interest rates have climbed, debt has become more expensive, and the bar for securing it has only grown taller. According to CB Insights’ latest State of Venture report, total venture funding declined 34% in Q3 2022 compared to the previous quarter.
Startup valuations are declining — but not consistently
When public-market stock prices started to fall, everyone reminded themselves that it would take a few months to see the real impact on the private market — historically a six-month lag. But data from Caplight, a fintech that looks to make secondary trading more transparent, found that late-stage startups weren’t really following a singular trend.
GoStudent uses its warchest to acquire large network of traditional tutoring centres in Europe
Studienkreis had previously been owned, since 2017, by the London-based private equity firm IK Partners. It is best known as a tutoring provider in Germany with more than 1,000 learning centres nationwide, serving 125,000 families annually. GoStudent said Studienkreis will continue to operate under its existing brand while the the...
Hyundai-backed AV startup Motional cuts workforce
Employees were told of the layoffs Wednesday, according to sources who asked not to be named because they are not authorized to speak for the company. Motional, which employs more than 1,500 people globally, confirmed the layoffs. Motional did not confirm the number of employees affected. Sources said dozens of...
3 Top Growth Stocks That Are Screaming Buys in December
Thanks to undeniable growth catalysts and deeply discounted stock prices, these beaten-down stocks could soar in 2023.
SBF says journalists are good, actually
The former CEO and founder of disgraced crypto exchange FTX, SBF’s month probably got worse today. In his first public interview since his company imploded, New York Times reporter Andrew Ross Sorkin didn’t go easy on him at the DealBook summit. At one point, Sorkin characterized the apartment...
TechCrunch+ roundup: Cash management basics, proptech investor survey, visa interview prep
My cell phone couldn’t get a signal to direct me to the nearest gas station, so I put the engine in economy mode and drove on instinct. I knew the car had a reserve tank, but I had no idea how far it would take me. Founders who don’t...
This secondary markets expert says we haven’t hit bottom yet
It’s a tough business to be running right now, competing as it is with shares of publicly traded companies that are selling at fire-sale prices compared with a year ago and are far more liquid. Indeed, like a lot of outfits, EquityZen last month conducted a sizable layoff, parting ways with 27% of its then 110-person team.
Monarch delivers its first robot tractor
The system was unveiled a bit under two or so years ago. The timing was certainly right. The average age of a U.S. farmer is around 55, and hiring people to help out has become increasingly difficult. Agtech robotics is absolutely a category to be watching closely over the next few years, even amid rough economic headwinds for venture capital.
Does B stand for Bankman-Fried or Bankruptcy?
Welcome back to Chain Reaction. Happy December! Just one more month until we reach 2023 and start it all over again (or something like that). Time flies when you’re reading crypto news, am I right? Feels like every day something is going down in the crypto world and this week continued to prove that.
Daily Crunch: ChatGPT’s user experience and implementation ‘should have Google scared’
Heeeey! Today has been a fun, rich, and varied day of news on your favorite tech news site. Haje got the unfortunate news that he will be attending his 15th CES in Las Vegas, so if you’re going with your startup, the TC hardware team wants to hear from you. Oh, and we have a slew of gift guides coming up — here’s a sneaky preview for the first few, if you want some inspiration for getting the jump on your holiday shopping. — Christine and Haje.
Smartphone re-commerce startup Badili raises $2.1M pre-seed funding
Venture Catalysts, V&R Africa, Grenfell holdings and SOSV participated in the round, as did family offices and angel investors from Kenya, Nigeria, South Africa and India. Buoyed by the new funding, Badili plans to explore new growth opportunities in West Africa, where it hopes to tap an increasing demand for affordable second-hand smartphones, even as it scales its operations in Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania.
Box reaches $1B run rate in spite of a quarter dogged by currency challenges
It’s hard to believe now, but the original academic idea grew into a startup, and later a way to take on the entrenched enterprise content management industry. Box, which began so modestly, reported an even $250 million in revenue for the most recent quarter, the third quarter of its fiscal 2023, putting it on a $1 billion run rate for the first time. (Notably, we were told back in 2014 or so by venture capitalist Jason Lemkin that Box would reach the $1 billion run rate figure one day; he also predicted that it wouldn’t be easy. Two points, Lemkin.)
Q&A: ‘Better Venture’ authors on why VC has failed to reinvent itself
The authors conducted more than 80 interviews to gauge how much progress there has — and hasn’t — been in the American and European startup ecosystem, suggesting that the current venture funding model is archaic. They point out that, in its current structure, it resembles the economic model used by European slave traffickers. This perspective puts into context how, centuries later, Black founders raise less than 2% of all venture capital funding.
When one door closes … Opendoor CEO Eric Wu steps down, CFO Carrie Wheeler steps in as new chief executive
In a blog post, Wu said that he will transition to serving as president of marketplace. Wheeler has served as the chief financial officer of Opendoor since September of 2020. In announcing the shift, Wu wrote: “First, I believe that an important driver of shareholder value is the discovery and refinement of product market fit, and I want to spend my days, nights, and weekends delivering products that address consumer needs. Second, and more importantly, I’ve spent countless hours with Carrie, and I know she is the leader and executive Opendoor needs.”
Strategic warfare: How to hire and retain top analytics talent
The perfect job seldom exists, and neither does the perfect candidate. Every data analytics candidate has their unique thumbprint of values that will lead them to accept an offer and to remain at an organization for several years. However, as an analytics professional grows both professionally and personally, that thumbprint can change over time. One candidate may stay in a position for regular raises and growing compensation; another may find meaning in their work; and yet another may remain in their position for the clear expectations and work/life balance.
How tech PR’s job changed in 2022
Hello and welcome back to Equity, a podcast about the business of startups, where we unpack the numbers and nuance behind the headlines. This is our Wednesday show, where we niche down to a single person, think about their work and unpack the rest. This week, Natasha interviewed Vijay Chattha, a startup comms leader who has spent more than 20 years in the storytelling world. Chattha is the CEO and founder of VSC and founding partner of VSC Ventures, a $21 million investment vehicle to back startups.
Kenya’s Uncover raises $1M to expand skincare product enterprise across Africa
Niche local brands are also emerging to offer tailored beauty and skincare products. Kenya-based Uncover Skincare is one of them and it seeks to revolutionize the sector through data-led manufacturing that is aligned with the needs of the modern African woman. Backed by a $1 million seed funding, Uncover is...
5 methods for leveraging digital advertising during a downturn
While dramatic, these headlines tend to gloss over what’s actually going on: Digital advertising may be in transition, but it is not dead. Consumer brands, especially direct-to-consumer (DTC), continue to rely on digital advertising and there are a growing number of ways to use it well. Based on our...
